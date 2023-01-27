ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees lose longtime reliever to division rival

A former Yankees reliever is headed to the Toronto Blue Jays. Few players, especially good ones, play their entire professional careers with just one team. As fans, it stinks to see players head out and onto new teams, especially when they’re quality and consistent. It stings even worse when they head to a division rival.
BRONX, NY
Yankees Roster Projections 1.0: Who makes the Opening Day roster?

The New York Yankees have returned the vast majority of a 99-win team from last season, giving Aaron Judge the official stamp of approval as Captain and finding a way to keep his best friend Anthony Rizzo (and Anthony Rizzo's dog), too. They've also added the best left-hander on the market in Carlos Rodón, a steam-breathing hurler with an attitude (a real Steam Punk), to pair with Gerrit Cole and back him up.
ARIZONA STATE
Why Jeff McNeil opted for Mets extension over free agency revealed

Jeff McNeil signed a contract extension with the New York Mets this past week. But why didn’t McNeil test the free agent market instead?. Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets came to terms on a four-year/$50M contract extension this past week. The versatile infielder and two-time All-Star will now stay put in the Big Apple for the foreseeable future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
