WATE
WATE
Sevier County Utility District president suspended, Comptroller’s office investigating
The Sevier County Utility District's president has been suspended for the personal use of district resources.
WATE
WATE
Raid highlights push for tougher cockfighting laws in Tennessee
Animal welfare activists and some Tennessee lawmakers continue push for stricter penalties for cockfighting after a large raid in Union County over the weekend.
WATE
Knoxville HUD housing complex residents await major repairs
Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments.
WATE
WATE
WATE
WATE
WATE
WATE
Missing Knoxville man located in Kingsport
A Silver Alert has been requested for a Knoxville Man who has been missing since around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
WATE
WATE
Nearly 100 citations issued in East Tennessee cockfighting raid
Following a tip by an animal welfare group, the Union County Sheriff's Office raided a cockfighting derby over the weekend and cited nearly 100 people.
WATE
Learn about teas and shakes that come with benefits at Rocky Top Nutrition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If there was a drink that provided vitamins B, D, collagen and many other great benefits, plus it tastes like it isn’t healthy, would you drink it? If the answer is yes, there are teas and shakes that anyone can enjoy at Rocky Top Nutrition.
WATE
