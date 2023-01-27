LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Comedian Hasan Minhaj was named Tuesday the host of the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards. "With his unparalleled ability to bring both humor and perception to the issues around us, Hasan Minhaj is the ideal host to help us celebrate these independent artists," Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see what surprises he has in store for the Spirit Awards on March 4th."

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO