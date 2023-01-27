ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Sevier County Utility District President on leave

The Sevier County Utility District's president has been suspended for the personal use of district resources.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Investigation into Sevier County Cabin fires

Multiple cabins burned overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County, the Sevier County Government and the City of Pigeon Forge stated in a joint press release early Tuesday.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Morningside Garden issues

Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cockfighting derby raided in Union County

Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in the 100 block of Little Valley Road in Maynardville, after receiving a tip and drone footage from the group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness or "SHARK.".
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

Volunteer Assisted Transportation looking for 15-20 drivers in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Volunteer Assisted Transportation (VAT) is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven program that provides accessible and affordable transportation services to Knox County seniors and people living with disabilities who require assistance to travel safely. Program Manager Nancy Welch spoke about the need for more than a dozen
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Waterline break impacting traffic

A waterline break is causing backups in Jefferson City on Broadway Boulevard.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WATE

Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier County

Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

98 cited in cockrighting raid in Maynardville

Ninety-eight people were cited with crimes related to cockfighting following a raid in Union County on Saturday afternoon, according to a a release from the Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy.
MAYNARDVILLE, TN
WATE

Former Knox County business owner arrested for tax evasion

A former Knox County business owner was arrested on charges including 29 counts of tax evasion according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

1 dead after crashing into bridge pillar on I-40

A man died after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Road reopened after rock slide in Townsend

A "large" rock slide that closed a main road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for nearly 18 hours has reopened Tuesday.
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

5 dead in Union County house fire

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday.
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in Sevierville

A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in Sevierville on Sunday afternoon.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

One killed in Cocke County crash

A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
COCKE COUNTY, TN

