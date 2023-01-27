Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
Related
Update: Verbal dispute leads to shooting in southeast Wichita
A verbal dispute has led to a shooting in southeast Wichita Tuesday night.
Kansas teen with girlfriend and toddler rolls stolen SUV
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on multiple allegations after a chase and crash in a stolen SUV. Just after 3p.m. Monday, police in Wellington using a Flock tag reader identified a stolen SUV from Wichita with a tag from another Wichita location, according to Clearwater Police Chief Kirk Ives.
KWCH.com
Shots fired, vehicle flips during chase in southern Sedgwick County
CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A chase out of Sumner County with a stolen car came into Sedgwick County Monday afternoon. While officers with the Conway Springs Police Department were involved with the chase, a Clearwater police officer put out stop sticks in an effort to stop the car. Police said the suspect behind the wheel tried to hit that officer with the car, narrowly missing him. That officer then fired a shot at the suspect vehicle.
kfdi.com
Wichita Woman Critically Injured in Drive-By Shooting
Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 57-year-old Wichita woman early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of South George Washington Blvd just after 3:30 a.m.. There they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, but she is currently in stable condition.
Woman, baby, 2 officers injured in late-night Wichita crash
Four people were injured when a Wichita Police Department SUV crashed with a car just before midnight Sunday in Wichita.
KWCH.com
Woman, baby hurt in crash involving Wichita police officers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman, a baby and two officers injured. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 13th and Mosley. The Wichita Police Department said the officers were on 13th Street responding to the...
Prisoner battery case against Wichita cop dismissed over witness issue, DA says
Wichita Police Officer Andrew Barnett was accused in the case of slapping a handcuffed prisoner strapped into the back seat of a patrol car in May 2021.
Couple charged after 2-year-old shot mother in the foot
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas couple accused in connection with a shooting involving a toddler made their first court appearance on Friday. Kianna Nweji, 22, and Marlon M. Jones, 25, were charged with aggravated endangering a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 11:30a.m. Jan. 12,...
Update: Two men critically injured after being shot at east Wichita nightclub
Two men were critically injured after being shot at an east Wichita nightclub late Saturday night.
Four people injured in crash southwest of Wichita
Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of K-42 and 135th Street West just before noon Tuesday.
Wellington woman dies after crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wellington woman died after a car she was in crashed during a chase in west Wichita Saturday morning. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was a passenger in a car that deputies tried to stop on Kellogg Drive around 5:20 a.m. Deputies say they tried to pull the […]
WPD: Bystanders injured in Old town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, three people were injured following a shooting at Wichita club Saturday. Wichita police said around 12:55 a.m., officers were patrolling the Old Town area when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live. Officers arrived and were met by “a large crowd exiting the business.” […]
KWCH.com
WPD’s Traffic Tip Tuesday going viral in effort to reduce number of crashes in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is going viral with its “Traffic Tip Tuesday” posts. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes in the community. Sgt. Brian Mock enjoys educating drivers on traffic laws. Along with teaching the Wichita Citizens Police Academy, each week, he shares information about common traffic infractions on the police department’s social media pages.
Three hurt in Old Town shooting
It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, at Rock Island Live in Wichita’s Old Town. Police say a group of women began fighting when shots were fired, striking two women and a man.
KWCH.com
Former Wichita PD officer, deputy chief accepts Liberal, Kan. police chief position
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Former Wichita Police Officer Chester Pinkston, deputy chief with the department since 2020, is moving his law-enforcement career to southwest Kansas. Pinkston is expected to begin service as the next police chief of Liberal within the next 30 days, the city confirmed. Pinkston was a veteran with...
KSN.com
Skimmers found on Casey’s gas pump in Sumner County
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says that Casey’s gas pumps in Oxford were compromised with a suspected skimmer. The Oxford police chief tells KSN the skimmer was placed inside the pump. He says there was damage to the pump itself and thinks the door was forced open.
Hardwick murder trial sees more than 45 witnesses
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury was sworn in and the trial for the State v. Kyle Hardwick officially began in the courtroom of Judge Keith Schroeder on Jan. 25. The state called upon over 45 witnesses to testify in the case, as well as presented over 110 pieces of evidence.
WPD: Woman hurt after drive-by shooting in south Wichita
According to Wichita Police, a woman was hurt following a drive-by shooting in south Wichita early Sunday morning.
KWCH.com
Skimmers found gas station in Oxford, Kan.
OXFORD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for skimmers at Casey’s in Oxford, Kan. “It is unknown which pumps they could be on,” said the sheriff’s office in a post on Facebook. “As skimmers are placed on the inside of the gas pumps as well as the outside. Please be cautious when paying at the pump with your debit card/credit card.”
Comments / 0