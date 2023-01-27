Read full article on original website
warrenrecord.com
Vehicle crashes into county building
A vehicle crashed into the Warren County Public Utilities building early Monday afternoon, causing significant damage. Warren County Sheriff John Branche said that the call came in at 1:14 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, a 79-year-old woman came to Public Utilities, located at 712 US Hwy. 158 Business West, Warrenton, to pay her water bill. She became confused about the brake and gas pedals, and crashed into the building. Branche described damage to the building and the vehicle as significant.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Sheetz bomb threat; blotter entries
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 4 p.m officers responded to Sheetz after the store received a bomb threat. The caller said they planted a bomb in the men’s room. Police, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire...
WITN
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man. Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield. The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday...
Two injured in Suffolk shooting overnight
On Monday, Jan. 30 around 12:29 a.m. police received a call for a person shot in the 100 block of Charles Street.
Rifle cartridge found on school bus at Southampton elementary school
Deputies are now investigating after a rifle cartridge was found on a school bus at an elementary school in Southampton County.
Suspect in Washington County murder arrested in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
cbs17
Halifax teen charged in armed robbery of Enfield gas station
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to an overnight armed robbery of a gas station. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery at the Speedway in Enfield. Khiyelle “Yaya” Dent, 19,...
Victim identified after deadly crash on I-264 in Norfolk: Troopers
Gray was the only person in the vehicle when the crash occurred. Prior to crashing, he was “traveling at a high rate of speed”
Driver killed after being ejected from car during Norfolk crash
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died upon impact from his injuries received during the crash.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ahoskie shooting ruled as a suicide
AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Police Department is reporting an incident that occurred this afternoon (Sunday) in a parking lot behind a Memorial Drive business is a suicide. In a press release, Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said that at approximately 2 pm, the Ahoskie Police responded to a call that law enforcement was needed behind the Dollar Tree Store.
'Enough to kill everyone in Nash County,' 2 kilograms of meth, heroin laced with fentanyl seized in traffic stop
NASH COUNTY, N.C. — Nash County deputies recovered nearly $1 million in drugs after a traffic stop Tuesday. According to Sheriff Keith Stone, the interdiction task force made a traffic stop in Nash County, where they seized two kilograms of drugs. The drugs, which were wrapped in a plastic...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bennie H. Britt, Sr.
BONAIRE, GA – Bennie Harold Britt, Sr., 70, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home in Bonaire, Georgia. He was born on June 22, 1952, in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, to the late Harold and Bennie Jean (Martin) Britt, the oldest of five children. Bennie is a graduate of Northampton County High School and Wilson Technical Institute.
WAVY News 10
Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Roanoke Connect launches new fiber connectivity in Gates County
Roanoke Connect, a broadband service provider and a subsidiary of Roanoke Electric Cooperative, announces that fiber connectivity building has begun in Gates County. “We’re continuing to break ground across a variety of counties in North Carolina, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring our services to communities that need it most,” said Bo Coughlin, COO of Roanoke Connect. “We’re looking forward to extending our offerings to these deserving residents and businesses as we welcome the new year.”
13-year-old boy injured from shooting in Rocky Mount
On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was taken to their...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Three charged in murder case
MURFREESBORO – Three individuals are in custody, charged in the death of a local man who was originally reported missing. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified those charged as 17-year-old Omarion Drake, 41-year-old Norman White, and 50-year old Charita Cherry. All reside in the 1100 block of Benthall Bridge Road, located south of Murfreesboro.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
E.W. Wyatt student brings weapon to school Thursday in Emporia
A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day. This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
WRAL
Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to police, the man was reported with a non life-threatening injury.
