Irmo, SC

fearthestingihs.org

Irmo @ Ridge View Tonight!

Irmo varsity girls and boys basketball will travel across town tonight to take on the Ridge View Blazers. The girls lost a close game at home last go round and look to pull an upset tonight. Taking care of the ball and beating Ridge View’s press will be key, and not giving up easy transition baskets. The boys need a win tonight to put themselves back in position for a region title. They beat the Blazers at home in a close one. Coach Whipple will have them ready and up to the task. Girls game starts at 6:00pm. Boys follow at 7:30pm.
IRMO, SC
fearthestingihs.org

Girls Varsity Basketball beats Richland Northeast

The Irmo varsity girls basketball team notched their second home win in a row Friday night by beating the Cavaliers from Richland Northeast. The Yellow Jackets improve to 8-10 overall, 3-3 in Region V. That puts them in a tie for 3rd place with AC Flora. Irmo has a big week coming up as they travel to Ridgeview Tuesday night, and have a home game with Flora this Friday night at the Temple of Doom.
IRMO, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

CHS senior killed in 2-car collision

A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning. Taylor Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,...
LAURENS, SC
wfxg.com

Students, faculty injured in fight at Midland Valley High School

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Midland Valley High School is on lockdown after a fight involving several students. According to Midland Valley's website, at least ten students were involved, and several are being treated for minor injuries. Two faculty members were injured while putting a stop to the fight. Aiken...
WBTV

7-car crash slows traffic on I-77 South near Rock Hill, S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A multiple-vehicle crash has slowed traffic on the southbound side of Interstate 77 in York County Monday morning. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, there are seven cars involved in this crash, which happened on I-77 South just after the bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard. This is near Rock Hill.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Woman killled following shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department reports. According to police, the incident happened at a home on Harrison Street. Police said when they got to the scene they found Dorothy Brice, 67, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived shortly after but Brice was pronounced dead.
ROCK HILL, SC
WJBF

Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

High school student dies in Sunday afternoon wreck

KERSHAW, S.C. — A 16-year-old high school student is dead after a car crash on Sunday afternoon in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West at almost 3:30 p.m. he responded to a car crash on Ridgway Road in Lugoff. Two cars were involved. According to West,...
LUGOFF, SC
Queen City News

Body found in Chester County; investigation underway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
SUMTER, SC
wspa.com

First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department

First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department. First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department. Dry weather Saturday, but rain moves in each day through the rest of the week. Medical identity theft: Why your medical records …. We have reported on a lot of scams that can affect your wallet, but one...
GREENWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

Lexington County coroner's office identifies the deceased after man kills mother, step-daughter and self

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say three members of a family are dead after a man took the lives of a mother and daughter and then shot himself. According to the Lexington County Coroner's Office, 55-year-old William Peter Busick of Lexington shot his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter, 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, around 12:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

