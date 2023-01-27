ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
abc27.com

Lancaster men arrested for gun, drug charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, two Lancaster men were arrested for drug and weapon charges early Tuesday morning. Lancaster Police say they made a traffic stop on the 400 block of S. Christian Street at 3:14 a.m. for a registration violation. Tylik Payne-Hunter and Jaekwon Dickinson, the two men who were later arrested, were both passengers in the car.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Camp Hill man allegedly used stolen IDs to obtain controlled substances

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances. According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
CAMP HILL, PA
local21news.com

Lancaster City police giving out free gun locks to public

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is taking steps to highlight the importance of gun safety around the area. According to a Twitter post by the department, officials are handing out free gun locks at the station to whoever wants them while supplies last.
FOX 43

Police release disturbing details about family found dead in West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are releasing new, disturbing details about the tragic deaths of three family members in West Manchester Township, York County. "There are a number of us who have multiple decades of police experience and we've discussed that," said Detective Timothy Fink of the West Manchester Township Police Department. "We've all come to the conclusion that none of us have encountered anything quite like this before."
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes

Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police

Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Drug investigation in Carlisle leads to arrest of nine people

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After a series of complaints of criminal activity, the Carlisle Police Department (CPD) began an investigation into a home on the 100 block of N. East Street. Police say a search warrant was filed on Jan. 12 by several law enforcements. According to authorities,...
CARLISLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy