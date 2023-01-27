Condolences pour in for WWII veteran and community leader Allan C. Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, Wi

Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Remembering Allan C. Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, WI
January 31, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – There was a Celebration of Life held Monday afternoon for one of the titans of West Bend as Allan C. Kieckhafer was memorialized by friends and family at Fifth Avenue Methodist Church. Two of the consistent characteristics mentioned about Allan...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Alicia F. Nowack, 88, of West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Alicia Nowack (nee Sinnen), of West Bend was called home to her Lord on Thursday January 26 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend with family at her side. She was born July 14, 1934, the daughter of Jerome and Josephine Sinnen in Dacada, Wisconsin.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Livestream at noon of service for Allan Kieckhafer
January 30, 2023 – West Bend, WI – A Celebration of Life for Allan Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend begins at noon today at Fifth Avenue Methodist Church. The service will be live-streamed at Washington County Insider on Facebook. A rebroadcast will be published today at WashingtonCountyInsider.com.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | City of West Bend, WI explores new fire department location at 18th Ave. and Hwy 33
February 1, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – The City of West Bend is exploring its options regarding plans to build a new fire station near W. Washington Street and 18th Avenue to replace Fire Station 1, on the southeast corner of Eighth Avenue and Highway 33. A...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Village of Richfield Board Trustee Bill Collins has died | By Jim Healy
January 30, 2023 – Richfield, WI – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Village Board Trustee Bill Collins who passed away January 29, 2023. Trustee Collins was a dedicated public servant who devoted much of his adult life to serving others. Whether that was his time with the Richfield Lions Club of Wisconsin, USA, volunteering for the Richfield Historical Society, St. Gabriel’s Parish, or helping with the Richfield Days Parade, he always found time to serve others with his time and talents.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Union High School Rotary students of the month for January 2023 | By Kayla Davis
Hartford, WI – The Hartford Rotary Club and Hartford Union High School are pleased to announce Isabelle Navarre and Adam Weyer were honored recently as Rotary Students of the Month. The students were given special recognition for their accomplishments at the Hartford Rotary Club’s Thursday noon meetings during the...
beckersdental.com
2 dentist retirements to know
Two veteran dental leaders recently announced their retirements. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, a professor of periodontology and interim department chair, is retiring from Boston-based Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. The school is naming the Lash-Williams-Howell-Stevens Fellowship scholarship after Dr. Howell in honor of his retirement and contributions to the school.
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee County Used to Be Covered in Farmland
Milwaukee has been a city for so long that we forget it was ever anything else. As difficult as it may be to picture now, our entire region was a wilderness for millennia before we got around to polluting the rivers and paving the roads. Although wetlands were abundant, most of Milwaukee County was covered with maple trees and other hardwoods, forming a canopy so dense that the sun was seldom seen in high summer.
WSAW
Gov. Evers, DOT announce over $134 million in transportation and road funding
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin DOT announced Tuesday that municipalities across the state received more than $134 million in the first quarterly payments for 2023 for General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids. “Since 2019, we’ve improved more than 5,800 miles of roads and...
milwaukeemag.com
4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s
Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snocross racing returns this weekend in St. Lawrence | By Steve Sweeney
February 1, 2023 – St. Lawrence, WI – Snowmobile racing returns to Washington County this weekend with two days of snocross races in St. Lawrence starting Saturday, February 4, 2023. Brooke and husband Ryan Kuhn organize the Hartford Snocross Racing event at RK Compound racecourse located immediately north...
cwbradio.com
State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Children’s Theatre announces cast for Willy Wonka | By June Schroeder
West Bend, WI – West Bend Children’s Theatre, Inc. is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023. The show to mark the near century of performance will come this April with the presentation of the musical Willy Wonka. There are some 30 actors in the cast; many have been...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
washingtoncountyinsider.com
$4,000 MPTC scholarships awarded to Emilia Lang | By Gary Mlodzik
Kewaskum, WI – The 4th annual Don and Corrine Mlodzik Family Scholarship will be awarded to Emilia Lang, a soon to be 2023 graduate of Kewaskum High School. Emilia is the daughter of Shelly and Brian Lang. According to KHS counselor Rebecca Bryant, “It is clear in all of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Plows and salters out across Washington County, Wi
January 28, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Washington County, Wi and neighboring communities as a storm system moves east through Germantown, Richfield and West Bend. Plows and salters have been on road since early afternoon. Motorists...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
