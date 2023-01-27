Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Position preview | With added depth in the circle, Penn State softball looks to reach the next level
After what can be considered a bounce-back year overall for Penn State, the blue and white’s pitchers are looking to add to what they got going last season. While having a shorthanded pitching staff, only having four pitchers on the roster last season, coach Clarisa Crowell’s bunch still managed to have success, as the group combined for a 2.79 ERA — a mark that brought them from 13th to sixth in the conference.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Rose Bowl Trophy to display at Penn State All-Sports Museum
Penn State football’s postseason hardware will available to be viewed by the public at the start of February. The Rose Bowl Trophy will be on display at Penn State’s All-Sports Museum for five days from Feb. 1-5, per a release. The trophy will be available to be viewed...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State football linebacker Deion Barnes earns in-program promotion
A rising star in the coaching world is getting his first promotion at Penn State. Former Nittany Lion outside linebacker Deion Barnes, who maxed out his 3-year term as a graduate assistant, is moving to an analyst and analytics coordinator position with the program. His page on the Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Penn State baseball lands class of 2025 commit from in-state pitcher Dustin Rape
The future is developing for Penn State as coach Rob Cooper lands another class of 2025 Pennsylvania standout. Despite being just a current sophomore at Freeport Area High School, left-handed pitcher and outfielder Dustin Rape has committed to play for the Nittany Lions. Standing at 5-foot-11, Rape projects as a...
Digital Collegian
Micah Shrewsberry preps for Penn State men’s basketball’s rematch with Zach Edey, Purdue
At 7-foot-4, 305 pounds, Purdue center Zach Edey is built like an NBA 2K MyCareer player whose height and weight have been maxed out. At least that’s how Micah Shrewsberry views him as he works tirelessly to figure out a new game plan for the nation’s greatest matchup nightmare ahead of Wednesday night.
Digital Collegian
Penn State catcher Tommy Bramley ranked as top 20 catcher in D1Baseball preseason rankings
Following a dominant senior season with Mount St. Mary's, transfer graduate student catcher Thomas Bramley is already making noise in Happy Valley. After posting a .307 average with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in all 48 games with the Mountaineers last season, Bramley was ranked 19th in the D1Baseball.com top 50 catchers list.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball hopes to rebound after blowout loss to No. 8 Maryland
It’s time to pick up the pace. Coming off an 87-66 loss against No. 8 Maryland, Penn State hopes to find success this week with two Big Ten matchups. The blue and white will host Northwestern at 7 p.m. on Thursday and follow that with a clash against No. 6 Iowa at noon on Sunday.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews out of New Jersey
Penn State has made a splash with its first commitment of its 2025 recruiting. Offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews, an 4-star, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Monday morning, he announced on Instagram. A sophomore from Toms River North in Toms River, New Jersey, Matthews is currently ranked as...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball earns transfer portal commitment from Clemson outside hitter Camryn Hannah
After the addition of first-team All-Big Ten outsider hitter Jess Mruzik from Michigan, coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley tapped into the ACC market to grab another pin hitter. Heading to Happy Valley from Death Valley is junior outside hitter Camryn Hannah who received second-team All-ACC honors in her third season with Clemson.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball learns how to grow, play as a family as Big Ten play rages on
A 20-point thrashing at the hands of Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, left Penn State with a challenge, one that Micah Shrewsberry presented to his players. Shrewsberry expressed how when he called his team out and behind closed doors, Penn State responded to that message. As guys like seventh-year forward Mikey Henn and junior forward Caleb Dorsey earned starting spots against Michigan, the aspect of family started to take shape.
Digital Collegian
2025 recruiting class gains 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews | The 1-0 Podcast
Penn State is already beginning to gain recruits from the class of 2025, and among the first includes 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews. “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Zach Allen talk more on what Matthews’ commitment means for Penn State’s offensive line and the overall 2025 class.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball crushes Michigan behind sharp shooting in annual THON Game
It was an afternoon to remember at the Bryce Jordan Center as Micah Shrewsberry picked up his first win against Michigan as the bench boss for the Nittany Lions. In front of a rocking BJC crowd, Penn State took care of business with a commanding 83-61 victory, extending its overall record to 14-7 and 5-5 in Big Ten play.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey rewarded for strong play against Lindenwood
With its scorching run having continued this past weekend, Penn State has moved up to No. 10 in the latest USCHO poll. The Nittany Lions haven’t lost since November 25th, and have won 10 of their last 11 contests. This past weekend saw Penn State sweep Lindenwood, outscoring the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s new big-man lineup shuts down Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson
Penn State routed Michigan 83-61 and a large part of its win was holding the Wolverines’ best weapon, All-American center Hunter Dickinson, in check. Dickinson, who averaged 18.3 points per game prior to the trip to Happy Valley, only put up six points — his lowest single-game total this season.
Digital Collegian
Road woes continue for Penn State women’s basketball after suffering blowout defeat to No. 8 Maryland
The road woes continued in College Park, Maryland. Penn State suffered a blowout defeat to No. 8 Maryland on Monday, losing 87-66 to push its record to 0-7 away from home. From the opening jump, it didn’t start well for the Lady Lions. After back-to-back turnovers in the opening two minutes of the game forced coach Carolyn Kieger to call a timeout, the Terrapins pounced on a timid blue and white squad.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey slips in latest USCHO poll after dropping pair of games to Michigan
Luke Hughes’ takeover caused Penn State to a drop in the latest USCHO coaches poll. Guy Gadowsky’s skaters have fallen down to No. 9 after being ranked sixth last week. The Nittany Lions were swept for the first time all season last weekend by Hughes’ Michigan Wolverines, who’ve now moved past the blue and white in the rankings.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball remains at No. 4 in latest AVCA poll
Although its perfect 6-0 start was snapped last Wednesday, Penn State remained at No. 4 in the latest AVCA poll. The Nittany Lions’ first loss of the season came at the hands of No. 3 Long Beach State, which remained unbeaten after downing Penn State 3-1 last time out.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball guard Jalen Pickett named to Wooden Award late watch list
Penn State's star guard is still in the running for the highest honor in college basketball. Guard Jalen Pickett was one of 20 players to be named to the Wooden Award Late Season Watch List. Pickett leads Penn State in almost every stat category, except blocks, and averages 17.6 points...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey’s Eleri MacKay named CHA Forward of the Week
Penn State has been garnering plenty of recognition lately, both collectively and individually, and that trend continued on Monday. Senior Eleri MacKay has been named CHA’s Forward of the Week following her standout efforts against Lindenwood this past weekend. MacKay guided the Nittany Lions to a pair of victories...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling's Beau Bartlett, Alex Facundo fall in rankings following narrow losses
Despite a convincing win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, two Penn State grapplers slid down the rankings. At 141, Beau Bartlett dropped one spot in the rankings to No. 5 after he suffered his first defeat of the season to No. 2 Real Woods. Bartlett’s 14-1 start remains impressive considering he...
