Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Jesse A. Mitchell
AHOSKIE – Jesse Adrian Mitchell, age 83, passed away on January 31, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family. Mr. Mitchell was born in Nash County, NC on October 15, 1939 to Theodore Barber and Joseph Christine Mitchell. Adrian was a Vietnam Army Veteran, and retired from the Army National Guard. His civilian career was a Draftsman for Carolina Telephone & Telegraph. In his younger years, Adrian enjoyed golfing, and antique cars. In his later years he enjoyed RV’ing with his wife. He was a devoted member of Mercy Church and was an active member as long as his health permitted. Adrian was a kind, gentle man and will be missed by all who knew him.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ahoskie Chamber of Commerce Banquet features Secretary of State
AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Ahoskie Inn. The guest speaker will be Elaine F. Marshall, North Carolina’s Secretary of State. The banquet gets underway at 5 p.m. with a social hour and auction. Dinner follows...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hertford County welcomes Dr. Pratt as new superintendent
AHOSKIE – Hertford County Schools’ new leader is all for working together to ensure student success. A ‘meet and greet’ event was held at Ahoskie Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 26 to officially welcome Dr. Jesse Pratt as he steps into the role of the district’s superintendent. Parents, teachers, staff, and community members attended the event to have a chance to talk one-on-one with Dr. Pratt, who began his new job earlier this month.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Jennie Sewell Marks Delagrange
SCOTLAND NECK, NC – Jennie Sewell Marks Delagrange, a resident of Halifax County and retired social services worker, died Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Scotland House in Scotland Neck, NC, at the age of 102. Born September 9, 1920, she was one of three daughters of Charles Fox...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Roanoke Connect launches new fiber connectivity in Gates County
Roanoke Connect, a broadband service provider and a subsidiary of Roanoke Electric Cooperative, announces that fiber connectivity building has begun in Gates County. “We’re continuing to break ground across a variety of counties in North Carolina, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring our services to communities that need it most,” said Bo Coughlin, COO of Roanoke Connect. “We’re looking forward to extending our offerings to these deserving residents and businesses as we welcome the new year.”
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Funds approved to purchase land for new high school
JACKSON – The Northampton Commissioners approved the expenditure of over $1.5 million so that the county’s Board of Education can move forward in the process of purchasing land for a new high school. The decision was reached during a special called commissioners’ meeting held on Jan. 30.
NC YouTube star ‘MrBeast’ helps 1,000 people with eyesight issues see again
In MrBeast's newest video, he does something very special.
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
WITN
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man. Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield. The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ahoskie shooting ruled as a suicide
AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Police Department is reporting an incident that occurred this afternoon (Sunday) in a parking lot behind a Memorial Drive business is a suicide. In a press release, Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said that at approximately 2 pm, the Ahoskie Police responded to a call that law enforcement was needed behind the Dollar Tree Store.
Warren County bus driver can pay off house after winning $150,000 in lottery
WARREN COUNTY, N.C. — A Warrenton woman is looking forward to paying off her mortgage after winning $150,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. For Paula Harris, a $5 scratch-off became a $150,000 surprise. “I was so excited,” Harris said. “Now I can pay off my house.”
Williamston man facing drug charges in Bertie County
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County. Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Three charged in murder case
MURFREESBORO – Three individuals are in custody, charged in the death of a local man who was originally reported missing. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified those charged as 17-year-old Omarion Drake, 41-year-old Norman White, and 50-year old Charita Cherry. All reside in the 1100 block of Benthall Bridge Road, located south of Murfreesboro.
WRAL
Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
Man dies after shooting on Jackson St in Edenton
Police are now investigating after a man died following a shooting in Edenton Wednesday evening.
cbs17
Halifax County Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed. The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar on Highway 158 in South Rosemary, according to police. Officers said when they got to the scene,...
cbs17
Halifax teen charged in armed robbery of Enfield gas station
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to an overnight armed robbery of a gas station. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery at the Speedway in Enfield. Khiyelle “Yaya” Dent, 19,...
Portsmouth police: 19-year-old pregnant woman, boyfriend 'safely located'
Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police announced that, according to Portsmouth police, a 19-year-old pregnant woman and her boyfriend were "safely located."
13-year-old shot while walking along road in Rocky Mount; bullets damaged nearby apartment, police say
A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking along a road in Rocky Mount Saturday night, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
Comments / 0