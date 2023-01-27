ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People are only just realizing there’s an Android feature that turns your camera into a webcam

By Tatiana Louder
 4 days ago

THE easy hack that turns your Android phone into a webcam for streaming has been revealed.

Smartphone users have taken their best-ever streaming footage with the use of this tool.

Just a few easy tweaks can get you a high-quality live stream using your Android phone as a webcam

An app and a URL will convert your phone into an IP webcam, ideal for streaming, iSpyConnect explained.

First things first, make sure that your Android phone is connected to the same wifi as your desired device if you want to connect a webcam.

Go into the Google Play Store on your phone, and download the app IP Webcam.

Once you're in the app, go into Video Preferences.

Here, you'll be able to set the resolution to something smaller.

Many mid-to-high-grade Android phones have breathtaking cameras, but it takes a lot of connection to stream in such concentrated pixels.

If you opt for a lower resolution, it could prevent skips and lags in your stream.

Going back into the main menu, you can select Start Server.

Now, you will see the view coming from your phone's camera.

To use an application to access the now-active web camera, you can download iSpy to your PC, then go into Connect to IP Cameras.

You should be able to get your username and password from your phone's feed.

Select the correct IP address, which should appear at the bottom center of your phone's version of the camera view.

Alternatively, you can enter the URL of the feed from your phone into your computer's search bar, and go right into the video via the browser.

You will likely have to select whether you want Flash, Browser, or another display for the IP webcam view.

If you do not have Adobe Flash, select the browser for the camera view to show up on your computer screen.

You will also be able to choose from several audio options.

Be sure to select where you want the video files stored so that when you press record, the files will automatically save to this pre-selected space.

Even though your feed may appear or sound delayed to you, to live audiences, and to those watching the playback, it will likely be a high-quality version of the video you hoped for.

