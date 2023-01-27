The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't quite have the season we hoped for after finishing 9-8 and barely missing the playoffs. For the Steelers to get back into playoff contention, the team must improve in several areas. They seemed to have figured out the QB1 position as there should be no questions about whether or not QB1 Kenny Pickett has "it." However, it's now time to surround Pickett with quality players at important positions to help him grow and continue to develop as the team's franchise quarterback to get this team back into playoff contention.

2 DAYS AGO