Wichita, KS

JC Post

Kansas teen with girlfriend and toddler rolls stolen SUV

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on multiple allegations after a chase and crash in a stolen SUV. Just after 3p.m. Monday, police in Wellington using a Flock tag reader identified a stolen SUV from Wichita with a tag from another Wichita location, according to Clearwater Police Chief Kirk Ives.
CLEARWATER, KS
KWCH.com

Shots fired, vehicle flips during chase in southern Sedgwick County

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A chase out of Sumner County with a stolen car came into Sedgwick County Monday afternoon. While officers with the Conway Springs Police Department were involved with the chase, a Clearwater police officer put out stop sticks in an effort to stop the car. Police said the suspect behind the wheel tried to hit that officer with the car, narrowly missing him. That officer then fired a shot at the suspect vehicle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita Woman Critically Injured in Drive-By Shooting

Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 57-year-old Wichita woman early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of South George Washington Blvd just after 3:30 a.m.. There they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, but she is currently in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman, baby hurt in crash involving Wichita police officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman, a baby and two officers injured. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 13th and Mosley. The Wichita Police Department said the officers were on 13th Street responding to the...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Couple charged after 2-year-old shot mother in the foot

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas couple accused in connection with a shooting involving a toddler made their first court appearance on Friday. Kianna Nweji, 22, and Marlon M. Jones, 25, were charged with aggravated endangering a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 11:30a.m. Jan. 12,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wellington woman dies after crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wellington woman died after a car she was in crashed during a chase in west Wichita Saturday morning. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was a passenger in a car that deputies tried to stop on Kellogg Drive around 5:20 a.m. Deputies say they tried to pull the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD: Bystanders injured in Old town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, three people were injured following a shooting at Wichita club Saturday. Wichita police said around 12:55 a.m., officers were patrolling the Old Town area when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live. Officers arrived and were met by “a large crowd exiting the business.” […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WPD’s Traffic Tip Tuesday going viral in effort to reduce number of crashes in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is going viral with its “Traffic Tip Tuesday” posts. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes in the community. Sgt. Brian Mock enjoys educating drivers on traffic laws. Along with teaching the Wichita Citizens Police Academy, each week, he shares information about common traffic infractions on the police department’s social media pages.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Skimmers found on Casey’s gas pump in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says that Casey’s gas pumps in Oxford were compromised with a suspected skimmer. The Oxford police chief tells KSN the skimmer was placed inside the pump. He says there was damage to the pump itself and thinks the door was forced open.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hardwick murder trial sees more than 45 witnesses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury was sworn in and the trial for the State v. Kyle Hardwick officially began in the courtroom of Judge Keith Schroeder on Jan. 25. The state called upon over 45 witnesses to testify in the case, as well as presented over 110 pieces of evidence.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Skimmers found gas station in Oxford, Kan.

OXFORD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for skimmers at Casey’s in Oxford, Kan. “It is unknown which pumps they could be on,” said the sheriff’s office in a post on Facebook. “As skimmers are placed on the inside of the gas pumps as well as the outside. Please be cautious when paying at the pump with your debit card/credit card.”
OXFORD, KS

