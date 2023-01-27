Read full article on original website
A fancy new award to be presented at Great Bend Chamber’s banquet
The annual awards banquet held by the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is less than a month away. On Feb. 25, Citizens will get a chance to celebrate the wins of the past year and also find out the winners of the Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, NexGen Leader of the Year and Legacy Award.
Tuesday on Sports Day (WATCH)
- Voice of the Liberal Redskins and Seward County Saints Brock Kappelman. - Great Bend Panther Wrestling coach Nathan Broeckelman.
Nembhard enters program record book
The Barton Community College women's track and field team went two different directions this weekend, clocking a program top ten in Lubbock, Texas, with two other top-fifteen marks occurring in Lawrence, Kansas. Overall the Cougars had ten personal bests over the course of two days, adding four new national qualifying...
Barton Theatre holding auditions for late spring production
The Barton Community College Theatre Troupe “The Barton Bards” will hold auditions for its late spring production “Under Milkwood” Feb. 21 and 22 from 5-7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium. All roles and technical positions will be cast. Anyone age 16 and over is encouraged to audition and will need to bring a rehearsed poetry reading to perform that is at least one minute long.
New members join the Hall at Barton Community College
There are now three new members of the Barton Community College Athletic Hall of Fame, three names that will be remembered forever. The college inducted Kevin Ellis, Ken Henderson and Ebi Ere into the 2023 class this past Saturday. Ken “Doc” Henderson spent 41 years as the athletic trainer at...
Russell groups trying to land new Buc-ee's convenience store
Just 262 miles to go, you can hold it. So says one of the many signs promoting the up-and-coming super chain of Buc-ee's convenience stores popular in the southern United States. But not if Russell Economic Development and CVB and Russell Development Inc. can do anything about it. Eco Devo Director Mike Parsons said there is a push to bring the chain to the I-70 corridor in Kansas.
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (2/1)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3Xte7yU. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Burger joins team at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates in Larned
Courtney Burger is relying on her extensive nursing background as she takes on her new position at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), 713 W. 11th. As the new clinic nurse manager, Burger’s responsibilities include “helping the clinic run smoothly, while supporting a great team of medical professionals. One priority is to encourage open communications with nurses and physicians so that we can better serve our patients.”
Barton men's track and field post three program top ten impacts
The Barton Community College men's track and field team split attacks this weekend with trips to Lawrence and Lubbock in coming away with big results in the two states. The entire Cougar squad will rejoin for its next meet coming up Friday in Topeka competing in the two-day Washburn Open and Multis.
7th-12th graders can train with an astronaut on spring break
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cosmosphere announced a new Spring Break camp March 13-17, which gives 7th-12th graders the opportunity to train with an astronaut. Called “Spring into STEM,” the day camp provides training similar to what astronauts use to prepare for the extreme environments of space, including SCUBA instruction with astronaut Nicole Stott.
Gomez leads Lady Panther grapplers at Washburn Invite
While the Panther boys were facing off against top-competition from five state in Garden City, the Lady Panther wrestlers had their own battle at the third-annual Washburn Women's Invitational. Great Bend finished 12th overall out of 33 teams in competition. Third-ranked Daizy Gomez finished second at 125 pounds. She pinned...
Nine nominees for this year’s Hoisington Citizen of the Year
Voting is open for the Hoisington Citizen of the Year award. The nine nominees were announced last week and now any Hoisington resident can place their one vote online. Hoisington Chamber of Commerce Director Karen Baldyga said the nominees represent the quality of people the town offers. "It's not just...
Sister of Dolly Madison murder victim seeking signatures on new petition
Sept. 4, 2022, marked 20 years since the double homicide at the Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. Two days after that anniversary, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation held a press conference to announce new evidence had been found in the case. Desiree Werth, sister of victim Mandi Alexander, expressed frustration at that conference and is now seeking signatures on a petition to get the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the case.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/30)
BOOKED: Terence Dreiling on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Tyler Plappert on Barton County District case for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, bond set at $1,000,000 C/S. BOOKED: Mark Vasquez on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, no bond set. BOOKED: Maddison...
Lady Panthers dominate McPherson in home finale
The gong was rolled out one final time for the Lady Panther wrestlers Tuesday night at home. And it was worth it early on against McPherson. The first four Great Bend wrestlers pinned their opponents to lead the team to a 57-12 win against the Bullpups. Action was light Tuesday...
Man from Larned seriously injured in fatal head-on crash
WILSON COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 6p.m. Tuesday in Wilson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Malibu driven by James R. White, Jr., 54, Parsons, was eastbound on U.S. 400 just east of Kansas 39 Highway. The Malibu crossed the center line...
Youth Crew accepting registration, volunteers for second-annual kickball tourney
It's time to kick the habit of using tobacco or nicotine products. Quite literally this March. For a second year, the Central Kansas Partnership's Youth Crew is organizing a kickball tournament. Juvenile Services Director Marissa Woodmansee said she hopes the event continues to grow. "Last year, we had over 100...
USD 428 getting 'REAL' about in-person attendance at school
For two years, the school community battled with in-person attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there's a renewed effort to push those attendance numbers back up. USD 428 Public Information Director Andrea Bauer said the Great Bend district has started a new campaign to incentivize attendance in all schools. "The...
Barton Medical Assistant Program available fully online
Medical Assistants are vital to the operation of any medical facility and now people wanting to pursue a career in this exciting field can now do so completely online through Barton Community College and complete their clinical work at local medical facilities in their area. There is an associate degree...
