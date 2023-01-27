Dak is not a starting quarterback. Dallas will never get to the Superbowl if Prescott continues to be the quarterback. Cowboys made a big mistake with him.
sorry folks to bust your bubble but here are the conditions, in which the Cowboys will go to the SuperBowl 1. Sell the Cowboys 2. Jerry Jones passes away.JJ is the main problem being the President, GM, and CEO. All of the folks in the front office are not going to stand up to him. WE are not going to see the Cowboys go to the SB in Jerry's lifetime.
If Cowboys are just a average team then SF is just a little above average. Dallas had that game if not for the Steve Pelluer interceptions. That's what he would do back in the day. Drive Cowboys into red zone then make a stupid play.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Tears Down Current Building, Paves Way for the FutureLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett deletes all tributes to her boyfriend after breakup
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
NFL fans blasted Terry Bradshaw for ruining the Eagles' NFC championship trophy celebration
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Sharelle Rosado and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson are officially engaged
OBJ New VIDEO: Should Jerry Jones' Cowboys Watch?
Stefon Diggs’ tweets after the Bengals’ loss had NFL fans convinced he was reveling in Eli Apple’s demise
Nicole Lynn Becomes First Black Woman Agent To Represent A Player (Jalen Hurts) In The Super Bowl
NFL Fans Had Plenty of Thoughts on Anita Baker’s National Anthem Before Eagles-49ers NFC Championship
Bengals HC Zac Taylor goes to bat for Joseph Ossai following costly late penalty in AFC title game
Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Could Return For 49ers By Super Bowl Sunday
Former Grambling Star, Saints Assistant D.J. Williams Has the Pedigree to Become an NFL Coordinator or Head Coach
Texas Proud: Two Lone Star Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl LVII
Distractify
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 69