GRANT PARISH – Their chickens had leukemia. The Hoskins family, residents of a community outside Colfax known as The Rock, wonder how long they had been eating the eggs of the cancerous birds they raised outside their home. It haunts them. It’s one of the nightmares they and others in The Rock say they have […] The post ‘The Rock’ residents once lived off the land. They blame a burn pit for turning it toxic. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

COLFAX, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO