State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Position preview | With added depth in the circle, Penn State softball looks to reach the next level

After what can be considered a bounce-back year overall for Penn State, the blue and white’s pitchers are looking to add to what they got going last season. While having a shorthanded pitching staff, only having four pitchers on the roster last season, coach Clarisa Crowell’s bunch still managed to have success, as the group combined for a 2.79 ERA — a mark that brought them from 13th to sixth in the conference.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball learns how to grow, play as a family as Big Ten play rages on

A 20-point thrashing at the hands of Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, left Penn State with a challenge, one that Micah Shrewsberry presented to his players. Shrewsberry expressed how when he called his team out and behind closed doors, Penn State responded to that message. As guys like seventh-year forward Mikey Henn and junior forward Caleb Dorsey earned starting spots against Michigan, the aspect of family started to take shape.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

2025 recruiting class gains 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews | The 1-0 Podcast

Penn State is already beginning to gain recruits from the class of 2025, and among the first includes 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews. “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Zach Allen talk more on what Matthews’ commitment means for Penn State’s offensive line and the overall 2025 class.
Digital Collegian

Road woes continue for Penn State women’s basketball after suffering blowout defeat to No. 8 Maryland

The road woes continued in College Park, Maryland. Penn State suffered a blowout defeat to No. 8 Maryland on Monday, losing 87-66 to push its record to 0-7 away from home. From the opening jump, it didn’t start well for the Lady Lions. After back-to-back turnovers in the opening two minutes of the game forced coach Carolyn Kieger to call a timeout, the Terrapins pounced on a timid blue and white squad.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s hockey’s Eleri MacKay named CHA Forward of the Week

Penn State has been garnering plenty of recognition lately, both collectively and individually, and that trend continued on Monday. Senior Eleri MacKay has been named CHA’s Forward of the Week following her standout efforts against Lindenwood this past weekend. MacKay guided the Nittany Lions to a pair of victories...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

