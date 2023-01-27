Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Yardbarker
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
Yardbarker
BR Suggests Steelers Cut Ties With A Veteran Defensive Lineman
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager, Omar Khan has a ton of decisions to make this off-season. He will likely have to cut ties with a couple of veterans, something GM's have to do every year. Cornerback William Jackson III makes sense as a possible cap casualty, and he's been discussed as just that.
Yardbarker
NFL hopeful Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas
Stetson Bennett has had plenty to celebrate this month, but it sounds like the Georgia quarterback partied a bit too hard over the weekend. Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication. Police confirmed to WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez that the 25-year-old was taken into custody at around 6 a.m.
Yardbarker
Germaine Pratt Was Livid Following Bengals' Loss to Chiefs: 'Why The F--- Would You Touch The Quarterback?'
KANSAS CITY — Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was called for unnecessary roughness with nine seconds remaining after he pushed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline. The penalty put Kansas City in scoring range. The Chiefs ultimately won the game 23-20 after Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field...
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts, Eagles will reportedly negotiate massive contract extension this offseason
It's only his second full season as the Eagles' starter, but QB Jalen Hurts has already guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old's stellar campaign has put him in line for a massive contract extension this offseason. On "NFL GameDay," Rapoport...
Yardbarker
Raiders reportedly taking unusual stance on Derek Carr trade
The Las Vegas Raiders have made it abundantly clear that they are moving on from quarterback Derek Carr, but they are not taking one key step that would arguably make the process easier. The Raiders have not given Carr’s agent permission to speak to other teams about a trade, according...
Yardbarker
One stud linebacker the New York Giants could target in free agency
If one thing was evident in the New York Giants‘ season-ending loss to the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs, it was their lack of talent at the linebacker position. The Giants struggled to defend against the run all season long, calling upon practice-squad signings and waiver-wire claims to fill out their linebacking corps. This offseason, they will make it a priority to bolster the position. The Giants could target stud linebacker David Long this offseason to upgrade their defense.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Answer At ILB Is Already In Black And Gold And Pittsburgh Absolutely Needs To Keep Him There
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of fielding great linebackers. It has been the calling card of the defense and the Super Bowl era is littered with Steelers Pro Bowl linebackers. The best of the Steelers linebackers during this period might have been the featured pair of Jack's in the 1970's. Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, and the criminally underrated Andy Russell might have been the best linebacker group in NFL history.
Yardbarker
NFL legend Kurt Warner says current players have no idea who he is
Kurt Warner is one of the greatest to have ever thrown an NFL football, and he has a legendary story and career. No, he'll never have the rings of Tom Brady or get the hype of a prime Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, but Warner is a Hall of Famer in his own right.
Yardbarker
Emotional Fred Warner on 49ers' DeMeco Ryans: "He's the reason I'm the player I am today"
San Francisco 49ers players looked like they were saying farewell to DeMeco Ryans after the team's 31-7 defeat in the NFC Championship Game. The defensive coordinator is a top candidate for head-coaching jobs. After Sunday's game, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ryans is expected to become the Houston Texans' next coach, assuming this week's second interview goes well.
Yardbarker
Rapoport: 49ers Make Decision on Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL. If they continue their winning ways, they will face the winner of the Cincinnati Bengals/Kansas City Chiefs game in the Super Bowl. In order to do so, they will have to continue to rely on Mr. Irrelevant, quarterback Brock Purdy . Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network revealed this morning the Jimmy Garoppolo will not be active for the NFC Championship:
Yardbarker
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth Directly Contradicts Matt Canada; Revealing Kenny Pickett Did Not Have Hot Options
The Pittsburgh Steelers were in a period of transition in 2022. Ben Roethlisberger retired at the end of the 2021 season and the Steelers did not seem to have a quarterback succession plan in place. When teams lose a Hall of Fame quarterback, they often wander in the wilderness of the NFL for a few seasons until they find a qualified successor. Steelers fans endured a 25-year journey after the last Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw retired.
Yardbarker
The Number 1 Free Agent The Steelers Should Definitely Look To Pursue In The 2023 Off-Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't quite have the season we hoped for after finishing 9-8 and barely missing the playoffs. For the Steelers to get back into playoff contention, the team must improve in several areas. They seemed to have figured out the QB1 position as there should be no questions about whether or not QB1 Kenny Pickett has "it." However, it's now time to surround Pickett with quality players at important positions to help him grow and continue to develop as the team's franchise quarterback to get this team back into playoff contention.
Yardbarker
Former Packers RB IDs team he thinks Aaron Rodgers will play for in 2023
Former Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams knows a thing or two about the organization moving on from a player. Williams, who broke Barry Sanders’ franchise record for rushing touchdowns this year with the Detroit Lions, was let go by the Packers after his contract expired. Since Green...
Yardbarker
The Braves make a flurry of minor league free agent signings, including an old friend
First is Forrest Wall. I’ve talked about him before, and he would make for some solid depth in Gwinnett. Once a top prospect for the Rockies, Wall never cut it in the big leagues. Surprisingly, he’s never even gotten the call. Wall can play all over the diamond, and he put up a respectable .687 OPS in AAA last year. I don’t think he’s a major impact player, but I liked him a lot when he was a prospect and he could end up being a valuable piece in a pinch.
Comments / 0