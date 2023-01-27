Read full article on original website
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hertford County welcomes Dr. Pratt as new superintendent
AHOSKIE – Hertford County Schools’ new leader is all for working together to ensure student success. A ‘meet and greet’ event was held at Ahoskie Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 26 to officially welcome Dr. Jesse Pratt as he steps into the role of the district’s superintendent. Parents, teachers, staff, and community members attended the event to have a chance to talk one-on-one with Dr. Pratt, who began his new job earlier this month.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ahoskie Chamber of Commerce Banquet features Secretary of State
AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Ahoskie Inn. The guest speaker will be Elaine F. Marshall, North Carolina’s Secretary of State. The banquet gets underway at 5 p.m. with a social hour and auction. Dinner follows...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Jennie Sewell Marks Delagrange
SCOTLAND NECK, NC – Jennie Sewell Marks Delagrange, a resident of Halifax County and retired social services worker, died Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Scotland House in Scotland Neck, NC, at the age of 102. Born September 9, 1920, she was one of three daughters of Charles Fox...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Jesse A. Mitchell
AHOSKIE – Jesse Adrian Mitchell, age 83, passed away on January 31, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family. Mr. Mitchell was born in Nash County, NC on October 15, 1939 to Theodore Barber and Joseph Christine Mitchell. Adrian was a Vietnam Army Veteran, and retired from the Army National Guard. His civilian career was a Draftsman for Carolina Telephone & Telegraph. In his younger years, Adrian enjoyed golfing, and antique cars. In his later years he enjoyed RV’ing with his wife. He was a devoted member of Mercy Church and was an active member as long as his health permitted. Adrian was a kind, gentle man and will be missed by all who knew him.
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Funds approved to purchase land for new high school
JACKSON – The Northampton Commissioners approved the expenditure of over $1.5 million so that the county’s Board of Education can move forward in the process of purchasing land for a new high school. The decision was reached during a special called commissioners’ meeting held on Jan. 30.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Roanoke Connect launches new fiber connectivity in Gates County
Roanoke Connect, a broadband service provider and a subsidiary of Roanoke Electric Cooperative, announces that fiber connectivity building has begun in Gates County. “We’re continuing to break ground across a variety of counties in North Carolina, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring our services to communities that need it most,” said Bo Coughlin, COO of Roanoke Connect. “We’re looking forward to extending our offerings to these deserving residents and businesses as we welcome the new year.”
WITN
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man. Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield. The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday...
warrenrecord.com
Vehicle crashes into county building
A vehicle crashed into the Warren County Public Utilities building early Monday afternoon, causing significant damage. Warren County Sheriff John Branche said that the call came in at 1:14 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, a 79-year-old woman came to Public Utilities, located at 712 US Hwy. 158 Business West, Warrenton, to pay her water bill. She became confused about the brake and gas pedals, and crashed into the building. Branche described damage to the building and the vehicle as significant.
WAVY News 10
Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Sheetz bomb threat; blotter entries
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 4 p.m officers responded to Sheetz after the store received a bomb threat. The caller said they planted a bomb in the men’s room. Police, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire...
cbs17
Halifax teen charged in armed robbery of Enfield gas station
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to an overnight armed robbery of a gas station. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery at the Speedway in Enfield. Khiyelle “Yaya” Dent, 19,...
Rifle cartridge found on school bus at Southampton elementary school
Deputies are now investigating after a rifle cartridge was found on a school bus at an elementary school in Southampton County.
Local protestors took to the streets, demanding justice following release of Tyre Nichols video
With signs in their hands, protestors shut down parts of Downtown Norfolk and demanded justice for the 29-year-old.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
E.W. Wyatt student brings weapon to school Thursday in Emporia
A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day. This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
WITN
Man accused of shooting at three Pitt County bail bondsmen gets prison time
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for trying to kill three Pitt County bail bondsmen who barricaded himself in a Goldsboro apartment back in 2021 has gotten a plea deal. Deanta Beamon pleaded guilty Monday in Pitt County to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to police, the man was reported with a non life-threatening injury.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ahoskie shooting ruled as a suicide
AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Police Department is reporting an incident that occurred this afternoon (Sunday) in a parking lot behind a Memorial Drive business is a suicide. In a press release, Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said that at approximately 2 pm, the Ahoskie Police responded to a call that law enforcement was needed behind the Dollar Tree Store.
Man arrested after foot pursuit, 'hands on event:' Currituck County deputies
Currituck County deputies are searching for 29-year-old Preston Mertes after they say he fired shots in the area of 5812 Caratoke Highway.
