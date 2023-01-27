Read full article on original website
Weather closures, cancellations and delays
The following weather-related closings, cancellations and postponements have been announced in the Hopkinsville area. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Schools. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, University Heights Academy and Hopkinsville Community College are closed Wednesday. It is an...
whopam.com
Billy D. Winfield
Funeral Services for 87 year old Billy D. Winfield of Evansville, IN, will be Monday, January 30, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz, KY. Burial will follow in Little River Cemetery, Riley Hollow Road, in Cadiz. Visitation:. Goodwin Funeral Home, on Sunday, January 29, 2023 after...
Murray Ledger & Times
Supporting Heroes provides services for fallen officers’ families
MURRAY – When tragedy strikes a law enforcement, fire or EMS agency, the Louisville-based nonprofit organization Supporting Heroes is there to help the first responder’s family and colleagues grieve and handle the aftermath of their death. According to supportingheroes.org, Supporting Heroes provides a variety of services to family...
wkdzradio.com
Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg, Christian Counties
For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
whopam.com
I 24 WB blocked by semi accident
A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois community wears 'Blue for Graham' to honor child battling cancer
PADUCAH, Ky. - One of Illinois' most accomplished high school basketball coaches is asking for prayers this week. Massac County head coach Joe Hosman's grandson, Graham, is just a first grader. Two years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer at the age of five. However, he managed to beat that cancer.
kbsi23.com
Golconda, IL man accused of assaulting Paducah, KY restaurant cook
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Golconda, Illinois man faces a strangulation charge after Paducah police say he assaulted a cook at a Paducah restaurant. Michael Robbins, 41, of Golconda faces a charge of second-degree strangulation. He was found and arrested on January 27 by the Pope County Sheriff’s Department....
radionwtn.com
Driver Transported To Vanderbilt After Brick Wall Crash
Paris, Tenn.–Another crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Wood Street and Tyson Avenue in Paris has resulted in serious injury to the driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the...
WSMV
Missing Springfield man found safe in Kentucky
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Springfield man has been found safe in Kentucky, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sunday morning. The TBI said 80-year-old Ellis Albritton was located in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and is safe. Albritton was reported missing on Saturday.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer netters start spring with 3 wins at Kenlake
AURORA — Murray State finished a perfect start to the spring portion of its tennis season Sunday with a 5-2 (matches) win over Lipscomb at the Kenlake State Resort Park Tennis Center. This came on the heels of Friday wins over Southern Indiana and Cumberland (Tenn.), giving the Racers...
KFVS12
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
Most schools call off in-person classes Tuesday
The forecast for a wintery mix of freezing rain and sleet prompted most schools in Christian County to call off classes for Tuesday. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy and Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School all announced Monday afternoon that they will be closed Tuesday for in-person learning while following plans for non-traditional instruction.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer golf welcomes Albans, Wall
MURRAY — The Murray State men’s golf team announced the signing of Lennon Albans and Trey Wall who will join head coach Jacob Miller in the fall of 2023 as freshmen. Albans comes to Murray State from Nottingham, England and Wall hails from Benton.
radionwtn.com
Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge To Close
The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, will close at 5:30 p.m., CST, today. Based on precipitation and dropping temperatures, the metal decking on the bridge is expected to ice over about dark. To avoid waiting until the ice causes a crash, the Brookport Bridge will close promptly at 5:30 p.m.
KFVS12
Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including one out of Graves County for third-degree rape. Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear. He was also arrested on...
Murray Ledger & Times
Burpo, Turley continue ascensions in Racer women’s record book
MURRAY — Someday, fifth-year seniors Alexis Burpo and Macey Turley will be thumbing through the Murray State women’s basketball record book and will see that they are in rather exclusive company. Though it happened in a disappointing 62-56 loss Sunday against Indiana State in Terre Haute, Indiana, both...
