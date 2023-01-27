Read full article on original website
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's Democratic governor and top officials urged the state legislature Tuesday to pass a bill banning assault weapons. Gov. Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Secretary of State Gregg Amore, Attorney General Peter Neronha and General Treasurer James Diossa say they want to ban the sale of assault-style weapons in Rhode Island to help keep communities safe. They met at the State House with Democratic state Rep. Jason Knight, state Sen. Joshua Miller and gun control advocates.
Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forecasters say bands of sleet already blamed for three deaths are causing dangerous conditions for a third day in several Southern states. Several rounds of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, are in store for many areas through Wednesday as watches and warnings stretched from Texas to West Virginia. More than 1,400 flights scheduled for Wednesday were canceled. The list for cancelations included both major airports in Dallas and airports in Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. Emergency responders rushed to hundreds of auto collisions across Texas this week in which least three people died in separate crashes on slick roads.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Bus drivers in Alaska’s second-largest school district went on strike after delivering students to classes on Tuesday, citing unfair labor practices. The near-unanimous strike was called against Durham School Services after members received what Teamsters Local 959 described in a statement as the company’s...
HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the post in Henderson say scam calls have been on the rise recently in their six county district, including one where the scammers pose as law enforcement officers. They say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to...
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:35a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 60 - 86 base 46 of 55 trails, 96% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 2:25p machine groomed 82 - 82 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
