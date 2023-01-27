ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fishtown Pickle Project now offering DIY fried pickle kits

Football fans hosting Super Bowl parties, or any snack lover looking to try something new, can now make and serve their own unique treats thanks to a Philadelphia business. Fishtown Pickle Project has introduced DIY kits, which give customers the ingredients and instructions to make their own fried pickles. Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations

NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
NAZARETH, PA
'Rapid increase' in rodent sightings in KCECH disrupts student living

Kings Court English College House is experiencing a “rapid increase” in rodent and pest sightings, specifically in its Kings Court building. Residents on every floor of Kings Court — one of the two buildings in the first-year college house — told The Daily Pennsylvanian that they have seen more mice in their rooms and in the hallways since returning from winter break. Sightings have become more frequent and widespread since then, they said. Students who live in English House — which is separated from Kings Court by a courtyard — did not report seeing mice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jennings Village Waitlist Now Open

The waitlist for brand new affordable apartments centrally located in the heart of Trenton is now open. Jennnings Village is a four-story building featuring 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes ideal for families. Based in Mercer County, Jennings Village is centrally located to shopping, dining, employment opportunities, recreational destinations, and transportation options. Featuring thoughtfully designed layouts, wonderful amenities, and a range of resident services, Jennings Village will provide a sense of community to all residents.
TRENTON, NJ
5 of Our Favorite Chinese Restaurant in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
She Opened Her Heart and Lansdowne Home to Children

Flora thought she was done with parenting after raising three biological children and adopting Shareef and his two sisters, writes Anndee Hochman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. But then Rah’mir was born to Flora’s niece, who wasn’t ready for parenting. “When Rah’mir came, I thought: OK, looks like...
LANSDOWNE, PA
$25,000 Samuel A. Green Scholarship for Philadelphia High School Seniors Due 3/1

Background: This scholarship honors Firstrust Bank Founder, Samuel A. Green, who was a staunch believer in encouraging young people to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams. Scholars will receive two-year awards ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 towards their first two years of college. Those attending community college are eligible to receive awards ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly rolls out new rental assistance program to resolve landlord-tenant disputes

Philadelphia has launched a new financial assistance program to help resolve landlord-tenant disputes over back rent before they become the basis of an eviction filing. The initiative will directly support landlords and tenants participating in the city’s free and mandatory Eviction Diversion Program. Under the new program, landlords can receive a one-time payment to cover a tenant’s total rent arrears plus one month’s rent.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
West Chester rescue dog Tailen Hurts to compete in the Puppy Bowl

As the Eagles and Chiefs head to Super Bowl LVII, a set of equally elite athletes is preparing for a showdown that Sunday. The Puppy Bowl returns to Animal Planet for its 19th season at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., and this year's lineup includes many rescue dogs from the greater Philadelphia region. There's Pierogi, a 35-pound lab mix from the Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Easton, who's sure to deliver devastating tackles, and Amanda, a slight pit-chow chow from Philly's own Wet Nose Rescue with energy to burn.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Deptford Mall | Shopping mall in Deptford, New Jersey

Deptford Mall, is a shopping center that offers you a wide line of stores in Philadelphia, where you will find stores of different local and well-known brands. On the other hand, this place offers you a good atmosphere, many restaurants to taste, social areas, among other notable aspects. Featured shopping...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE

