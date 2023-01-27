Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forecasters say bands of sleet already blamed for three deaths are causing dangerous conditions for a third day in several Southern states. Several rounds of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, are in store for many areas through Wednesday as watches and warnings stretched from Texas to West Virginia. More than 1,400 flights scheduled for Wednesday were canceled. The list for cancelations included both major airports in Dallas and airports in Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. Emergency responders rushed to hundreds of auto collisions across Texas this week in which least three people died in separate crashes on slick roads.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO