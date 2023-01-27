Read full article on original website
Gary Brown
4d ago
I saw that New Mexico was going to give out more stimulus money and now they want to try and get more income tax from New Mexicans Dimacrats wow
Denise Robles
4d ago
I looked at the bill and an analysis online. It's more complicated than Mr. Gessing has described it. (And certainly more complicated than the simplistic comments by the folks here indicate.) It is designed to take more of the tax burden off the poor. How effective that would be and what the costs would be is less clear. I do know the wealthier would not care for it. I probably wouldn't either if I had a lot more $#&&##!!! money than I do now.
Gina59
4d ago
There are few wealthy...pass this and they will leave. 56% of NM is not in the workforce. When will politicians ever learn?
Some Coloradans can now apply for property tax rebate
(The Center Square) – Income-eligible Coloradans can now apply for up to $1,044 in rebates for property taxes, rent, and heat payments, Gov. Jared Polis's office said on Monday. To be eligible for the Property Tax/Rent/Heat Credit (PTC) Rebate program, Coloradans must have a total individual income of less than $16,925, or be seniors or disabled. The program is also available to married couples with a total combined income of less than $22,858, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. ...
New Mexico Governor announces $200-million proposal to boost rural health care
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation that proponents hope will improve healthcare access in rural parts of the state. Senate Bill 7 would create the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund. The fund would subsidize newly-constructed healthcare providers and facilities with new or expanded healthcare services in counties with fewer than 100,000 residents by, “defraying operating losses or up to five years,” according to a press release from Lujan Grisham’s office. ...
errorsofenchantment.com
Bills restricting New Mexico’s “emergencies” see some early success
It is way to early to be optimistic about them passing, but for those who (like the Rio Grande Foundation) would like to see a restoration of balance of power between the Legislature and Gov. in future emergencies, a few bills that would restore that balance have moved through their first committees.
Why do I owe taxes this year? Tax expert explains common reasons
Tax season is back, as the Internal Revenue Service has officially started accepting and processing tax returns as of last week.
marketplace.org
In rural states’ “citizen” legislatures, ordinary citizens can’t afford to serve
Santa Fe, New Mexico, is home to the country’s only circular state Capitol building, affectionately known as the Roundhouse. At the center is a 60-foot marble rotunda capped with a stained glass skylight. “It’s stunning, right?” said Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, a second-term Democrat from south-central New Mexico who...
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico cancels Medicaid procurement process following leadership shakeup
New Mexico has canceled its current Medicaid contract procurement process as the state's Human Services Department director and Medicaid director depart. The state will issue a new, expedited request for proposals, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the state's human services department. The Albuquerque Journal reported the cancellation...
New Mexico governor announces legislation to crack down on retail crime
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a proposal intended to crack down on organized crime retail theft. State Representative Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, introduced House Bill 234 on Monday. The bill will make a few changes to New Mexico law. It will create the crime of organized retail crime in state law. It will also allow “for the aggregation of multiple retail theft crimes over a period of time in order to target repeat offenders,” according to a release from Lujan...
Proposed New Mexico gun control bill raises minimum age
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new bill is working its way through New Mexico committees that would raise the minimum age to buy and own certain firearms. Senate Bill 116 passed it’s first committee hearing. The bill would only allow the purchase of an automatic, semi-automatic or large-capacity guns to people over the age of 21. The […]
KOAT 7
Legislators debate the governor's power in states of emergency
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has had to declare both a state of emergency and a public health order since the beginning of her time in office. She used her executive power for the COVID-19 pandemic and the historic wildfires. Now, there are bills in the legislature that would change what the governor's office can do in those situations.
rrobserver.com
Human Services cancels Medicaid procurement process
The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) announced Jan. 30 that it will cancel the procurement process for the selection of managed care organizations to deliver services to the state’s Medicaid Centennial Care members. There are currently 800,465 care members in the program. According to HSD, the current contracts...
errorsofenchantment.com
Which counties are New Mexico’s economic drivers?
Most New Mexicans are at least vaguely aware of the outsize impact the State’s oil and gas industry has on the State’s economy. A new report from the Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University called “State of New Mexico County-Level Revenue & Expenditure Analysis, 2015-2021″ highlights that economic impact by examining revenues and expenditures on a county-by-county basis.
State Republicans want anyone over 18 to be able to carry a gun without permit
One new bill will allow anyone over the age of 18 to carry a concealed gun without needing a permit.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Recent Departures From Governor’s Cabinet
Outgoing General Services Department Secretary John A. Garcia said Monday he and his boss, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, are both stubborn. “We saw eye to eye, but not always on issues,” quipped Garcia, who at 5-foot-3 is just a few inches taller than Lujan Grisham, who calls herself the shortest governor in the country.
pinonpost.com
Dems kill slew of GOP bills to curb crime, hold fentanyl dealers accountable
On Tuesday, Democrats in the New Mexico House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee killed a slew of bills sponsored by Rep. Bill Rehm (R-Albuquerque) that would curb crime relating to fentanyl trafficking, illegal firearm trafficking, and retail theft. Democrats, on party-line votes, killed all five of Rehm’s bills, even a...
KOAT 7
New Mexico's unemployment rate plummets
New Mexico's economy is bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic. As of December 2022, our state's unemployment rate sits at 3.9%. It's the lowest rate we've seen in 15 years. In January 2022, it was up at nearly 6%. In 2020, unemployment rates topped 9.8% because of the pandemic. "This...
Proposed utility merger in New Mexico prompts recusal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the governor’s picks for a powerful regulatory commission has recused himself from any decisions involving a proposed multibillion-dollar merger between a U.S. subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola and New Mexico’s largest electric utility. Commissioner Patrick O’Connell’s recusal came just weeks after he was appointed to the Public Regulation Commission under a new structure in which the governor appoints members from a list of candidates vetted by a nominating panel. Previously, voters elected the commissioners. O’Connell in a filing Friday cited the reason for his voluntary recusal as previous testimony he gave on behalf of a proposed settlement related to the merger while he worked for an environmental group. O’Connell also had previously served as a resource planner for Public Service Co. of New Mexico. The merger case is pending before the state Supreme Court after the elected members of the previous Public Regulation Commission rejected the $8 billion acquisition. The commission had shared the concerns of a hearing examiner who warned of reliability risks and the potential for higher prices in a state with one of the nation’s highest poverty rates.
orangeandbluepress.com
New Mexico Residents Can Still Claim a Tax Rebate of up to $500 in 2023.
Many New Mexico residents are still eligible for tax breaks of up to $500. In a statement released by the New Mexico Tax and Revenue Department, Residents who still need to file a 2021 New Mexico personal income tax return and are not claimed as dependents on another’s tax return can do so until May 31, 2023, and receive a rebate. The filing window has closed for those who have already filed.
KOAT 7
Proposed bills to extend class time in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two proposed bills would extend how long students spend in the classroom per year. House bills 130 and 194 want to extend the class time to 1,140 hours per year for all public school students. Meanwhile, educators are pushing for more instructional planning. “Some people think...
New Mexico governor pushing for new round of rebate checks
(The Center Square) - New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to send rebate checks to 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would provide $1 billion in relief to New Mexicans; individuals will receive $750 payments, while joint filers will receive $1,500 payments. The Taxation and Revenue Department would send out the checks this summer if the measure becomes law. “As...
New Mexico Governor pushes for legislation to stop retail crime
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organized retail crime has been a hot topic in New Mexico. For months, law enforcement officials have been trying new ways to stop repeat thieves. Now, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is weighing in on the topic. “There’s no question that organized retail crime is having a detrimental impact on the bottom line […]
