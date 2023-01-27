ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch

Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
People

Taylor Swift Gets Sultry in Purple Pool for 'Lavender Haze' Music Video

"Lavender Haze" is the third single off Taylor Swift's Midnights album Taylor Swift is showing off her sultry side.  The "Anti-Hero" singer, 33, released the video to her latest single "Lavender Haze" Friday, which features daring shots of Swift mouthing the words to the song while appearing topless in a lavender-colored pool. Swift also gets close up with transgender model Laith Ashley in a bedroom and nightclub during the '70s-themed video, while other shots show her crawling through a maze of lavender, dancing in a mist and singing in...
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Black Enterprise

Where There’s Smoke! Smokey Robinson Reveals Affair With Motown Icon Diana Ross

Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
31K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy