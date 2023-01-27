ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop

A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Harlem waterfront to get new tourist attractions

The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County Launches the Brooklyn Neuroscience Center

The center will offer comprehensive treatment for neurological conditions and disorders that impact the nervous system at any age. NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County today announced the opening of the Brooklyn Neuroscience Center —offering comprehensive care with interdisciplinary teams to treat disorders of the brain, spine, and peripheral nervous system of patients of all ages. NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County is the primary teaching affiliate for SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, training the next generation of physicians to provide high-quality neuroscience patient care in a collaborative environment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Son of Cellino & Barnes lawyer graces new billboard campaign

The next generation of litigation has arrived — and one of New York City’s most iconic marketing strategies has a fresh face. Three years after the shocking breakup of personal injury law firm Cellino & Barnes, famous for its “Don’t wait! Call 8!” jingle, its ubiquitous billboard campaign has undergone a major rebrand: personal injury attorney Timothy Cellino, the son of Ross Cellino, will now help advertise the family firm Cellino Law on billboards across the boroughs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Manhattan DA abruptly drops case against accused crooked NYPD cop

A high-profile perjury trial against a former NYPD detective was sensationally thrown out Tuesday after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office failed to share evidence with the defense lawyers.   The case against Joseph Franco, who was accused of framing innocent people by lying about seeing drug deals go down, was abruptly dismissed and sealed by Judge Robert Mandelbaum – just two weeks after the trial got underway. Among the evidence withheld by prosecutors was cellphone records from people who were arrested after Franco – a 20-year NYPD veteran — identified them as drug dealers, the ex-cop’s attorney, Howard Tanner, told The Post. Surveillance footage, police...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

22-year-old woman reported missing in the Bronx

New York – Police in New York City have issued a missing person report for a 22-year-old Bronx woman. Detectives are aksing the public for assistance in locating 22-year-old Cindy Cortez, of Jesup Avenue. “It was reported to police that Cindy Cortez was last seen on Sunday at approximately 1 pm leaving her residence. She is described as 5’6″ tall, 140 pounds, with light complexion, medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and a black scarf. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s The post 22-year-old woman reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
railfan.com

Passenger Service Set to Return to New York City Route

NEW YORK CITY — Passenger service will be returning to the New York City rail route now known as the Bay Ridge Branch of the Long Island Rail Road for the first time in 99 years. Most of the line has been freight-only since 1924 and is currently operated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Motorcyclist fatally struck from behind on Manhattan’s FDR Drive: ‘I’m half dead,’ mom says

A motorcyclist killed in a crash on Manhattan’s FDR Drive was heading home from a friend’s funeral at the time, the man’s grieving mother told the Daily News on Monday. Nathaniel Knight was heading uptown on his electric motorcycle when was hit from behind near E. 55th St. by the 19-year-old driver of a 2008 Honda Civic around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, cops said. The car was then rear-ended by the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman allegedly used hammer, kitchen knife to kill sleeping dad: DA

BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly fatally attacked her sleeping dad with a hammer and knife in a Brooklyn attack, officials said Monday. Nikki Secondino was indicted on murder charges Monday in the deadly Dec. 29 attack on Carlo Secondino, 61. She also allegedly seriously injured her younger sister when she tried to intervene.  […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Missing Bed-Stuy Woman Found, Safe: Police

A missing Bed-Stuy woman was found the day after she was reported missing, police said. On Friday, Carmen Negron, 69, was reported missing to police, according to officials. Negron was last seen about a mile from her home at a DeKalb Avenue hamily health center around 5 p.m. […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years

One of Midtown’s most well-known grill spots is overdone — Ruth’s Chris Steak House has announced that it will close in April. After serving up pre-theater filets and ribeyes for 30 years on W51st Street, the company decided not to renew their expiring lease, a spokesperson for the brand told Crains New York Business. The […] The post Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
proclaimerscv.com

Brooklyn Woman Sues NYC After Being Denied SNAP Payments for Months

A 71-year-old Brooklyn resident who lives alone is worried about going to sleep one day and never waking up. As per court documents, Maria Forest’s anxiety is the result of a dietary adjustment she had to make after mysteriously losing her monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A woman has diabetes and has to purchase less healthy food because she doesn’t have the extra money. Forest, who walks with a walking stick due to a spinal injury, has also had to decide about paying for meals and buying painkillers.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

You can now travel from Manhattan to JFK airport for a mere $13

The much-anticipated opening of Grand Central Madison station has brought along with it a slew of transportation updates, including a new service that will allow New Yorkers to commute to John F. Kennedy Airport on the cheap. Specifically, for a mere $13, travelers will now be able to take a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train from the new East side hub to the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica and then easily get to the airport from there.
MANHATTAN, NY
