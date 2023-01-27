ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

Irmo @ Ridge View Tonight!

Irmo varsity girls and boys basketball will travel across town tonight to take on the Ridge View Blazers. The girls lost a close game at home last go round and look to pull an upset tonight. Taking care of the ball and beating Ridge View’s press will be key, and not giving up easy transition baskets. The boys need a win tonight to put themselves back in position for a region title. They beat the Blazers at home in a close one. Coach Whipple will have them ready and up to the task. Girls game starts at 6:00pm. Boys follow at 7:30pm.
Girls Varsity Basketball beats Richland Northeast

The Irmo varsity girls basketball team notched their second home win in a row Friday night by beating the Cavaliers from Richland Northeast. The Yellow Jackets improve to 8-10 overall, 3-3 in Region V. That puts them in a tie for 3rd place with AC Flora. Irmo has a big week coming up as they travel to Ridgeview Tuesday night, and have a home game with Flora this Friday night at the Temple of Doom.
IRMO, SC

