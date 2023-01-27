Read full article on original website
MY OPINION ?
3d ago
to suppress gang and gun violence by having them arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”my question is does the DA feel the same way? raise their bonds so they will be off the streets. juveniles needs to be charged as a adult for adult crimes. stop playing with these young peoples.and stopped letting them sit in the County jail for years send them to prison. that's my opinion and I'm sticking with it!!!
Suspect in Washington County murder arrested in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
cbs17
Halifax teen charged in armed robbery of Enfield gas station
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to an overnight armed robbery of a gas station. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery at the Speedway in Enfield. Khiyelle “Yaya” Dent, 19,...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Three charged in murder case
MURFREESBORO – Three individuals are in custody, charged in the death of a local man who was originally reported missing. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified those charged as 17-year-old Omarion Drake, 41-year-old Norman White, and 50-year old Charita Cherry. All reside in the 1100 block of Benthall Bridge Road, located south of Murfreesboro.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Sheetz bomb threat; blotter entries
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 4 p.m officers responded to Sheetz after the store received a bomb threat. The caller said they planted a bomb in the men’s room. Police, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire...
1 dead, 1 injured after ‘rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle’ targeted at car driving in NC neighborhood
A driver fled the scene and the car was later found abandoned about five blocks away near the intersection of Roberson and Clark drives.
Altercation at Starmount Pkwy 7-Eleven in Chesapeake leads to shooting
A man was sent to a local hospital after an altercation at a 7-Eleven in Chesapeake led to a shooting Sunday evening.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Williamston man arrested on drug charges
WINDSOR – A Williamston man was arrested near here Friday afternoon on several drug charges. Malik Dhyshine Edwards, age 30, was taken into custody at around 3:30 p.m. on US 17 near Pleasant Oak Road, just south of Windsor. Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said that approximately 40 Ecstasy...
Rifle cartridge found on school bus at Southampton elementary school
Deputies are now investigating after a rifle cartridge was found on a school bus at an elementary school in Southampton County.
WITN
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man. Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield. The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday...
WAVY News 10
Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road
Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip …. Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post...
cbs17
Halifax County Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed. The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar on Highway 158 in South Rosemary, according to police. Officers said when they got to the scene,...
3 people killed in shooting on Salisbury Way in Hampton: Police
Three people including a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a shooting Monday night on Salisbury Way in Hampton, Police Chief Mark Talbot said.
Williamston man facing drug charges in Bertie County
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County. Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ahoskie shooting ruled as a suicide
AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Police Department is reporting an incident that occurred this afternoon (Sunday) in a parking lot behind a Memorial Drive business is a suicide. In a press release, Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said that at approximately 2 pm, the Ahoskie Police responded to a call that law enforcement was needed behind the Dollar Tree Store.
Prison investigation underway: Wife alleges guards in Chesapeake attacked sleeping husband
A prison investigation is underway after the wife of a prisoner at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake alleges that prison guards attacked her sleeping husband.
WAVY News 10
2 men injured in shooting in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on January 30. At 12:29 p.m. police received a call about a person who had been shot in the 100 block of Charles Street. When police arrived they found a 26-year-old man, who was...
WAVY News 10
Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband
A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility …. A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Where is...
Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting on Pembroke Avenue in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man is seriously injured after a drive-by shooting Sunday night. According to Hampton Police, dispatchers received a call around 6:50 p.m., after an injured man checked into a hospital for a gunshot wound. A police spokesperson said the man's injuries are non-life threatening, and he...
WAVY News 10
Juvenile walks into hospital with gunshot wound in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting incident involving a juvenile. Around 1:35 p.m. Monday, police received a report about a juvenile that walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was reported to have non life-threatening injuries. Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.
WAVY News 10
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Walmart and the estate of the Chesapeake Walmart shooter. Attorney Gregory Sandler filed the lawsuit in Chesapeake Circuit Court last Monday on behalf of the estate of Randall Blevins, one of the six people killed in the November 22 shooting. A jury trial has been requested.
