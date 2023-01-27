Read full article on original website
A former Yankees reliever is headed to the Toronto Blue Jays. Few players, especially good ones, play their entire professional careers with just one team. As fans, it stinks to see players head out and onto new teams, especially when they’re quality and consistent. It stings even worse when they head to a division rival.
The New York Yankees have returned the vast majority of a 99-win team from last season, giving Aaron Judge the official stamp of approval as Captain and finding a way to keep his best friend Anthony Rizzo (and Anthony Rizzo's dog), too. They've also added the best left-hander on the market in Carlos Rodón, a steam-breathing hurler with an attitude (a real Steam Punk), to pair with Gerrit Cole and back him up.
The New York Yankees of the 1970s -- George Steinbrenner's Yankees, when owners were OWNERS -- made Reggie Jackson the free agent face of the organization ... and THIS is how he repays them?!. In full fairness to Reggie, being the face of the 1970s Yankees came with a price....
The New York Yankees' coaching staff silently reached critical mass this offseason in terms of contract expirations, which Brian Cashman appears to have defused nicely, inking catching coach Tanner Swanson and pitching coach Matt Blake under the radar. Remember when new addition Tommy Kahnle dropped the Blake extension news live...
The story of Clint Frazier's (now known as Jackson) Yankees tenure is objectively a sad one, in that his strength appears to have been wrested from him through means he could not control. Known for his big personality and equally big pop, Frazier suffered two distinct concussions over the course...
Jeff McNeil signed a contract extension with the New York Mets this past week. But why didn’t McNeil test the free agent market instead?. Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets came to terms on a four-year/$50M contract extension this past week. The versatile infielder and two-time All-Star will now stay put in the Big Apple for the foreseeable future.
