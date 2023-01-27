Read full article on original website
Nancy Hunsaker, 87, of Emmetsburg
Services for 87-year-old Nancy Hunsaker of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, February 4th, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Rush Lake Cemetery in Curlew. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge...
Claudia Anderson, 70, of Paullina
Memorial services for 70-year-old Claudia Anderson of Paullina will be Saturday, February 4th at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina. Visitation will be at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina on Friday, February 3rd from 5 PM to 7 PM. Eldridge Family Funeral Home of Paullina is in charge of arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Brodersen, 72, of Paullina
Celebration of Life for 72-year-old Robert “Bob” Brodersen of Paullina will be Saturday, February 4th at 3 PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, February 3rd starting at 5 PM, with the family present from 6 PM to 7 PM. Eldridge Family Funeral Home of Paullina is in charge of arrangements.
Jim Eldridge, 65, of Spencer
Memorial services for 65-year-old Jim Eldridge of Spencer will be Saturday, February 4th, at 10 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer. A public gathering will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Debra McEwan, 54, of Emmetsburg
Services for 54-year-old Debra McEwan of Emmetsburg will be Thursday, February 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Shane Bendlin, 52, of Spencer
Funeral services for 52-year-old Shane Bendlin of Spencer will be Thursday, February 2nd at 10 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial taking place at a later date at Fairview Meadow Township Cemetery in Langon. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home...
Meridith Graham, 30, of St. Paul
A memorial service for 30-year-old Meridith Graham, the daughter of Sterling and Stephanie Graham, will be Saturday, February 4th, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Lake Park followed by a luncheon for family and friends. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Lake Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Jeff Goecke, 75, of Estherville
Services for 75-year-old Jeff Goecke of Estherville will be Friday, February 3rd, at 10:30 a.m. at Henry-Olson Funeral Chapel in Estherville with burial at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post 3388 and American Legion Post 91 in Estherville.
Gertrude “Gert” Van Engen, 95, of Hartley
A memorial service for 95-year-old Gertrude “Gert” Van Engen of Hartley will be Wednesday, February 1st, at 11 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church in Hartley with burial taking place prior to the service at Baker Township Cemetery near Melvin. Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Dennis Balder, 75, of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 75-year-old Dennis Balder of Pocahontas will be Friday, February 3rd, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pocahontas with burial at Grant Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Rites to be conducted by the Pocahontas American Legion.
Lynn Wells, 85, of Spirit Lake
A Celebration of Life gathering for 85-year-old Lynn Wells of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, February 4th, from 2-4 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
HLP Superintendent Extends Contract
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris Lake Park School district will NOT need a new superintendent next year after all. Retired administrator Les Douma accepted the roll of part-time superintendent last year but announced in the fall he’d have to give up the job to help his wife recover from knee surgery.
Three Men Sentenced on Buena Vista County Convictions
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three men have been sentenced for various crimes in separate Buena Vista County cases. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley of Fort Dodge originally pled guilty in December to felony forgery. He was given to five years behind bars by District Court Judge Nancy Whittenburg last week. 45-year-old...
Investigation Leads To Drug Charges in Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug-related offenses following an investigation by the Palo Alto County Sherrif’s Office last week. Sheriff John King tells KICD News deputies went a home northwest of Emmetsburg on Tuesday evening where illegal substance and drug paraphernalia were reportedly discovered.
City of Spencer and School District Agree To Move Shared Use Tennis Courts
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears as though the shared use tennis courts between Spencer Community Schools and the City of Spencer will be moving to a new location following some lengthy discussion. The thoughts of at least replacing the current courts at Fairview Park began some time ago after...
Area Lawmakers Continue with Mental Health Discussion
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The state of mental health services in Iowa has been a topic of discussion for some time and continued to be one at Saturday’s first Eggs and Issues forum of 2023. Representative Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids notes there is no silver bullet so-to-speak for...
Clay County Fair Releases Local Impact Numbers for 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair Association has released figures on the economic impact they had on the area last year. CEO Jeremy Parsons says the Fair employs 13 full-time individuals, 49 part-time, and 293 fair-time employees each year. He says twelve non-profit organizations also directly benefitted.
Large Crowds Flock to Winter Games Despite Cold Conditions
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Many long-time observers of the University of Okoboji Winter Games think this year’s festivities might have brought record crowds. Okoboji Chamber CEO Blain Andera won’t speculate but says traffic did resemble the 4th of July. Andera says more individuals might have migrated in...
Two Area School Districts Joining Stem Best Program
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced 37 new school districts across the state will be joining the STEM Best+HD Program, including two from the local area. Okoboji Community Schools and Marcus-Meriden -Cleghorn-Remsen-Union will both receive guidance, collaboration and a financial investment of up...
