Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
Ninety Six, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ninety Six. The Mid-Carolina High School basketball team will have a game with Ninety Six High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. The Mid-Carolina High School basketball team will have a game with Ninety Six High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
fearthestingihs.org
Irmo @ Ridge View Tonight!
Irmo varsity girls and boys basketball will travel across town tonight to take on the Ridge View Blazers. The girls lost a close game at home last go round and look to pull an upset tonight. Taking care of the ball and beating Ridge View’s press will be key, and not giving up easy transition baskets. The boys need a win tonight to put themselves back in position for a region title. They beat the Blazers at home in a close one. Coach Whipple will have them ready and up to the task. Girls game starts at 6:00pm. Boys follow at 7:30pm.
fearthestingihs.org
Girls Varsity Basketball beats Richland Northeast
The Irmo varsity girls basketball team notched their second home win in a row Friday night by beating the Cavaliers from Richland Northeast. The Yellow Jackets improve to 8-10 overall, 3-3 in Region V. That puts them in a tie for 3rd place with AC Flora. Irmo has a big week coming up as they travel to Ridgeview Tuesday night, and have a home game with Flora this Friday night at the Temple of Doom.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
CHS senior killed in 2-car collision
A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning. Taylor Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,...
wfxg.com
Students, faculty injured in fight at Midland Valley High School
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Midland Valley High School is on lockdown after a fight involving several students. According to Midland Valley's website, at least ten students were involved, and several are being treated for minor injuries. Two faculty members were injured while putting a stop to the fight. Aiken...
WBTV
7-car crash slows traffic on I-77 South near Rock Hill, S.C.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A multiple-vehicle crash has slowed traffic on the southbound side of Interstate 77 in York County Monday morning. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, there are seven cars involved in this crash, which happened on I-77 South just after the bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard. This is near Rock Hill.
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
WLTX.com
Camden High senior who died in wreck following alleged chase identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen girl who died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the sheriff's office described as a chase. Coroner David West said that 17-year-old Laila Rose Houser from the Camden area was...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
Woman killled following shooting in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department reports. According to police, the incident happened at a home on Harrison Street. Police said when they got to the scene they found Dorothy Brice, 67, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived shortly after but Brice was pronounced dead.
Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
High school student dies in Sunday afternoon wreck
KERSHAW, S.C. — A 16-year-old high school student is dead after a car crash on Sunday afternoon in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West at almost 3:30 p.m. he responded to a car crash on Ridgway Road in Lugoff. Two cars were involved. According to West,...
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
Dead inmate found with blood around body at Richland jail, report states
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A report is giving some new detail into the death of an inmate at the Richland County jail last week. Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead last Friday afternoon. He was there on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. At present, Richland County deputies and the...
wach.com
Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
wspa.com
First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department
First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department. First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department. Dry weather Saturday, but rain moves in each day through the rest of the week. Medical identity theft: Why your medical records …. We have reported on a lot of scams that can affect your wallet, but one...
Lexington County coroner's office identifies the deceased after man kills mother, step-daughter and self
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say three members of a family are dead after a man took the lives of a mother and daughter and then shot himself. According to the Lexington County Coroner's Office, 55-year-old William Peter Busick of Lexington shot his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter, 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, around 12:30 p.m.
Woman dies in hospital after Aiken fire that killed mother
Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an Aiken woman following a house fire that severely injured her and killed her mother early Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0