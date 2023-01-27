ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aurora News Register

Robert Andrews

Robert Lee Andrews - dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend - passed away at Memorial Hospital in Aurora, on Monday, January 23, 2023. Per Bob’s wishes, his body was donated for research and will be cremated at the completion of study. Memorial Services will be held April 15, 2023.
AURORA, NE
Aurora News Register

Lelan Thieszen

Lelan Roy Thieszen was born on September 5, 1937, to Aaron E. and Helen (Epp) Thieszen on a farm in York County, the third of eight children. He passed away on January 27, 2023, at Legacy Square in Henderson. Lelan loved the outdoors and nature. He always appreciated the beautiful...
HENDERSON, NE
doppleronline.ca

Vintage snowmobile show takes place in Kearney Feb 4th

According to organizers the event has witnessed significant growth every year and draws a strong audience from Almaguin Highlands, Muskoka, and well beyond. Event host Rob Rickward stated, “we are delighted to be hosting our 11th annual show, unfortunately, due to COVID-19 we had to pause the event the last two seasons… The interest level for this year has been huge with customers, suppliers, sponsors, and the core vintage snowmobile enthusiast. We had no idea over 11 years ago how big this event would become, Kearney has truly embraced the event.”
KEARNEY, NE
Aurora News Register

Area’s generosity appreciated during holidays

I am writing to thank Aurora​​-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
AURORA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Longtime Hastings solid waste superintendent to retire

Jack Newlun guided the Hastings Solid Waste Landfill through formidable regulations. “I got to witness the modernization of solid waste into the new era, which is Subtitle D regulations, and that covers how it’s regulated and how it’s regulated on how it’s constructed … ultimately to protect the environment and groundwater,” he said.
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
doniphanherald.com

Twelve of 16 ducks at Ravenna Lake found shot to death

RAVENNA — Since last summer, 16 ducks have been unofficial mascots of Ravenna Lake. They entertained campers and children and were being fed this winter by a group of retirees. But last week, 12 of the ducks were shot and who did the shooting remains unknown, according to Stephen...
RAVENNA, NE
NebraskaTV

GIPD says kids rescued after vehicle stolen in subzero temps

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island police say three kids were found after a theft of a vehicle in subzero temperatures. Around 3:00 a.m. on January 29th, a Grand Island resident reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler. His three children -- ages 5, 1, and 7 months -- were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy