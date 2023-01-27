Read full article on original website
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal courtLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
6 of Our Favorite South Philly CheesesteaksEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
phillyvoice.com
Fishtown Pickle Project now offering DIY fried pickle kits
Football fans hosting Super Bowl parties, or any snack lover looking to try something new, can now make and serve their own unique treats thanks to a Philadelphia business. Fishtown Pickle Project has introduced DIY kits, which give customers the ingredients and instructions to make their own fried pickles. Philadelphia...
Famous Philly hoagie shop set to open another NJ location on Valentine’s Day
ALLENDALE — A South Philadelphia hoagie shop built in 1992, and known for its sandwiches piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices is set to open another shop in New Jersey. This one is in Allendale on Valentine’s Day. PrimoHoagies, located at 57...
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
thedp.com
'Rapid increase' in rodent sightings in KCECH disrupts student living
Kings Court English College House is experiencing a “rapid increase” in rodent and pest sightings, specifically in its Kings Court building. Residents on every floor of Kings Court — one of the two buildings in the first-year college house — told The Daily Pennsylvanian that they have seen more mice in their rooms and in the hallways since returning from winter break. Sightings have become more frequent and widespread since then, they said. Students who live in English House — which is separated from Kings Court by a courtyard — did not report seeing mice.
phillyvoice.com
Founding Fathers expands to Bucks County with enormous sports bar and banquet hall
Football fans looking for the best place to watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII can look no further. Founding Fathers, the South Philly sports bar and grill, is expanding into Bucks County just in time for the big game. Located in the former home of...
trentonjournal.com
Jennings Village Waitlist Now Open
The waitlist for brand new affordable apartments centrally located in the heart of Trenton is now open. Jennnings Village is a four-story building featuring 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes ideal for families. Based in Mercer County, Jennings Village is centrally located to shopping, dining, employment opportunities, recreational destinations, and transportation options. Featuring thoughtfully designed layouts, wonderful amenities, and a range of resident services, Jennings Village will provide a sense of community to all residents.
5 of Our Favorite Chinese Restaurant in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
She Opened Her Heart and Lansdowne Home to Children
Flora thought she was done with parenting after raising three biological children and adopting Shareef and his two sisters, writes Anndee Hochman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. But then Rah’mir was born to Flora’s niece, who wasn’t ready for parenting. “When Rah’mir came, I thought: OK, looks like...
phillygoes2college.org
$25,000 Samuel A. Green Scholarship for Philadelphia High School Seniors Due 3/1
Background: This scholarship honors Firstrust Bank Founder, Samuel A. Green, who was a staunch believer in encouraging young people to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams. Scholars will receive two-year awards ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 towards their first two years of college. Those attending community college are eligible to receive awards ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular consignment shop offering children's and maternity items moves to new Lehigh County spot
EMMAUS, Pa. - A popular consignment shop selling gently used baby, children's and maternity items has found a new home in Lehigh County. Let's Play Tag, which previously operated on Route 309 in the Germansville section of Heidelberg Township, in December moved to a larger space at 419 State Ave., Suite 1, in Emmaus.
Philly rolls out new rental assistance program to resolve landlord-tenant disputes
Philadelphia has launched a new financial assistance program to help resolve landlord-tenant disputes over back rent before they become the basis of an eviction filing. The initiative will directly support landlords and tenants participating in the city’s free and mandatory Eviction Diversion Program. Under the new program, landlords can receive a one-time payment to cover a tenant’s total rent arrears plus one month’s rent.
phillyvoice.com
West Chester rescue dog Tailen Hurts to compete in the Puppy Bowl
As the Eagles and Chiefs head to Super Bowl LVII, a set of equally elite athletes is preparing for a showdown that Sunday. The Puppy Bowl returns to Animal Planet for its 19th season at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., and this year's lineup includes many rescue dogs from the greater Philadelphia region. There's Pierogi, a 35-pound lab mix from the Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Easton, who's sure to deliver devastating tackles, and Amanda, a slight pit-chow chow from Philly's own Wet Nose Rescue with energy to burn.
visitbuckscounty.com
Soul D'Lysh: Celebrate This Black Owned Business For African American History Month
Have you ever left a restaurant experiencing an emotional connection to the food, culture, and owner? Newly opened, Soul D'Lysh in Quakertown, provides a sense of comfort, pride, and joy that will make you want to return again and again. Owners, Alysha Holmes and her husband, Keith Morris, opened this...
tourcounsel.com
Deptford Mall | Shopping mall in Deptford, New Jersey
Deptford Mall, is a shopping center that offers you a wide line of stores in Philadelphia, where you will find stores of different local and well-known brands. On the other hand, this place offers you a good atmosphere, many restaurants to taste, social areas, among other notable aspects. Featured shopping...
Carjackers were no match for a brave Philly transit worker and his 15-ton bus
PHILADELPHIA — Route 5 SEPTA bus driver Chris DeShields interrupted what appeared to be a Fishtown carjacking last week on a late-night run by using his 40-foot bus to box in and scare off the would-be robbers. He was driving north on Frankford Avenue about 10:40 p.m., carrying five...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With Eagles Fan
When committing a crime, it may be a good idea to wear some type of clothing that will make you "blend in." Well, if you're in the Philadelphia area or the South Jersey area these days, a way to look like everyone else might just be done by wearing some Philadelphia Eagles clothing.
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
More Philly renters facing eviction will have access to free legal representation
The city is expanding a program that provides free legal representation to Philadelphia renters with low income who are at risk of losing their home, including those facing an eviction filing. The Right to Counsel initiative launched as a pilot last February in zip codes 19139 and 19121 in West...
Philly School District takes 'Relationships First' approach to resolving conflicts
The district plans to use a multi-million dollar federal grant to more than double the reach of the program that’s designed to build bonds among students and school staff and work out conflicts when they arise.
