One of the five former Memphis police officers charged with murder in the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was the president of a fraternity with several recent scandals at its chapters. Tadarrius Bean, 24, was the president of the Omega Psi Phi’s Eta Zeta chapter at the University of Mississippi, according to his LinkedIn page. The fraternity was founded in 1911 at Howard University in Washington, D.C., a historically black college. It claims to be “on the front line, leveraging its power, influence and more than 100 years of commitment to the uplift of our people and our communities,” according to Omega’s...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO