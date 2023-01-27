Read full article on original website
What to Know About Netflix’s ‘You People’ Star Lauren London’s Kids.
American Actor Lauren London is known for starring in music videos with artists Tyrese, Pharrell, Ludacris, and Snoop Dogg, as well as television shows and feature films, such as ATL, This Christmas, Baggage Claim, and now Netflix’s You People alongside Eddie Murphy, Johan Hill, David Duchovny, Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Bill's Sexuality Was Always Hinted at in the Original 'Last of Us' Game
Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details for Episode 3 of The Last of Us on HBO. By now, The Last of Us on HBO is widely recognized as a massively successful live-action adaptation of the critically-acclaimed game first released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. The story follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a young teenager named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States decimated by a monstrous fungal infection.
When Do New Episodes of 'Poker Face' Release on Peacock?
The new Peacock drama Poker Face is already stirring up excitement, and it's not hard to see why. The TV series comes from the mind of Knives Out and Glass Onion filmmaker Rian Johnson, and it stars film and TV favorite Natasha Lyonne in the lead role. Natasha (whose other small-screen credits include Netflix's Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black) stars as Charlie Cale, a walking lie detector.
The Ending of 'Knock at the Cabin' Is Different From the Book (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Paul Tremblay's novel, The Cabin at the End of the World. Imagine this — you and your family are vacationing at a remote cabin when out of nowhere, four strangers arrive and demand you sacrifice one of your own to prevent the apocalypse. Sounds absolutely terrifying, right? Thankfully, it's not real; it's just the premise of M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming psychological horror film, Knock at the Cabin.
The Cast for Episode 3 'Accused' Features Actors From Some Notable Netflix Shows
Based on a 2010 British series of the same name, Accused is a new kind of crime drama that began airing on Fox in January 2023. This anthology series follows different defendants in each episode who are tried for various crimes that are not explicitly revealed right away. A series of flashbacks from the defendants' perspective depicts the events that lead them to stand before a judge in a court of law.
Why Aren't Jenny and Sumit in '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4?
90 Day Fiancé fans can’t get enough of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 – where “Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?” asks the network on the TV show’s web page.
What Was Lisa Loring's Cause of Death? The Original Wednesday Addams Has Died at 64
Fans are saddened to learn that Lisa Loring, best known as the OG Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the age of 64. The star’s passing seems especially poignant given our recent obsession with the character that has been revived in the Netflix series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci, who have also offered pop culture their own versions of the iconic Addams daughter.
What Happened to Florian's Teeth on 'Darcey & Stacey'? They're Hard To Miss
Stacey and Darcey Silva are known for their ever-changing looks, and the identical twins seem to prefer to have the same procedures done to keep their appearances similar to each other. But in Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers are talking about Stacey's husband Florian Sukaj and his teeth. Or, to be more exact, his clearly brand new teeth that look vastly different from the ones he had in prior seasons.
'You People' Features Hilariously Awkward Parents — Who Are Lauren London's Real Parents?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix film You People. In You People, Lauren London's character Amira has parents that are understandably skeptical about her upcoming nuptials with her boyfriend Ezra (Jonah Hill). Amira's dad Akbar (played with a stoic hilarity by Eddie Murphy) isn't quite sure if the dorky white Jewish guy Amira has her heart set on is worthy of his daughter's love.
'The Rookie' and 'Star Trek' Actor Annie Wersching Has Died at 45 Years Old
Another star was lost on Jan. 29, 2023, when Annie Wersching died at just 45 years old. While she may not have been a household name, she was certainly a recognizable force in Hollywood. Most well-known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in 24, fans around the world were shocked to learn of Annie’s passing.
It Looks Like Christina Mandrell Is a Villain on 'The Bachelor' — Where Did That Come From?
It looks as if women collapsing on staircases is about to become the norm on The Bachelor. And while we're partially watching for the drama, it can't be comfortable for weeping ladies to contort their bodies around a hard set of stairs. Season 27 has already had its sobbing staircase...
Frank's Character Was Greatly Expanded in the 'Last of Us' Show as Opposed to the Game
Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details for Episode 3 of The Last of Us on HBO. Gamers and loyal television watchers alike are rejoicing in the state of The Last of Us on HBO. The popular and acclaimed series is a live-action adaptation of the equally acclaimed video game that was first released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. It follows a smuggler named Joel (Pedro Pascal) who escorts a girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the United States while dodging fungal-infected monsters.
'The Watchful Eye' Star Amy Acker Has Been Married for Two Decades and Counting
On the intriguing new Freeform thriller series The Watchful Eye, Amy Acker plays Tory, the sister-in-law of Matthew (Warren Christie) a wealthy man whose wife fell to her death from their penthouse window. Or was the death of Tory's sister-in-law foul play?. Article continues below advertisement. Thankfully Amy's offscreen married...
Jen and Rishi From Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Already Have Fans Talking
Just because 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alums Jenny and Sumit aren't in Season 4, that doesn't mean they aren't here in spirit. Especially because newcomers Jen and Rishi are considered by fans to be the new version of the couple that spent years trying to get family approval. So, are Jen and Rishi together now, after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way?
Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” Is Receiving Renewed Attention Thanks to This HBO Show
In terms of individual accomplishments as a singer, few can hold a candle to Linda Ronstadt. Although she is retired, Linda's music entertained legions of fans worldwide for the better part of half a century. In that time, the star secured 11 Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music awards, an, and an ALMA Award.
Bill's Fate in 'The Last of Us' Is Very Different in the Show When Compared to the Game
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Last of Us. As a live-action adaptation of an acclaimed video game, HBO's The Last of Us has pretty much defied all expectations. The series follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), an unlikely duo who try to survive on a cross-country road trip across the post-apocalyptic United States.
Ashley Gets Some Terrible News on 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' — Is Bar Still in Jail?
Bar and Ashley have certainly been through a lot since they found each other. The young couple have been together since 2016 when they were both just 19 years old. Before she got pregnant, Ashley was dancing in Las Vegas while Bar was living that party life. Obviously, a baby called for some drastic changes, so they moved in with Ashley's mom back in California.
Here's Our List of Some of the Worst Adaptations of Video Games Ever
Gamers are lucky enough to be graced with the likes of The Last of Us on HBO. The series adapts the critically-acclaimed Naughty Dog video game first released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. Since its premiere, the show has garnered critical acclaim from reviewers and fans alike. You might...
A 'Teen Mom' Fan on TikTok Might Have Figured Out Why MTV Keeps the Franchise Around
There are some reality shows that MTV just can't seem to give up. One of those is, of course, Ridiculousness, but the other is Teen Mom. Even when the original show was canceled, the franchise melded it, along with Teen Mom 2, into Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. But one fan on TikTok thinks they figured out why MTV won't cancel Teen Mom for good.
Jonah Hill Has a Lot of Tattoos — What Do They Mean to Him?
Fact: Actor Jonah Hill is that rare celebrity who has removed the fourth wall so to speak when it comes to what stardom is really like. The You People star talks openly about struggling with body image and anxiety, and how he’s come full circle to embracing his own uniqueness.
