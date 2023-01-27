Read full article on original website
Fans Are Disgusted With Ellen Degeneres’ ‘Humiliating’ Comments About Taylor Swift’s Dating Life In Resurfaced Video
Over the past week, a controversial 2012 clip of Ellen Degeneres interviewing Taylor Swift resurfaced and went viral on social media, with thousands of fans (including famous names like Emily Ratajkowski) coming to Swift’s defense and criticizing Degeneres. In the video (which was uploaded onto TikTok by user @thatnostalgicgirl)...
Miley Cyrus' Steamy Teaser Gives Fans Sneak Peek Of New Single 'Flowers'
Fans already can't get enough of this self-love track!
Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch
Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
Taylor Swift Gets Sultry in Purple Pool for 'Lavender Haze' Music Video
"Lavender Haze" is the third single off Taylor Swift's Midnights album Taylor Swift is showing off her sultry side. The "Anti-Hero" singer, 33, released the video to her latest single "Lavender Haze" Friday, which features daring shots of Swift mouthing the words to the song while appearing topless in a lavender-colored pool. Swift also gets close up with transgender model Laith Ashley in a bedroom and nightclub during the '70s-themed video, while other shots show her crawling through a maze of lavender, dancing in a mist and singing in...
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Reba McEntire Reveals How Boyfriend Rex Linn Helped Step Up Her Game in ‘The Hammer’
As a celebrated actress and musician with more than 50 film, TV, and music video projects under her belt, Reba McEntire is no stranger to the camera. But for Reba, the upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer was different. In the film, she plays “loose cannon” judge Kim Wheeler, a character...
Reba McEntire Describes Finding Love Again With ‘Handsome Mysterious Cowboy’ Rex Linn
Reba McEntire is in love with Rex Linn and wants the world to know. And she recently shared the story behind the sweet romance while chatting about her most recent acting project, The Hammer. The Lifetime Movie stars McEntire as traveling circuit judge Kim Wheeler. And Linn also has a...
Bob Dylan’s Neighbors Got Physically Sick From the Stench Coming From His Yard
Bob Dylan had a portable toilet in his yard. His neighbors said that the smell was so bad that it made them physically ill.
Where There’s Smoke! Smokey Robinson Reveals Affair With Motown Icon Diana Ross
Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Sharon Osbourne Confirms Daughter Kelly Secretly Gave Birth to First Child, Reveals Baby's Name
It didn't seem Kelly was too thrilled about the news getting out. After her baby's birth started making headlines thanks to her mom's reveal, Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram Story to seemingly address the situation. "I am not ready to share him with the world," she wrote. "It is...
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
