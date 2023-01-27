The New York Yankees have returned the vast majority of a 99-win team from last season, giving Aaron Judge the official stamp of approval as Captain and finding a way to keep his best friend Anthony Rizzo (and Anthony Rizzo's dog), too. They've also added the best left-hander on the market in Carlos Rodón, a steam-breathing hurler with an attitude (a real Steam Punk), to pair with Gerrit Cole and back him up.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO