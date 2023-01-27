Read full article on original website
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Says City Has 'No More Room' as Over 37,000 Migrants are Housed in Just 14 Hotels, Refuse Moving to SheltersEden ReportsNew York City, NY
bkreader.com
A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop
A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
pix11.com
Harlem waterfront to get new tourist attractions
The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Newark: sources. A child was killed...
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County Launches the Brooklyn Neuroscience Center
The center will offer comprehensive treatment for neurological conditions and disorders that impact the nervous system at any age. NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County today announced the opening of the Brooklyn Neuroscience Center —offering comprehensive care with interdisciplinary teams to treat disorders of the brain, spine, and peripheral nervous system of patients of all ages. NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County is the primary teaching affiliate for SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, training the next generation of physicians to provide high-quality neuroscience patient care in a collaborative environment.
Outcry as city moves migrants from hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
Mayor Eric Adams announced a week ago plans to set up a one thousand-bed facility in Brooklyn for the migrants. This weekend, they began moving men there - but not without controversy.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Son of Cellino & Barnes lawyer graces new billboard campaign
The next generation of litigation has arrived — and one of New York City’s most iconic marketing strategies has a fresh face. Three years after the shocking breakup of personal injury law firm Cellino & Barnes, famous for its “Don’t wait! Call 8!” jingle, its ubiquitous billboard campaign has undergone a major rebrand: personal injury attorney Timothy Cellino, the son of Ross Cellino, will now help advertise the family firm Cellino Law on billboards across the boroughs.
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
Manhattan DA abruptly drops case against accused crooked NYPD cop
A high-profile perjury trial against a former NYPD detective was sensationally thrown out Tuesday after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office failed to share evidence with the defense lawyers. The case against Joseph Franco, who was accused of framing innocent people by lying about seeing drug deals go down, was abruptly dismissed and sealed by Judge Robert Mandelbaum – just two weeks after the trial got underway. Among the evidence withheld by prosecutors was cellphone records from people who were arrested after Franco – a 20-year NYPD veteran — identified them as drug dealers, the ex-cop’s attorney, Howard Tanner, told The Post. Surveillance footage, police...
22-year-old woman reported missing in the Bronx
New York – Police in New York City have issued a missing person report for a 22-year-old Bronx woman. Detectives are aksing the public for assistance in locating 22-year-old Cindy Cortez, of Jesup Avenue. “It was reported to police that Cindy Cortez was last seen on Sunday at approximately 1 pm leaving her residence. She is described as 5’6″ tall, 140 pounds, with light complexion, medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and a black scarf. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s The post 22-year-old woman reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
Police: 2 Brooklyn robberies occur within hours of each other, suspects wanted
The NYPD is investigating two separate robberies that took place within a few hours of one another in Brooklyn. In the first incident, two people held up a bodega at gunpoint on Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue at 10:30 p.m. in Bed-Stuy. The suspects fled with $300. No one was injured.
railfan.com
Passenger Service Set to Return to New York City Route
NEW YORK CITY — Passenger service will be returning to the New York City rail route now known as the Bay Ridge Branch of the Long Island Rail Road for the first time in 99 years. Most of the line has been freight-only since 1924 and is currently operated...
Brooklyn motorcyclist fatally struck, pinned under car on FDR Drive: police
A Brooklyn motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended and pinned under a car on the FDR Drive Sunday night, police said.
Man, 27, fatally struck by minivan on Manhattan's Henry Hudson Parkway
A 27-year-old man was fatally struck while walking on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan, police said Sunday.
Motorcyclist fatally struck from behind on Manhattan’s FDR Drive: ‘I’m half dead,’ mom says
A motorcyclist killed in a crash on Manhattan’s FDR Drive was heading home from a friend’s funeral at the time, the man’s grieving mother told the Daily News on Monday. Nathaniel Knight was heading uptown on his electric motorcycle when was hit from behind near E. 55th St. by the 19-year-old driver of a 2008 Honda Civic around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, cops said. The car was then rear-ended by the ...
Brooklyn woman allegedly used hammer, kitchen knife to kill sleeping dad: DA
BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly fatally attacked her sleeping dad with a hammer and knife in a Brooklyn attack, officials said Monday. Nikki Secondino was indicted on murder charges Monday in the deadly Dec. 29 attack on Carlo Secondino, 61. She also allegedly seriously injured her younger sister when she tried to intervene. […]
Fire burns through roof of Upper East Side building
FDNY members are battling a fire that broke out at a building on the Upper East Side on Monday.
bkreader.com
Missing Bed-Stuy Woman Found, Safe: Police
A missing Bed-Stuy woman was found the day after she was reported missing, police said. On Friday, Carmen Negron, 69, was reported missing to police, according to officials. Negron was last seen about a mile from her home at a DeKalb Avenue hamily health center around 5 p.m. […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years
One of Midtown’s most well-known grill spots is overdone — Ruth’s Chris Steak House has announced that it will close in April. After serving up pre-theater filets and ribeyes for 30 years on W51st Street, the company decided not to renew their expiring lease, a spokesperson for the brand told Crains New York Business. The […] The post Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years appeared first on W42ST.
proclaimerscv.com
Brooklyn Woman Sues NYC After Being Denied SNAP Payments for Months
A 71-year-old Brooklyn resident who lives alone is worried about going to sleep one day and never waking up. As per court documents, Maria Forest’s anxiety is the result of a dietary adjustment she had to make after mysteriously losing her monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A woman has diabetes and has to purchase less healthy food because she doesn’t have the extra money. Forest, who walks with a walking stick due to a spinal injury, has also had to decide about paying for meals and buying painkillers.
Bed-Stuy fire destroys smoke shop, convenience store
Fire officials say that the shop on Broadway burst into flames just after 10 a.m., and that the flames even managed to impact nearby stores and an apartment building.
You can now travel from Manhattan to JFK airport for a mere $13
The much-anticipated opening of Grand Central Madison station has brought along with it a slew of transportation updates, including a new service that will allow New Yorkers to commute to John F. Kennedy Airport on the cheap. Specifically, for a mere $13, travelers will now be able to take a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train from the new East side hub to the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica and then easily get to the airport from there.
