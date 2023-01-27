New York – Police in New York City have issued a missing person report for a 22-year-old Bronx woman. Detectives are aksing the public for assistance in locating 22-year-old Cindy Cortez, of Jesup Avenue. “It was reported to police that Cindy Cortez was last seen on Sunday at approximately 1 pm leaving her residence. She is described as 5’6″ tall, 140 pounds, with light complexion, medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and a black scarf. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s The post 22-year-old woman reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO