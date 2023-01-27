ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deridder, LA

Comments / 1

Related
KPLC TV

Calcasieu officials assist in tornado survey

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Employees of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness assisted in the US National Weather Service of Lake Charles in their damage assessment of the tornado that hit Calcasieu Parish and Orange County last week. OHSEP and NWS used the “Swiftwater 1″...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Ragley area recovering from devastating tornado damage

Jennings man arrested after side-by-side, generators, guns stolen from Lake Arthur home. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. White House announces $150 million grant for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge. ‘They have rob him of his joy:’ A mother’s worst nightmare as her son became the alleged victim...
RAGLEY, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisories issued for Elton, areas of east Allen Parish

(KPLC) - All Town of Elton water customers and some east Allen Parish residents are under a boil advisory Tuesday afternoon. A boil advisory was issued for all East Allen Waterworks customers on Hwy 190 West, South Powell Road and the Coushatta Reservation due to a broken water line at the reservation.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Two juveniles arrested for theft of Natchitoches fire truck

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish in relation to a burglarized fire department and the theft of a fire truck. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred on Jan. 18 at the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of La. Hwy 485 in Powhatan. Forced entry into the fire station was apparent, and a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck was missing.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Money coming to Rapides Parish for sewer, water projects

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Jan. 27, state lawmakers selected a final round of 19 projects to receive more than $54 million allocated to local water and sewer system upgrades this year. Rapides Parish is one of the areas reaping the benefits. Alexandria is set to receive $1.2...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 31, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 31, 2023. Dominique Keith Henry, 28, Westlake: Probation violation; contempt of court (2 charges). Casey Alexander Menard, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary. Jesse Ross Dupin, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities urge people to not be ‘soft target’ to copper wire thieves

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Copper wiring is the new target for thieves, according to DeQuincy police detectives. “Right now, in the parish alone, and if you include Beauregard, you’re probably looking at over a 100 copper cases this last year,” said Maj. Jerry Bell, Chief of Detectives at the DeQuincy Police Department.
kalb.com

RPSO: Escaped inmate captured

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate that escaped from a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31) has been captured. Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria, was taken into custody in the Kelly Street area by the Alexandria Police Department. He will be charged with simple escape and more charges are possible.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

$150K of copper stolen from Dequincy warehouse

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A large amount of copper was stolen from an unoccupied warehouse near the DeQuincy Industrial Airpark, authorities said. The amount of stolen wire - and the damage done to remove the wire - is estimated to be more than $150,000, though that may be a low estimate, according to Major Jerry Bell, chief of detectives with the DeQuincy Police Department.
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

‘The Rock’ residents once lived off the land. They blame a burn pit for turning it toxic.

GRANT PARISH – Their chickens had leukemia. The Hoskins family, residents of a community outside Colfax known as The Rock, wonder how long they had been eating the eggs of the cancerous birds they raised outside their home. It haunts them. It’s one of the nightmares they and others in The Rock say they have […] The post ‘The Rock’ residents once lived off the land. They blame a burn pit for turning it toxic. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COLFAX, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy