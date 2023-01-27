ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Weird Las Vegas Street Names And Where They Came From

Las Vegas street names – where did they come from, and why?. Las Vegas is a place of extremes. We probably have the brightest artificial light in the known universe shining from the Luxor pyramid every night – to the extent that pilots can’t fly directly over it for fear of piercing a retina. We have the tallest building between Chicago and the west coast., with the Stratosphere Tower. We have more hotel rooms per capita than – well, probably anywhere. More shows, more casinos, more restaurants in a three mile stretch of road on the strip, than most cities have in a lifetime.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KSBW.com

Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday

HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Winter weather conditions close SR160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump

A mix of snow and rain is falling in some parts of the Las Vegas valley. State Route 160 which connects Las Vegas to Pahrump is closed due to the dangerous conditions. The closure is at Red Rock Canyon Road, or State Route 159, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
BOULDER CITY, NV
8 News Now

Fire reported near north end of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A building fire near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip was reported on Tuesday evening. The fire occurred at 2804 Highland Drive, near Sahara Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. When Clark County Fire Department crews first arrived they were unable to locate the fire at the reported address. As […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25

Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Dog with broken bones, rocks in stomach found in east Las Vegas ditch

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog underwent surgery Tuesday after being found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. His name is Duke and he was recently found in a ditch near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. Duke was later picked up by A Home 4 Spot, a non-profit rescue, and immediately taken to get cared for.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

Watch: This Elvis Impersonator Flew Above the Vegas Strip in a New One-Person eVTOL

A pilot dressed in an Elvis costume recently cruised the Vegas strip—in a one-person eVTOL. The event happened during CES earlier this month when the Ryse Recon made multiple flights from the Las Vegas convention center to show off the electric aircraft’s flight-readiness. Flying Elvis was a way to supersize publicity, says Ryse CEO Mick Kowitz. “It took a lot of time to secure the filming permits and work with different state and city agencies,” he told Robb Report. “But it was worth the effort. We had people stopping in the streets staring up at us.” The bright-lights, big-city display turned into...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Update: Crash clears on northbound US 95/515 near Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. 95/515 near Eastern Avenue caused major traffic delays Monday morning. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. and caused traffic to be backed up to Flamingo Road. There is no word on what caused the crash but...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelmag.com

7 of the Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but what happens at the Vegas steakhouse is usually a work of culinary art, particularly at these top seven restaurants. Hitting a steakhouse in Las Vegas is as much of the Sin City experience as casinos and neon lights. It is easy to feel akin to the Rat Pack when seated at a linen-dressed table, served by exemplary staff, and delivered one of the best cuts of beef available in the United States. There are hundreds of restaurants serving steaks in this show town, but only a few are must-visit destinations. Based on atmosphere, quality, and service, here are seven of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas.
