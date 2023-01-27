Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
Hwy 171 reopens through Leesville after broken gas line repaired
Leesville, La. (KPLC) - Crews have repaired a broken gas line on Hwy 171 near East Courthouse Street in Leesville Monday afternoon. Hwy 171 North reopened to traffic just before 3 p.m. Construction crews are still in the area.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu officials assist in tornado survey
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Employees of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness assisted in the US National Weather Service of Lake Charles in their damage assessment of the tornado that hit Calcasieu Parish and Orange County last week. OHSEP and NWS used the “Swiftwater 1″...
Lakeshore Drive Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning January 30
Lakeshore Drive Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning January 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles has announced that beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, both lanes of the 1200 block of Lakeshore Drive, between Clarence Street and Park Avenue, will be closed to vehicular traffic.
KPLC TV
Ragley area recovering from devastating tornado damage
Jennings man arrested after side-by-side, generators, guns stolen from Lake Arthur home. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. White House announces $150 million grant for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge. ‘They have rob him of his joy:’ A mother’s worst nightmare as her son became the alleged victim...
KPLC TV
Boil advisories issued for Elton, areas of east Allen Parish
(KPLC) - All Town of Elton water customers and some east Allen Parish residents are under a boil advisory Tuesday afternoon. A boil advisory was issued for all East Allen Waterworks customers on Hwy 190 West, South Powell Road and the Coushatta Reservation due to a broken water line at the reservation.
kalb.com
Two juveniles arrested for theft of Natchitoches fire truck
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish in relation to a burglarized fire department and the theft of a fire truck. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred on Jan. 18 at the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of La. Hwy 485 in Powhatan. Forced entry into the fire station was apparent, and a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck was missing.
kalb.com
Money coming to Rapides Parish for sewer, water projects
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Jan. 27, state lawmakers selected a final round of 19 projects to receive more than $54 million allocated to local water and sewer system upgrades this year. Rapides Parish is one of the areas reaping the benefits. Alexandria is set to receive $1.2...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
WGAU
Louisiana worker filling potholes killed when vehicle crashes into dump truck
MANSFIELD, La. — A Louisiana highway department worker who was filling potholes died and two others were injured Wednesday when a logging truck collided with their dump truck, authorities said. According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles,...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 31, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 31, 2023. Dominique Keith Henry, 28, Westlake: Probation violation; contempt of court (2 charges). Casey Alexander Menard, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary. Jesse Ross Dupin, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under...
KPLC TV
CPSO: Suspects caught selling catalytic converters at recycling center after thefts
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles men are behind bars after allegedly stealing catalytic converters from two businesses. Catalytic converters were stolen from businesses on Hwy 90 East and Freds Road in Lake Charles on Jan. 26, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. Walter W....
KPLC TV
Authorities urge people to not be ‘soft target’ to copper wire thieves
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Copper wiring is the new target for thieves, according to DeQuincy police detectives. “Right now, in the parish alone, and if you include Beauregard, you’re probably looking at over a 100 copper cases this last year,” said Maj. Jerry Bell, Chief of Detectives at the DeQuincy Police Department.
kalb.com
RPSO: Escaped inmate captured
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate that escaped from a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31) has been captured. Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria, was taken into custody in the Kelly Street area by the Alexandria Police Department. He will be charged with simple escape and more charges are possible.
KPLC TV
$150K of copper stolen from Dequincy warehouse
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A large amount of copper was stolen from an unoccupied warehouse near the DeQuincy Industrial Airpark, authorities said. The amount of stolen wire - and the damage done to remove the wire - is estimated to be more than $150,000, though that may be a low estimate, according to Major Jerry Bell, chief of detectives with the DeQuincy Police Department.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where...
kalb.com
Former Alexandria Salvation Army major arraigned on home invasion charge
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former major of the Alexandria branch of The Salvation Army has pleaded “not guilty” to a count each of home invasion and out-of-state bail jumping. Glenn Riggs, 66, of Pineville, was arrested Feb. 16, 2020, on a charge of home invasion for...
Louisiana DOTD Reports Death of Highway Worker After Crash
A log truck traveling south on the highway struck two Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development highway maintenance vehicles, killing one employee.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Continuing to get colder with additional rain at times Wednesday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It will stay cloudy, cold and damp with low temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 overnight, but wind chills will reach the low to mid 30s as you head out Wednesday morning. Through the day on your Wednesday we’ll see temperatures a little...
‘The Rock’ residents once lived off the land. They blame a burn pit for turning it toxic.
GRANT PARISH – Their chickens had leukemia. The Hoskins family, residents of a community outside Colfax known as The Rock, wonder how long they had been eating the eggs of the cancerous birds they raised outside their home. It haunts them. It’s one of the nightmares they and others in The Rock say they have […] The post ‘The Rock’ residents once lived off the land. They blame a burn pit for turning it toxic. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Comments / 1