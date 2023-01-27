Read full article on original website
Residents, staff level complaints against Homestead nursing home
Issues range from undependable heat and hot water to intermittent garbage pickup to overburdened staff. When the heat went out Christmas Eve at a Sussex County nursing home — with temperatures outside in the low teens — residents were told to bundle up in coats, hats and gloves and stay under the covers in bed, according to firsthand accounts. It too nearly 24 hours for the heat to be restored, they said.
trentonjournal.com
Jennings Village Waitlist Now Open
The waitlist for brand new affordable apartments centrally located in the heart of Trenton is now open. Jennnings Village is a four-story building featuring 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes ideal for families. Based in Mercer County, Jennings Village is centrally located to shopping, dining, employment opportunities, recreational destinations, and transportation options. Featuring thoughtfully designed layouts, wonderful amenities, and a range of resident services, Jennings Village will provide a sense of community to all residents.
Newark Hospital Among the Top 5 in NJ for Pulmonary Care
A Newark hospital is ranked among the top five in the state for pulmonary care, according to a new analysis by Healthgrades, a hospital ratings agency. Saint Michael’s Medical Center ranks was listed number five in the state by Healthgrades for the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, bronchitis, emphysema, and other complex lung diseases. “Being recognized as one of the Top 5 in New Jersey for pulmonary care is a tremendous achievement that speaks to Saint Michael’s ongoing commitment to high-quality care,” said Healthgrades Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman, MD, who is also the organization’s head of...
Op-Ed: NJ DEP must rethink proposed settlement on Ciba-Geigy site in Toms River
Does BASF, the current owner of this Superfund site, really deserve a sweet deal?. With the possible exception of ocean dumping, no issue at the New Jersey Shore has ever exceeded in intensity the public concern generated by Ciba-Geigy, the industrial site that is today a not-yet-healed Superfund site in the heart of Toms River.
Op-Ed: Newark school board must review superintendent’s contract
The board has very little time to turn this situation around and give the community a say. Newark’s public education system is once again in crisis. Last week, it was discovered that the Newark Board of Education might have silently allowed Superintendent Roger León’s contract to be renewed for an additional five-year term, without as much as a discussion in a public meeting, much less an actual vote by the nine-member group. Most concerning and immediate, it appears that under state law, the board has only until Jan. 31 to turn this situation around and give the community a say.
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
Check Your Numbers: 4 Big Powerball Lottery Winners in Southern NJ
If you recently purchased some Powerball lottery tickets in Atlantic County, you might want to double-check your numbers. That's because not one, but two winning tickets were sold for Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, a total of five tickets matched four of...
Community News
Mercer County voters’ ballots rejected following Nov. 8 election morass
A number of voters in Robbinsville Township, and maybe all of Mercer County, have been informed that their ballots were rejected in the November general election. The report of disenfranchised voters is just the latest issue with the Nov. 8 election in Mercer County, where voters could not use voting machines at every polling place in the county as a result of a printing problem with the ballot.
Tax Day is not April 15 this year. Here’s the new deadline for filing.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Citizens across the United States will have an additional three days to file their 2022 taxes, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on its website. Tax Day, originally on April 15, will be extended to Tuesday, April 18, due to the weekend and observance of Emancipation...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
southjerseyobserver.com
Vantage Commercial Leases Last Remaining Space at Heritage Square Shopping Center
Vantage Commercial is pleased to announce another successful lease, this time at Heritage Square Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, NJ. Monica Walsh, Director of Client Services, guided the tenant, Mid Atlantic Hearing, LLC dba Miracle-Ear, in the transaction. Mid Atlantic Hearing, LLC will be occupying the last available retail space...
Plant-Forward Meal Subscription Service to Call Burlington County Home
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — One of the nation's leading tech-enabled food and nutrition companies is coming to Burlington County. Thistle, a San Francisco-based meal subscription service that delivers plant-forward meals, snacks and cold-pressed juices to homes throughout the U.S., is opening a new facility in Burlington Township. The 75,000 square-foot facility on Campus Drive is the former Kraft Foods building and will serve as Thistle's East Coast headquarters and distribution center. The location is expected to employ approximately 200 workers. An event was held this week to welcome Thistle to the County, which was attended by Thistle executives, Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson...
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
rew-online.com
CBRE ANNOUNCES $4.15M SALE OF FULLY APPROVED 113 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE IN EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBRE announced today the $4.15 million sale of Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market rate residential units in East Orange, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, and Travis Langer, represented the seller, Novus. Landmark, while also procuring the buyer. The...
trentondaily.com
‘The Melanin Market’ is Coming to Trenton!
With Black History Month just around the corner, now is the perfect time to support Black-owned businesses in our community!. On Saturday, February 4th, The Melanin Market will make its way to Trenton for a business expo and fashion showcase. The Market will be held at Mercer County Community College’s James Kearney Campus, 102 N Broad St, Trenton, NJ 08608. The Market will be open from 10 am-4 pm. Tickets are free and can be reserved online here: Melanin Market – Tickets. Tickets will cover admission for one adult. In addition to the Market, attendees will enjoy live music, giveaways, and more. A chance to explore, connect with the community, and shop ’til you drop? Sign us up!
$4.48M
Amount that Mercer County had to pay in penalties and interest for late payroll tax filings, payments. The Office of the State Comptroller released the results Tuesday of an investigation into waste at the Mercer County Finance Department between 2018 and 2021. It found that taxpayers ended up paying millions for mistakes made; the county incurred $4.48 million in penalties because of delinquent tax filings and payments at both the federal and state levels.
N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard
PHILADELPHIA — The answer to that headline’s question will be determined by what the Black members of the Union League decide to do or not do in response to what happened on Jan. 24. More about that later in this column. For now, let’s discuss the Union League. It’s a prestigious 161-year-old private club, founded […] The post Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
