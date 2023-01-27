ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Know About Netflix’s ‘You People’ Star Lauren London’s Kids.

American Actor Lauren London is known for starring in music videos with artists Tyrese, Pharrell, Ludacris, and Snoop Dogg, as well as television shows and feature films, such as ATL, This Christmas, Baggage Claim, and now Netflix’s You People alongside Eddie Murphy, Johan Hill, David Duchovny, Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Bill's Sexuality Was Always Hinted at in the Original 'Last of Us' Game

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details for Episode 3 of The Last of Us on HBO. By now, The Last of Us on HBO is widely recognized as a massively successful live-action adaptation of the critically-acclaimed game first released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. The story follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a young teenager named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States decimated by a monstrous fungal infection.
When Do New Episodes of 'Poker Face' Release on Peacock?

The new Peacock drama Poker Face is already stirring up excitement, and it's not hard to see why. The TV series comes from the mind of Knives Out and Glass Onion filmmaker Rian Johnson, and it stars film and TV favorite Natasha Lyonne in the lead role. Natasha (whose other small-screen credits include Netflix's Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black) stars as Charlie Cale, a walking lie detector.
The Ending of 'Knock at the Cabin' Is Different From the Book (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Paul Tremblay's novel, The Cabin at the End of the World. Imagine this — you and your family are vacationing at a remote cabin when out of nowhere, four strangers arrive and demand you sacrifice one of your own to prevent the apocalypse. Sounds absolutely terrifying, right? Thankfully, it's not real; it's just the premise of M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming psychological horror film, Knock at the Cabin.
The Cast for Episode 3 'Accused' Features Actors From Some Notable Netflix Shows

Based on a 2010 British series of the same name, Accused is a new kind of crime drama that began airing on Fox in January 2023. This anthology series follows different defendants in each episode who are tried for various crimes that are not explicitly revealed right away. A series of flashbacks from the defendants' perspective depicts the events that lead them to stand before a judge in a court of law.
What Was Lisa Loring's Cause of Death? The Original Wednesday Addams Has Died at 64

Fans are saddened to learn that Lisa Loring, best known as the OG Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the age of 64. The star’s passing seems especially poignant given our recent obsession with the character that has been revived in the Netflix series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci, who have also offered pop culture their own versions of the iconic Addams daughter.
What Happened to Florian's Teeth on 'Darcey & Stacey'? They're Hard To Miss

Stacey and Darcey Silva are known for their ever-changing looks, and the identical twins seem to prefer to have the same procedures done to keep their appearances similar to each other. But in Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers are talking about Stacey's husband Florian Sukaj and his teeth. Or, to be more exact, his clearly brand new teeth that look vastly different from the ones he had in prior seasons.
'You People' Features Hilariously Awkward Parents — Who Are Lauren London's Real Parents?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix film You People. In You People, Lauren London's character Amira has parents that are understandably skeptical about her upcoming nuptials with her boyfriend Ezra (Jonah Hill). Amira's dad Akbar (played with a stoic hilarity by Eddie Murphy) isn't quite sure if the dorky white Jewish guy Amira has her heart set on is worthy of his daughter's love.
Frank's Character Was Greatly Expanded in the 'Last of Us' Show as Opposed to the Game

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details for Episode 3 of The Last of Us on HBO. Gamers and loyal television watchers alike are rejoicing in the state of The Last of Us on HBO. The popular and acclaimed series is a live-action adaptation of the equally acclaimed video game that was first released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. It follows a smuggler named Joel (Pedro Pascal) who escorts a girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the United States while dodging fungal-infected monsters.
Bill's Fate in 'The Last of Us' Is Very Different in the Show When Compared to the Game

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Last of Us. As a live-action adaptation of an acclaimed video game, HBO's The Last of Us has pretty much defied all expectations. The series follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), an unlikely duo who try to survive on a cross-country road trip across the post-apocalyptic United States.
Jonah Hill Has a Lot of Tattoos — What Do They Mean to Him?

Fact: Actor Jonah Hill is that rare celebrity who has removed the fourth wall so to speak when it comes to what stardom is really like. The You People star talks openly about struggling with body image and anxiety, and how he’s come full circle to embracing his own uniqueness.
