Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Fox5 KVVU
Rail Explorers in Boulder City closes
High theft risk amongst some KIA, Hyundai vehicles; changes coming this year. Snow has been falling around the Las Vegas Valley Monday morning during the morning commute and amid cold temperatures. Vegas Inferno the first official E-Sports team to come to light in Las Vegas. Las Vegas drivers to see...
963kklz.com
Weird Las Vegas Street Names And Where They Came From
Las Vegas street names – where did they come from, and why?. Las Vegas is a place of extremes. We probably have the brightest artificial light in the known universe shining from the Luxor pyramid every night – to the extent that pilots can’t fly directly over it for fear of piercing a retina. We have the tallest building between Chicago and the west coast., with the Stratosphere Tower. We have more hotel rooms per capita than – well, probably anywhere. More shows, more casinos, more restaurants in a three mile stretch of road on the strip, than most cities have in a lifetime.
KSBW.com
Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday
HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
8newsnow.com
Winter weather conditions close SR160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump
A mix of snow and rain is falling in some parts of the Las Vegas valley. State Route 160 which connects Las Vegas to Pahrump is closed due to the dangerous conditions. The closure is at Red Rock Canyon Road, or State Route 159, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
Fox5 KVVU
Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
PHOTOS: Snow falls in Las Vegas causing road closures, and fun for some families
Snow flurries are reported in the southeast valley in neighborhoods near the base of Black Mountain and also around College Drive and U.S. 95.
Don’t bet against snow in Las Vegas
Over the 118 years Las Vegas has been around there have been dozens of times the desert has been blanketed in snow.
Fire reported near north end of Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A building fire near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip was reported on Tuesday evening. The fire occurred at 2804 Highland Drive, near Sahara Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. When Clark County Fire Department crews first arrived they were unable to locate the fire at the reported address. As […]
businesspress.vegas
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole.Jaguar F-Pace was traveling eastbound on Charleston and veered to the right, left the road and struck a light pole and utility box.
Fox5 KVVU
Dog with broken bones, rocks in stomach found in east Las Vegas ditch
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog underwent surgery Tuesday after being found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. His name is Duke and he was recently found in a ditch near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. Duke was later picked up by A Home 4 Spot, a non-profit rescue, and immediately taken to get cared for.
Watch: This Elvis Impersonator Flew Above the Vegas Strip in a New One-Person eVTOL
A pilot dressed in an Elvis costume recently cruised the Vegas strip—in a one-person eVTOL. The event happened during CES earlier this month when the Ryse Recon made multiple flights from the Las Vegas convention center to show off the electric aircraft’s flight-readiness. Flying Elvis was a way to supersize publicity, says Ryse CEO Mick Kowitz. “It took a lot of time to secure the filming permits and work with different state and city agencies,” he told Robb Report. “But it was worth the effort. We had people stopping in the streets staring up at us.” The bright-lights, big-city display turned into...
8newsnow.com
‘Uncommon Overnighters,’ Here are the ‘7 Weirdest Wonders of Nevada’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Happy National Plan for Vacation Day! Travel Nevada has released the second annual Seven Weirdest Wonders of Nevada list just in time for travelers who are looking for destinations that could push them beyond their comfort zones in the Silver State. Post-pandemic travel has been...
Peppermill announces temporary closure starting Feb. 5
The Peppermill, a longtime favorite on the Strip, announced it will shut down temporarily starting at 11 p.m. Sunday
8newsnow.com
Update: Crash clears on northbound US 95/515 near Eastern
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. 95/515 near Eastern Avenue caused major traffic delays Monday morning. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. and caused traffic to be backed up to Flamingo Road. There is no word on what caused the crash but...
Eater
The 15 Most Anticipated Las Vegas Bar and Restaurant Openings of 2023
2023 is gearing up to be a promising year for restaurants in Las Vegas. The roster includes debuts from celebrities headed to the Strip, established local talent expanding into new spaces, a handful of New York exports, and the continuation of trends that started in 2022. In just the first...
travelmag.com
7 of the Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas
What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but what happens at the Vegas steakhouse is usually a work of culinary art, particularly at these top seven restaurants. Hitting a steakhouse in Las Vegas is as much of the Sin City experience as casinos and neon lights. It is easy to feel akin to the Rat Pack when seated at a linen-dressed table, served by exemplary staff, and delivered one of the best cuts of beef available in the United States. There are hundreds of restaurants serving steaks in this show town, but only a few are must-visit destinations. Based on atmosphere, quality, and service, here are seven of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
23-year-old man dies after crashing Jaguar into light pole in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 23-year-old man was killed after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole Monday night in the west valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:09 p.m. near West Charleston Boulevard, west of South Hualapai...
$7.50 bet turns into $18k win for Las Vegas local
Rampart Casino officials in Summerlin said that a local won $18,000 off of a $7.50 bet during one January weekend.
USDA-Certified Juice Bar Opens First Nevada Location in Las Vegas
Since June 2016, the company has awarded over 200 franchises in 33 states
