4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
WYFF4.com
Very Local highlights popular food trucks that inspire 'What's on the menu, Greenville'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As the foodie frenzy continues to build with every new restaurant in the Greenville area, so does the number of food trucks offering delicious mobile menu items. A Very Local episode of "What's on the menu, Greenville?" (first published on June 30, 2022) looks at just...
franchising.com
Eggs Up Grill Unveils Two New Delicious Seasonal Pancakes
January 31, 2023 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Eggs Up Grill is giving guests even more reasons to “Eat Happy,” offering up two fresh new takes on its pancakes, as well as an addition to its mimosa line. The seasonal specials run through Easter and were inspired by two favorite dessert flavors. They include Blueberry Cobbler Pancakes and Chocolate Praline Pancakes, plus a Blueberry Mimosa.
WYFF4.com
Unique doughnut shop moving into former Greenville pizza spot, owners say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Attention doughnut fans: A new doughnut shop will soon open in Greenville, and their aim is to "blow your mind." Scout's Doughnuts announced this month on social media that they are moving their family-run, burgeoning business into the space formerly called Pizza Purist, on East North Street at Briarcliff Drive, in the Overbrook area of Greenville.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show
One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
WYFF4.com
Budweiser debuts its Super Bowl commercial
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Budweiser debuted its Super Bowl spot on Tuesday. The “Six Degrees of Budweiser” spot is narrated by actor and American icon Kevin Bacon. Watch the full commercial above. The company says the commercial shows that no matter how different people are, shared values like...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
greenvillejournal.com
The Arts Center of Greenwood welcomes two exhibits celebrating Gullah Geechee culture
The Arts Center of Greenwood is hosting two exhibitions celebrating the Gullah Geechee culture, a community descended from enslaved West Africans who worked on rice, indigo and cotton plantations from North Carolina to Florida. The exhibitions will run through March 3. The first exhibition at 120 Main St., “Gullah Spirit:...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WYFF4.com
Greenville students removed from National Air and Space Museum for wearing pro-life hats
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Parents could be taking legal action after they say their students were kicked out of a Washington D.C. museum for wearing pro-life beanies. An attorney from the American Center of Law and Justice says 12 Our Lady of the Rosary School students and chaperones were kicked out of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum for wearing pro-life hats.
greenvillejournal.com
Art & Light Gallery to host ‘Orangery’ exhibit
“Orangery” will open Jan. 31 at Art & Light Gallery in Greenville. The exhibit, which features works by artist Rachael Van Dyke, will be on display virtually on the gallery’s website and in person at 16 Aiken St. in Greenville through Feb. 25. Van Dyke’s paintings feature abstract...
livingupstatesc.com
The Jones Oyster Co. brings fresh seafood to downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Jones Oyster Co. recently opened its doors, bringing fresh seafood and a coastal vibe to downtown Greenville. “We’ve been here only a few weeks, and almost, literally, everything on the menu is seafood,” Table 301 Corporate Chef Rodney Freidank said. “It’s just a small space right in downtown. We wanted it to be a cozy, regulars kind of place where people could just relax and have a good time. It’s not really very upscale, you know, but it’s all about fresh seafood. We’re bringing in the freshest stuff we can get.”
WYFF4.com
Greer firefighter prepares for a different challenge: open heart surgery
GREER, S.C. — A 22-year-old Upstate firefighter who was born with a heart defect is preparing to face a challenge different from those he faces on the job. Sebastian Hare is a firefighter with the Pelham-Batesville Fire Department. He says even though facing fires can be scary, facing his upcoming open-heart surgery is more difficult.
3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta
Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
WLOS.com
Hickory Nut Gap Farm's discounted meat truck sale a hit amid rising food costs
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — With prices of food continuing to rise, folks at Hickory Nut Gap Farm are hoping to ease that burden with their discounted meat truck sale. For the past five years, the farm has put on this event to support its wholesaler, along with the local community.
FOX Carolina
SLED agent 100% sure he heard Alex Murdaugh say, "I did him so bad"
FOX Carolina's Kari Beal has the details. The Peace Center is ready to help teens achieve their DJ dreams. Highlighting what's new in the area including McAllisters in Taylors, Lean Kitchen in Spartanburg, Stellas Restaurant in BridgeWay Station and Mr. Cow in Greenville.
gsabusiness.com
Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg
Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
WYFF4.com
Owner of Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant dies in fire at his home
CLEMSON, S.C. — The owner of a Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant hasdied in a fire at his home. The Pickens County Coroner's Office said Edgar T. Hunter Jr., 81, of Clemson, died Friday evening at his home on Pendleton Road. Hunter, known as Ted or Teddy, was the owner...
greenville.com
Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Spartanburg County; One Pet Exposed
The South Carolin Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near California Avenue and Jackson Street in Spartanburg, S.C. has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Now I get the Merrimon Avenue plan
So, the halving of Merrimon Avenue’s ability to handle traffic appears to be to provide two lanes formerly available to move traffic to accommodate orange barrels! Wow — what a plan!. And, speaking of plans, instead of wasting all that money to destroy Merrimon Avenue, why wasn’t it...
