Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
National College Football Analyst expects Miami football surprise team
CBS Sports and 247 Sports national college football analyst Josh Pate named the Miami football program as one of his 2023 surprise teams earlier this week. Pate analyzed Miami prior to the ACC announcing the 2023 schedule on Monday night. Pate thoroughly discussed the state of the Miami football program.
Eagles get phenomenal injury news for Super Bowl date with Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson has been cleared to play in Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City. Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson suffered a hyperextended elbow injury in the NFC Championship victory, but Dickerson is trending toward playing in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. With...
Georgia better hope Duce Robinson doesn’t delay Signing Day decision
Georgia appears in the lead for five-star tight end Duce Robinson but if he delays his signing as rumored, the Bulldogs could be in danger of losing out. Most of the top players in college football have already signed during the window or committed with National Signing Day approaching. Duce Robinson is an exception.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Winners and losers from Sean Payton being hired by Broncos
Sean Payton is the new head coach for the Denver Broncos after a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Here are the winners and losers of the Payton hiring. The head coaching carousel had very little movement this offseason, with the Carolina Panthers being the only team to address their vacancy by hiring Frank Reich. That left four teams that were in need of new sideline bosses. But on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos found their head coach, and it arrived in the form of a huge splash.
College Football National Championship Odds on National Signing Day
National Signing Day is here as the future of college football is finalized today. This is the last day for recruits across the country sign their letter of intent to commit to the school of their choosing on Wednesday for next season. Most of the recruits have committed already with...
Why the Saints didn’t get as much for Sean Payton as Jon Gruden trade, explained
The New Orleans Saints traded Sean Payton for draft picks, but didn’t get a haul as flashy as the Raiders once did for Jon Gruden. After it looked like the prospect of Sean Payton coming back to coach in 2023 was dead in the water, a deal rapidly materialized between Payton, the Denver Broncos, and the New Orleans Saints.
Yet another team has bowed out of Sean Payton sweepstakes
Count the Arizona Cardinals out of the Sean Payton sweepstakes after their latest moves. With the Arizona Cardinals bringing in more candidates to interview, this suggests Sean Payton is out of the running to be their next head coach. After the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from the postseason by the...
Super Bowl 57 uniform colors revealed for Eagles, Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles have let it be known what uniform combination they’ll be donning for Super Bowl 57. One of the hot topics every year is which color the Super Bowl teams will be wearing for the big game. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs released a...
Are the Detroit Pistons “going to be great next year?”
The Detroit Pistons are near the bottom of the NBA standings again this season, but according to Bojan Bogdanovic, they don’t plan to be there long. According to a recent report, Bojan Bogdanovic said the team not only gave him assurances that he is part of their future plans, but that those plans include a big leap next season.
