Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Related
Harrisburg man gets 7 year minimum prison term for convenience store hold-up
A man who held up a Carlisle convenience store at knifepoint last spring, but dropped personal identification cards that made him an instant suspect, was sentenced Tuesday to 7 to 14 years in state prison for the crime. James A. Brown Jr., 55, pleaded guilty last week to robbery and...
abc27.com
Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
Police: Lancaster County woman stole $4,600 worth of lottery tickets
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $4,600 worth of lottery tickets from her former place of employment. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58, of East Earl, is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
abc27.com
Lancaster men arrested for gun, drug charges
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, two Lancaster men were arrested for drug and weapon charges early Tuesday morning. Lancaster Police say they made a traffic stop on the 400 block of S. Christian Street at 3:14 a.m. for a registration violation. Tylik Payne-Hunter and Jaekwon Dickinson, the two men who were later arrested, were both passengers in the car.
abc27.com
Camp Hill man allegedly used stolen IDs to obtain controlled substances
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances. According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
local21news.com
Lancaster City police giving out free gun locks to public
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is taking steps to highlight the importance of gun safety around the area. According to a Twitter post by the department, officials are handing out free gun locks at the station to whoever wants them while supplies last.
WGAL
Police: Man pointed gun at employees at former workplace in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man wanted for pulling a gun at a restaurant in Lancaster County where he used to work has been taken into custody. The Northwest Regional Police Department said Julian Knight, 20, was arrested. Police said Knight went into the Wendy's on South Market...
Police release disturbing details about family found dead in West Manchester Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are releasing new, disturbing details about the tragic deaths of three family members in West Manchester Township, York County. "There are a number of us who have multiple decades of police experience and we've discussed that," said Detective Timothy Fink of the West Manchester Township Police Department. "We've all come to the conclusion that none of us have encountered anything quite like this before."
WGAL
Lancaster police hope surveillance video will help lead to arrest in quadruple shooting outside McDonald's
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police spent the weekend collecting more video surveillance after four people were shot outside a McDonald's last week. "It's a really unfortunate situation that so many people were injured," Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a fight...
Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes
Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
Harrisburg used car dealership shut down, charges filed against owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The owners of a Harrisburg used car dealership are facing multiple charges following a police investigation. Ilham Driouich, 25, and Anas Soubai, 29, the owners of Power Auto Sales LLC, located at 7841 Paxton St., obtained nearly $75,000 by allegedly selling unroadworthy cars and falsifying inspections.
local21news.com
Teenager charged after doing burnouts on fire station helipad in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A teenager has been charged after causing over $1,400 dollars in damages to a fire station's helipad in Stevens. Officials say police had several phone calls about Viacheslav Dziuba, 19, doing burnouts with his vehicle on the Stevens Fire Company's helipad. The incident happened...
Wallet Stolen from Panera, Cards Soon Used for Purchases
On 1/19/2023 at approximately 1450 hours, the Chambersburg Police Department was dispatched to Panera Bread at 979 Norland Avenue for a theft. Contact was made with the victim who said her zipper wallet was stolen from inside her purse while she was at Panera Bread. The victim began receiving fraud...
abc27.com
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
local21news.com
Gun pulled by Harrisburg councilman as he stops burglar; councilman speaks out
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Update: New details in the case of an armed Harrisburg City Councilman who stopped a would-be-burglar in the act. With a gun drawn, Councilman Ralph Rodriguez engaged the suspect early Saturday morning. Ring Doorbell video alerted Rodriguez to the potential burglar at his business, All...
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police
Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
Could a Wawa be coming to Dauphin County? Convenience store chain is eyeing possible spot
It’s in the early stages, but Wawa wants to open a store in Swatara Township. The Philadelphia-area chain is eyeing Hoss’s Steak & Sea House near Hummelstown, off Route 322, for a store with fueling stations.
local21news.com
Drug investigation in Carlisle leads to arrest of nine people
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After a series of complaints of criminal activity, the Carlisle Police Department (CPD) began an investigation into a home on the 100 block of N. East Street. Police say a search warrant was filed on Jan. 12 by several law enforcements. According to authorities,...
Cat shot in neck outside Dauphin County apartment: police
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lykens are investigating the shooting of a feral cat in the neck outside an apartment complex in Upper Paxton Township. According to a report from state police, the shooting took place around 12:17 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of State Street. When troopers arrived...
Central Pa. law enforcement weigh in on Tyre Nichols incident
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After Memphis police released 67 minutes of video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols prior to his death, law enforcement agencies in southcentral Pa. responded. "I watched the video and I was appalled by it," Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association President Kerry Nye said. "That...
Comments / 1