Wyoming Sheriff’s Office To Auction Cars, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will auction off several cars as well as a couple of trailers on Feb. 7. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post says the following cars and trailers will be up for bid:. - 1998 Ford Expedition (starting bid of...
Get ready to be darn cold for a few days!
January 29, 2023 — As you can tell by the graphic above, things are going to be very cold for a while around Sweetwater County and the surrounding area. It could be record-setting cold. According to a post on the National Weather Service Riverton Facebook page, “Light snow develops...
RS Chamber and Life Skills announce the 2022 Adopt a Tree winner
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Through the holiday season every year, trees along Dewar Drive and Elk Street in Rock Springs are lit up by local businesses and people of the community to help spread Christmas cheer. Businesses and individuals then decorate these trees. This year, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce asked Life Skills Partners to pick out the winner.
February library events in Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Library System holds three libraries, six rural branches, and the Community Art Center. On top of providing reading services to both Rock Springs and Green River communities, the system has advanced to include events for youth and adults to enjoy. All three libraries and the Community Art Center are bringing some fun, engaging activities to their buildings in February! Check them out for a fun activity away from the cold weather.
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 31, 2023
Today – Sunny, with a high near 14. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values...
Lorie Lynn Cantrell (December 14, 1969 – January 25, 2023)
Lorie Lynn Cantrell, 53, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
See what WWCC Enrich Wyoming can offer you!
Western Wyoming Community College welcomes you to participate in their non-credit course program Enrich Wyoming – Cultivate your passion. Enrich Wyoming focuses on four categories: Business, Recreation, Personal Development, and Senior Citizens. This Spring take a dance class with a partner of your choice, learn how to cook in...
Rocky Mountain Power Foundation donates to Boys and Girls Club
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Rocky Mountain Power Foundation recently contributed $2,624 to the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County through their 2022 Community Giving Campaign. This campaign includes local Rocky Mountain Power Employees and Retirees who chose to give back and help fund worthwhile organizations in the communities where they live and work. The Boys & Girls Club is very thankful for the generous donation and to all who chose to give and support club members and their families.
Green River Chamber seeking 2023 Business Award nominations
January 31, 2023 — The Green River Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for their 2023 Business Awards. Green River citizens are asked to nominate a small or large business in three different categories, along with an award for an organization. Pacer award: For A Green River business operating...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 30 – January 31, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Parental rights bill advances in state Senate
ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
Fletcher, Dalton and Smith Win Ron Thon Tournament
RIVERTON —The state’s toughest high school wrestling tournament of the regular season was held in Riverton this weekend at the annual Ron Thon Tournament. Rock Springs and Green River made up two of the 37 teams in attendance, with both schools seeing success. Rock Springs’ Broc Fletcher won...
RSPD needs help with Saturday night’s “shots fired” call
January 29, 2023 — Press Release for the Rock Springs Police Department. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to a Shots Fired call at 131 K St., The Wyoming Club. The gunshot round entered the front window of the business and lodged into the wall behind the bar. There were no injuries during this incident.
