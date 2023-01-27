ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

franchising.com

Eggs Up Grill Unveils Two New Delicious Seasonal Pancakes

January 31, 2023 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Eggs Up Grill is giving guests even more reasons to “Eat Happy,” offering up two fresh new takes on its pancakes, as well as an addition to its mimosa line. The seasonal specials run through Easter and were inspired by two favorite dessert flavors. They include Blueberry Cobbler Pancakes and Chocolate Praline Pancakes, plus a Blueberry Mimosa.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Unique doughnut shop moving into former Greenville pizza spot, owners say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Attention doughnut fans: A new doughnut shop will soon open in Greenville, and their aim is to "blow your mind." Scout's Doughnuts announced this month on social media that they are moving their family-run, burgeoning business into the space formerly called Pizza Purist, on East North Street at Briarcliff Drive, in the Overbrook area of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show

One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Budweiser debuts its Super Bowl commercial

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Budweiser debuted its Super Bowl spot on Tuesday. The “Six Degrees of Budweiser” spot is narrated by actor and American icon Kevin Bacon. Watch the full commercial above. The company says the commercial shows that no matter how different people are, shared values like...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville students removed from National Air and Space Museum for wearing pro-life hats

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Parents could be taking legal action after they say their students were kicked out of a Washington D.C. museum for wearing pro-life beanies. An attorney from the American Center of Law and Justice says 12 Our Lady of the Rosary School students and chaperones were kicked out of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum for wearing pro-life hats.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Art & Light Gallery to host ‘Orangery’ exhibit

“Orangery” will open Jan. 31 at Art & Light Gallery in Greenville. The exhibit, which features works by artist Rachael Van Dyke, will be on display virtually on the gallery’s website and in person at 16 Aiken St. in Greenville through Feb. 25. Van Dyke’s paintings feature abstract...
GREENVILLE, SC
livingupstatesc.com

The Jones Oyster Co. brings fresh seafood to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Jones Oyster Co. recently opened its doors, bringing fresh seafood and a coastal vibe to downtown Greenville. “We’ve been here only a few weeks, and almost, literally, everything on the menu is seafood,” Table 301 Corporate Chef Rodney Freidank said. “It’s just a small space right in downtown. We wanted it to be a cozy, regulars kind of place where people could just relax and have a good time. It’s not really very upscale, you know, but it’s all about fresh seafood. We’re bringing in the freshest stuff we can get.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greer firefighter prepares for a different challenge: open heart surgery

GREER, S.C. — A 22-year-old Upstate firefighter who was born with a heart defect is preparing to face a challenge different from those he faces on the job. Sebastian Hare is a firefighter with the Pelham-Batesville Fire Department. He says even though facing fires can be scary, facing his upcoming open-heart surgery is more difficult.
GREER, SC
gsabusiness.com

Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg

Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenville.com

Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Spartanburg County; One Pet Exposed

The South Carolin Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near California Avenue and Jackson Street in Spartanburg, S.C. has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
