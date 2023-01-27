Read full article on original website
wyo4news.com
RSPD needs help with Saturday night’s “shots fired” call
January 29, 2023 — Press Release for the Rock Springs Police Department. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to a Shots Fired call at 131 K St., The Wyoming Club. The gunshot round entered the front window of the business and lodged into the wall behind the bar. There were no injuries during this incident.
oilcity.news
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
wyo4news.com
Lorie Lynn Cantrell (December 14, 1969 – January 25, 2023)
Lorie Lynn Cantrell, 53, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Green River deer population up slightly from last year
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The deer population within the city limits of Green River increased by 15 when compared to last year. Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie said several officers from the Police Department, Game and Fish, and volunteers did the visual count last Thursday morning, January 26, 2023. Crews surveyed eight different sections of Green River.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 30 – January 31, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Wreck last night leads to 1 dead and 2 injured
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Last night at approximately 7:44 p.m. an accident occurred on I-80 near mm 96 between Green River and Rock Springs in the eastbound lane. Two vehicles were involved leading to one death and two injuries. Rafael Cervantes, 54, from Illinois, succumbed to his injuries. He...
wyo4news.com
RS Chamber and Life Skills announce the 2022 Adopt a Tree winner
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Through the holiday season every year, trees along Dewar Drive and Elk Street in Rock Springs are lit up by local businesses and people of the community to help spread Christmas cheer. Businesses and individuals then decorate these trees. This year, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce asked Life Skills Partners to pick out the winner.
wyo4news.com
Light Fest held by GR Arts Council brought families together
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Last month, the Green River Arts Council held its first-ever Light Fest on December 9 and 10, 2022. People could come down and enjoy an amazing light show throughout Riverside Nursery in Green River. Artists were able to display and sell artwork during this time as well.
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
wyo4news.com
Get ready to be darn cold for a few days!
January 29, 2023 — As you can tell by the graphic above, things are going to be very cold for a while around Sweetwater County and the surrounding area. It could be record-setting cold. According to a post on the National Weather Service Riverton Facebook page, “Light snow develops...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 30, 2023
Today – Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values as low as -30. North wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -20. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
sweetwaternow.com
Birth Announcements: Rorie Kay French
Rorie Kay French was born Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8:32 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Rorie was welcomed into the world by her proud parents Shelby McCoy and Ryan French, and proud big sister Bexlee. Congratulations!. Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You...
wyo4news.com
See what WWCC Enrich Wyoming can offer you!
Western Wyoming Community College welcomes you to participate in their non-credit course program Enrich Wyoming – Cultivate your passion. Enrich Wyoming focuses on four categories: Business, Recreation, Personal Development, and Senior Citizens. This Spring take a dance class with a partner of your choice, learn how to cook in...
newslj.com
Parental rights bill advances in state Senate
ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
