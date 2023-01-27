ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Grave Line Tours revive LA true crime scenes

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles’ true crime history had always fascinated Grave Line Tours founder Adam Paul Levine. And when a popular true crime tour company went under due to COVID-19, he formed a new company to take up the mantle. Guest ride in Cadillac Fleetwood limousines visiting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

Flowers to be placed on Walk of Fame star of Cindy Williams

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Flowers will be placed Tuesday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actress Cindy Williams, forever remembered for her role as the upbeat Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne in the classic ABC sitcom “Laverne & Shirley.”. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

Hasan Minhaj named host of Film Independent Spirit Awards

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Comedian Hasan Minhaj was named Tuesday the host of the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards. "With his unparalleled ability to bring both humor and perception to the issues around us, Hasan Minhaj is the ideal host to help us celebrate these independent artists," Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see what surprises he has in store for the Spirit Awards on March 4th."
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynews13.com

Sonesta Irvine hotel tests new conference room with a living room feel

IRVINE, Calif. — When the Sonesta Irvine took over the restaurant space in the hotel, it tried something new. With three ballrooms already at the hotel at 17941 Von Karman Ave. in Irvine, plans were developed to create a different conference room using modern corporate workspaces as a guide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy