BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Department of Juvenile Justice is making some needed changes to help correct a system in disarray. Speaking with Vicki Reed, Commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice and Kerry Harvey, Secretary of Public Safety and Justice, procedural shifts are coming into play this year considering juvenile detention services. Harvey said the state is already in the process of buying defensive equipment “such as pepper spray, tasers, defensive shields”.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO