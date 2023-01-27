Read full article on original website
Volkswagen Won’t Cut Its EV Prices to Match Tesla
Everything seems to be getting really, really expensive these days, except for Teslas as the company has been slashing prices for its EVs all over the world in recent weeks. But, while Ford clamored to follow Tesla down the price-cutting rabbit hole, German automaker Volkswagen assures that it won’t be making any such moves.
I Don't Want to Drive Internal Combustion Cars Anymore
Over the past few years I’ve been lucky enough to drive a large majority of the new cars on sale, from hot hatchbacks and family SUVs to ultraluxury sedans and supercars. I love getting to experience the amazing variety in the automotive industry, especially as the world is reaching a tipping point in terms of electrification. Recently, while spending a week with the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE, I solidified my thoughts on something that’s been brewing in my brain for a while: I don’t want to drive gas-powered cars anymore. In nearly every new car internal-combustion car I’ve driven over the past couple years, I’ve come away thinking, “damn, that would just be better as an EV.”
Ford Follows Tesla, Slashes Mach-E Prices Across the Board
Ford has reportedly done some pretty significant slashing to the Mustang Mach-E’s price. Following in the footsteps of Tesla, the automaker is cutting prices on its electric crossover by as much as $5,900 per vehicle. That’s not quite the 20 percent cut that Tesla made to some of its vehicles, but it’s still a considerable sum.
At $7,400, Is This 1993 Mercury Capri XR2 a First Class Also-Ran?
For better or worse, we are unlikely to find a Mercury Capri XR2 in as nice of shape as today’s Nice Price or No Dice example, but does that ensure we’ll find its price tag equally as nice?. When I go out for my weekend run (rock music...
Even Low-Milage Teslas Are Often Too Expensive to Fix
Insurance companies charge more for electric vehicles in general, but some of the biggest names in the biz are totaling barely driven Teslas over massive repair bills with less than 10,000 miles on the clock. EVs might save you on fuel costs, but they are damn expensive to fix and...
Design Your Dream $65,000 Toy Car With the Baby Bugatti Configurator
It’s always fun hopping on a car configurator to spec out something like the Nissan Z or GR Corolla to see how you’d order yours. You can even design your dream Rolls Royce or Ferrari knowing full well that it’s a car you’re never going to order, but that doesn’t detract from the enjoyment of picking the perfect wheels or paint. Would that joy remain if it was a model car for your kid?
This Is Your Chance to Own an Incredibly Rare Spyker C8 Spyder
There are a lot of supercars that are quicker and more powerful than the Spyker C8 Spyder. There are also a lot of supercars that can lap a track faster. But there sure aren’t many that are as gorgeous. I mean, just look at it. Spyker didn’t need to make the C8 this good-looking, but it did, and the world is a better place because of it.
