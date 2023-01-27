AHOSKIE – Jesse Adrian Mitchell, age 83, passed away on January 31, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family. Mr. Mitchell was born in Nash County, NC on October 15, 1939 to Theodore Barber and Joseph Christine Mitchell. Adrian was a Vietnam Army Veteran, and retired from the Army National Guard. His civilian career was a Draftsman for Carolina Telephone & Telegraph. In his younger years, Adrian enjoyed golfing, and antique cars. In his later years he enjoyed RV’ing with his wife. He was a devoted member of Mercy Church and was an active member as long as his health permitted. Adrian was a kind, gentle man and will be missed by all who knew him.

