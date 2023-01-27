Read full article on original website
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes win 10th straight, sweep Minnesota State in penultimate home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
a-z-animals.com
The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota
Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota. [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney
A 13-year-old boy from Hutchinson caught the biggest walleye in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend, earning him a brand new pickup truck. Zac Padrnos caught the walleye, which weighed in at 9.45 lbs., in about 50 ft. of water using a tungsten jib and a 3 pound test line. The next closest weighed a total of 5.76 lbs., organizers said.
St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion tracked down by first-time hunters in Phalen Regional Park
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2023 Saint Paul Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion was found Tuesday by a first-time hunter.The medallion was unearthed in Phalen Regional Park on the hunt's 10th day by Ken Soles and his partner, Tony Honkomp. Its location? An empty can of Sun Luck Stir-Fry Baby Corn. "I could see the snowman and the magnifying glass [on the medallion] when I started opening up the can, and got to that point and I just looked at Tony and said, 'I found it.' What a rush," Soles said.His big find scored him a $10,000 prize.
fox9.com
Minneapolis artist turning snow piles into works of art
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Where most of us only see a big pile of snow, Dan Kelly sees a blank canvas. "I call it 'bomb the banks'. It's legal graffiti. It's cathartic. It gets me outside. I like to be outside," said Kelly, while painting a large snow bank near Shady Oak Beach in Minnetonka.
mprnews.org
Fat tire biking is booming in popularity. We gave it a try.
As part of our new series, Winter Play, we're turning the winter doldrums on its head in a celebration of all things snow and cold. We sent our reporters out around the state to revel in the weather that makes living in Minnesota so unique. And the first story in that series comes from Kirsti Marohn, who's based out of our Collegeville, Minn. bureau. She talked with host Cathy Wurzer.
fox9.com
Train from Minneapolis to Duluth: MnDOT optimistic about securing route funding
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of discussion, a long-awaited passenger train route running from the Twin Cities to Duluth could finally get state funding from the Minnesota legislature. Funding for the proposed Northern Lights Express route is under consideration in committee. The train route has been discussed for years,...
fox9.com
Unique farm south of the metro dedicated to giving a home to cats deemed unadoptable
An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin to like the company of the volunteers and can be adopted out, but mostly these cats will live out the rest of their lives in the sanctuary and out of the elements. Many of the residents are now internet-famous thanks to Furball Farm’s Facebook page and live videos.
St. Paul homeowners getting slapped with big fines for snow-covered sidewalks
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Homeowners in St. Paul are responsible for clearing their own sidewalks. But for some people, that's impossible."I thought I was keeping up enough with it, that it wasn't a problem," said Timothy Banks, who lives in the Frogtown neighborhood.He was able to clear a path along his sidewalk, but the ground is still frozen and snow packed."I actually left a little bit of the snow, this last minimal snow we had, on top of the ice just because it provides some grip," said Banks.Banks is limited on how much he can shovel because of chronic back...
Old Navy closes Eagan store
The former Old Navy at the Promenade Shopping Center in Eagan, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The longstanding Old Navy store at Eagan's Promenade Shopping Center has closed. The clothing brand is owned by Gap Inc., which also moved to close the Gap store at Mall of America earlier this...
Yummy And Popular Minnesota-Based Donut Shop Now Has 2nd Location
Oh my god, if there is one thing I love it’s donuts. Okay well, there are a lot of things that I love but I think donuts are my kryptonite!. And when combined with something else I love (Minnesota Companies) I am so excited to share with you that a Minnesota-based Donut shop is opening it’s second location.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Slow warm-up begins after frigid windchills
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A warm-up is in our future. Windchill advisories remain in place for all of Minnesota until about 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Otherwise, it'll be mostly sunny with a high near 10 degrees in the Twin Cities on Tuesday afternoon. And it'll get warmer from there, with...
Get a Taste of the Minnesota State Fair Over Memorial Weekend
Memorial weekend is the unofficial start to Summer in Minnesota. And we all try to pack as much as we possibly can over the 3-4 months of warm weather. The Minnesota state fair, otherwise known as the Great Minnesota Get Together happens every year (unless there's a pandemic) for the 12 days leading up to and including Labor Day. Which is also the unofficial end of Summer.
What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?
We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
Unclaimed Minnesota Lottery Ticket is Worth Over $1.8 Million
Did you buy a lottery ticket in St. Joe's back in December by chance? More specifically did you buy a Gopher 5 at the Speedway in St. Joseph's located at 27 W. Birch Street on December 16, 2022?. If you did, you had better check those numbers again because you...
Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories
MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us have felt the heaviness of the past few years. from a global pandemic to a murder in Minneapolis that led to calls for justice across the world.It was enough for one Minnesota couple to take action the only way they knew how. They sold their home and hit the road. John Noltner is Minnesota-based, but he's roamed the world, snapping images for national magazines. He decided to take a break from his career to better understand his country."This is a project I started in Minnesota. It eventually led us on a road trip across the United...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Irish Setter boots named for local communities
Irish Setter boots is now honoring the working towns that drive its home state of Minnesota forward. The brand, based in Red Wing and born out of the Red Wing Shoe Company, has been constructing go-all-day, purpose-built boots for work, hunting and casual wear for over seven decades. Proud of...
fox9.com
Sled hockey players brave extreme cold as Hockey Day Minnesota wraps up
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - On the final day of this year’s Hockey Day Minnesota, White Bear Lake hosted loyal hockey fans who endured dangerously cold weather to watch sled hockey. Defenseman Sebastian Nevalainen was feeling the effects of the cold weather early on. "I was sweating, but it was...
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night sky
A Minnesota witness at Forest Lake reported watching three objects in a triangle formation that began zigzagging around the sky at 8:45 p.m. on November 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
