Potty training can be hard. But these new Easy Ups training underwear from Pampers feature a friend that toddlers may love to wear - Peppa Pig. “We know potty-training can be tough. But when you allow toddlers to make their own choices while learning to go at their own pace, it can make the process easier,” said Marty Vanderstelt, father of two and senior vice president – North America Baby Care.

1 DAY AGO