Service for Mary Allen
Funeral service for Mary Allen, age 90, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 10:00a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Perry Johnson officiating and Cheve Adams, Nathan Adams, Zachary Adams, Brennan Brock and Brylee Brock serving as honorary pallbearers. A private interment will take place at Gafford Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Allen passed away peacefully at her home and into the arms of Jesus on Sunday morning, January 29, 2023.
Obituary for Dr. Victor Sancho
Funeral service for Victor “Doc” Sancho, DVM, age 82, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. Evan Darlin, Lee Pogue, Stratton Darlin, Elton McIntosh, and Blake McClure will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Dr. Sancho passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral service of Phillip Morris, age 85, of Lone Oak, TX will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Motley officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, TX with James Morris, Jacob Morris, Hunter Ward, Stoney Gall, Rafael Gutierrez, JJ Brink and Bo Morris serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Wesley and Anthony Morris. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home from 5 to 7PM. Mr. Morris passed away on, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs, TX.
PJC releases Fall 2022 President’s and Dean’s Lists
Paris Junior College is pleased to announce that 184 students were named to the President’s and Dean’s lists for academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average, (straight A’s) on a minimum of 15 semester hours. Those on the Dean’s List must have a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average for at least 15 semester hours and have no grade lower than a “C.” The lists are compiled exclusive of developmental hours.
From Ranches to the Golf Course–4 Properties You can Virtually Tour
Don’t let the icy cold weather keep you from house shopping! From inside your (hopefully) toasty home, you can virtually tour these gorgeous and unique properties from your arm chair or couch. You can pick from a $2.7 Million dollar ranch to a large executive home near the Sulphur Springs golf course. Regardless, these properties will offer you a variety of choices.
Funeral service for Paulagene Watson, age 92 of Cooper, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Johnny Witherspoon officiating. Interment will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Forest Park East Cemetery with Stephen Watson, Jeremy Bell, Bill Watson and Joseph Watson serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Watson passed away on January 24, 2023 at her residence.
Sulphur Springs Senior Activity Center Groundbreaking 2023
Groundbreaking today at the new Senior Activity Center! This has been a long time in progress and there are so many to thank for arriving at this day. No one deserves it more than our seniors!
Hopkins County EMS Groundbreaking
Hopkins County EMS hosted a groundbreaking on January 25 for their new headquarters. They’re looking forward to moving in!
Chamber Connection for 1/18 by Butch Burney
95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet. Help us celebrate Hopkins County at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, which will have a theme of “A Night at the Gallery.”. Art work from local artists, including professionals, amateur artists and high school students,...
SSMS brings home gold at UIL one-act 2023
On Thursday, January 19th, the Sulphur Springs Middle School Theatre competed in UIL One-Act Play Contest at Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana. They performed ‘A Girl Called Opal’ and won 1st Place at the contest! Many individual awards were achieved as well. Emery Brown won Best Overall Performer; Lindsey Hayes, Elizabeth Green, and Quincy Niemotka won All-Star Cast awards; Kylie Watson won Honorable Mention All-Star Cast; and Anavey Cisneros won Best Technician as the Stage Manager for the show. The play was directed by Kristopher Luce.
Obituary for Wister Godbolt III
Funeral service for Wister Godbolt III, age 69 of Greenville, Texas will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Bro Larrenzo Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with Archie Lindley, Lee Pogue, Terry Wright, Freddy Robertson, Sam Gassoway and Rudy Ellis serving as pallbearers and Pete Nash, Eurrie Rembert, Charles Perry, nephews and grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 8:00 am to 5:00 P.M. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Godbolt passed away on January 23, 2023 at Legends Health Care.
Obituary for Paulagene Watson
Paulagene Ray Watson of Houston, Texas and more recently Cooper, TX, passed away on, January 24, 2023. She was born March 7, 1930, in Mansfield, TX, the daughter of Ernie Ray and Woodie Switzer Ray. Paulagene married Billie Ray Watson, also of Mansfield, while he was stationed with the U.S. Navy in Jacksonville, Florida. They made their home in Ft. Worth, TX where they raised their family of three children. In 1973 they started Media Services Corporation (MSC) in Houston providing film, press and media services for NASA Johnson Space Center. Paulagene managed MSC following her husband’s passing. Most recently she resided in Cooper, TX where she passed away at home.
Funeral service of Phillip Morris, age 85, of Lone Oak, TX will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Motley officating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, TX with James Morris, Jacob Morris, Hunter Ward, Stoney Gall, Rafael Gutierrez, JJ Brink and Bo Morris serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Wesley and Anthony Morris. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home from 5 to 7PM. Mr. Morris passed away on, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs, TX.
Freezing rain, sleet expected in Hopkins County through Feb 1
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Hopkins County by the National Weather Service until noon on February 1. Mixed precipitation, primarily in the form of freezing rain and/or sleet is expected, the NWS says. Significant impacts to travel will continue through at least early Wednesday. Elevated surfaces such...
LIFE’S FLAVORS 1/26- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
The dining options are very few, just the coffee shop and Tejano’s Tex-Mex. Tejano’s was a popular stop for all the locals who happend to be downtown. But make sure they remember you are there, otherwise you have to ask to be served. I was suprised to see that they had a guacmole enchilada with a spinach enchilada option on the lunch menu. It’s always nice to be able to order food and not have to make changes to fit your needs. I will say downtown Cooper does have a super cute, walking book “tour” to read while wandering around the square. A children’s book has been placed around the square on little podiums and made to be protected from the weather. It’s a cute way to keep readers engaged and provide a creative way to exercise while reading.
Wildcats improve their winning streak to 5 games
The Sulphur Springs Wildcats once again hit the road Friday, traveling to Pittsburg for their final game in the first round of district. The Wildcats successfully picked up wins in each of their first four district games, and were looking to extend their streak to five games. Sulphur Springs not...
