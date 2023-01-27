Skyline High School evacuated due to gas leak

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 1:27 p.m.: The gas has been shut off, and Intermountain Gas is addressing the issue.

ORIGINAL: There are no injuries or illnesses.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a gas leak at Skyline High School just before 1 p.m. Friday. Students were evacuated as a safety precaution to Eagle Rock Middle School.

Idaho Falls School District 91 notified parents.

All of the students are okay, and the gas has been shut off, but please avoid the area and use caution around crews and responders.