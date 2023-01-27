Read full article on original website
Long-running San Antonio sports anchor Greg Simmons resigns from KSAT after DWI charge
The sportscaster, who spent 42 years at the TV station, announced his departure in a statement carried on its 10 p.m. newscast.
Lawsuit claims inmates at Bexar County jail illegally held for weeks, months after posting bail
The plaintiff, who said he was held for three days after making bail, is asking that his suit be certified as a class action.
Hospital patient steals ambulance in Medina County, officials say
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A hospital patient stole an ambulance at a Medina County hospital Tuesday morning, police say. San Antonio Police were able to find the ambulance after a patient at the Christus Westover Hills ER exited the hospital and then stole the ambulance. What the suspect didn't...
Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI
A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
KTSA
Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A face familiar to generations of San Antonio TV viewers has announced he is resigning. Greg Simmons, who has been the Sports Director at KSAT-12 for 42 years submitted his resignation Monday. His resignation comes less than a week after he was arrested for...
KSAT 12
Fire at vacant apartment on Northwest Side likely started from someone trying to keep warm, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters on Tuesday morning responded to a fire that they believe was started by someone trying to keep warm amid the cold weather. The call came out just before 7:30 a.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410, near Evers Road.
KSAT 12
Autopsy, medical examiner’s testimony calls into question how Andreen McDonald was killed
SAN ANTONIO – A medical examiner testified Friday that the wife of an Air Force major was likely killed with a claw hammer and not being stomped on, as her husband told his in-laws during an alleged confession. Dr. James Feig, a forensic pathologist with the Bexar County Medical...
San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt
LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Roughly a dozen chained dogs seized from San Antonio home amid freeze
ACS has 'zero tolerance' for pets left outside in cold weather events.
DNA confirms skull found in San Antonio is woman who vanished in 2016, family says
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a Texas woman who vanished more than five years ago said DNA confirmed that a skull found near a San Antonio flea market belonged to the missing mother and grandmother. In a Facebook post, Maria Jesus Llamas’ said the skull, found near the...
kurv.com
Man Arrested For Kidnapping Son’s Girlfriend
A man is in custody for allegedly kidnapping his son’s girlfriend. San Antonio police say 35-year-old Alexander McCormick cut off a vehicle with three teens inside last Friday and forced the 15-year-old victim into his truck at gunpoint. Authorities said the victim was able to continue communicating with one...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police officer hospitalized after his cruiser was hit by another vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer is in the hospital after being involved in a wreck on the Northwest Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Loop 410 access road. Investigators said the police sergeant was taken to the hospital...
KSAT 12
Suspect linked to multiple robberies arrested after being caught red-handed on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man was arrested after he was caught red-handed by robbery detectives who followed him into a South Side dollar store, according to San Antonio police. Robbery Task Force detectives were conducting surveillance Tuesday on the South Side when they recognized a vehicle linked to...
foxwilmington.com
Texas Police Searching for Shooter Who Critically Injured Man After Whataburger Confrontation
Police in San Antonio are asking for the public’s help in finding a shooter who critically injured a man after a confrontation in a Whataburger parking lot, authorities said. The man sped away and was shot in the back of the head, according to police. He passed out behind...
KSAT 12
Multi-car pileup on O’Connor bridge on NE Side due to ice, police say
SAN ANTONIO – As many as five vehicles were involved in a crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the O’Connor Road bridge, near North Weidner Road. According to police,...
Woman hurt after man fires shot into the ground breaking up fight outside popular dancehall
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was injured after shots were fired outside of a popular northeast side dancehall early Sunday morning. Officers were called out to Cowboys Dancehall for reports of shots fired around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they contacted the security guard who told them there...
KSAT 12
Family of Maria Llamas confirms remains found in 2021 positively identified as missing loved one
SAN ANTONIO – The family of Maria Jesus Llamas says the skull found near the Poteet Flea Market in 2021, where her purse had been found a month after her disappearance, matched Llamas’ DNA. Margie Llamas, Maria Llamas’ daughter, confirmed the match via a Facebook post, saying, “We...
KSAT 12
Suspect shot, killed after critically wounding security guard, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is dead, and a man is in the hospital after a shooting on the far North Side on Saturday night. San Antonio police said the shooting happened just before midnight outside the Garden Bistro bar on Blanco Road near Loop 1604. Investigators said the...
news4sanantonio.com
Young girl discovers she was shot after getting home from Cowboys Dancehall
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 20-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was shot outside of Cowboys Dancehall on the North Side early Sunday morning. At around 2:40 a.m., police were called to the 3000 block NE Loop 410. Upon arrival, officers contacted security who reported a large fight...
