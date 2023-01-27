Read full article on original website
Aurora News Register
Robert Andrews
Robert Lee Andrews - dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend - passed away at Memorial Hospital in Aurora, on Monday, January 23, 2023. Per Bob’s wishes, his body was donated for research and will be cremated at the completion of study. Memorial Services will be held April 15, 2023.
Aurora News Register
Lelan Thieszen
Lelan Roy Thieszen was born on September 5, 1937, to Aaron E. and Helen (Epp) Thieszen on a farm in York County, the third of eight children. He passed away on January 27, 2023, at Legacy Square in Henderson. Lelan loved the outdoors and nature. He always appreciated the beautiful...
doppleronline.ca
Vintage snowmobile show takes place in Kearney Feb 4th
According to organizers the event has witnessed significant growth every year and draws a strong audience from Almaguin Highlands, Muskoka, and well beyond. Event host Rob Rickward stated, “we are delighted to be hosting our 11th annual show, unfortunately, due to COVID-19 we had to pause the event the last two seasons… The interest level for this year has been huge with customers, suppliers, sponsors, and the core vintage snowmobile enthusiast. We had no idea over 11 years ago how big this event would become, Kearney has truly embraced the event.”
Aurora News Register
Area’s generosity appreciated during holidays
I am writing to thank Aurora-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
doniphanherald.com
Longtime Hastings solid waste superintendent to retire
Jack Newlun guided the Hastings Solid Waste Landfill through formidable regulations. “I got to witness the modernization of solid waste into the new era, which is Subtitle D regulations, and that covers how it’s regulated and how it’s regulated on how it’s constructed … ultimately to protect the environment and groundwater,” he said.
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
Nebraska Giving Out License Plates With The Same Numbers Due To Shortage
Nebraska is facing an issue that could result in the same license plate numbers being sent to different drivers.
doniphanherald.com
Twelve of 16 ducks at Ravenna Lake found shot to death
RAVENNA — Since last summer, 16 ducks have been unofficial mascots of Ravenna Lake. They entertained campers and children and were being fed this winter by a group of retirees. But last week, 12 of the ducks were shot and who did the shooting remains unknown, according to Stephen...
1011now.com
Crete volunteer firefighter returns home after three-month hospital stay
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Back in October, 10/11 NOW brought you the story of a volunteer firefighter who was severely burned after fighting the wild fires in Hallam. On Friday, the city of Crete welcomed him home from the hospital. Brad Elder made his way home after nearly 90 days of...
3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite
Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside.
klkntv.com
Woman shot dead in York would ‘get along with anybody,’ friend says
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – The community of York, a city of about 8,000 people, is now dealing with a rare act of deadly violence. A York man is accused of shooting and killing his wife Monday night, after police found 46-year-old Stacie Beutler dead in her home. Officers then...
NebraskaTV
GIPD says kids rescued after vehicle stolen in subzero temps
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island police say three kids were found after a theft of a vehicle in subzero temperatures. Around 3:00 a.m. on January 29th, a Grand Island resident reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler. His three children -- ages 5, 1, and 7 months -- were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
KTUL
Teens charged with stealing SUV with 3 small children, abandoning them in freezing temps
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (TND) — "Frankly, I think we're lucky we're not here for the death of those children," is how prosecutor Billie Gallagher in Hall County, Neb., described this case. Two teenage suspects are behind bars, accused of stealing an SUV with three children inside, before abandoning them...
