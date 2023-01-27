CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A chase out of Sumner County with a stolen car came into Sedgwick County Monday afternoon. While officers with the Conway Springs Police Department were involved with the chase, a Clearwater police officer put out stop sticks in an effort to stop the car. Police said the suspect behind the wheel tried to hit that officer with the car, narrowly missing him. That officer then fired a shot at the suspect vehicle.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO