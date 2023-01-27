Irmo varsity girls and boys basketball will travel across town tonight to take on the Ridge View Blazers. The girls lost a close game at home last go round and look to pull an upset tonight. Taking care of the ball and beating Ridge View’s press will be key, and not giving up easy transition baskets. The boys need a win tonight to put themselves back in position for a region title. They beat the Blazers at home in a close one. Coach Whipple will have them ready and up to the task. Girls game starts at 6:00pm. Boys follow at 7:30pm.

IRMO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO