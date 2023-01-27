Read full article on original website
WTOP
As hate crimes increase, number of nonprofits applying for Montgomery Co. security grants rise
Knives placed near playgrounds, shattered windows, fences defaced with antisemitic graffiti, late-night unwelcome visitors — they are just some of the incidents described by the leaders of nonprofit organizations in Montgomery County, Maryland, that say they need help to prevent hate crimes. “I moved here to Montgomery County, to...
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County launches bid to house new ARPA-H federal agency
Montgomery County officials are making a bid to become the D.C. metro region’s home to the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, a new federal agency focused on biomedical research. “We are the absolute perfect location in terms of talent, infrastructure, and being a great place to live, in...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Announces Total of $800,000 Awarded to Nonprofit and Faith-based Organizations to Deter Hate Crimes and Support Security Needs
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by County Council Vice President Andrew Friedson and members of the County Council in Rockville today for the announcement that a total of $800,000 in grant funding will be provided to 91 County organizations to improve security and deter hate crimes. The funds will come through the County’s Nonprofit Security Grants program.
WUSA
Montgomery County Executive Elrich announce $800,00 awarded to nonprofit, organizations to deter hate crimes
Montgomery Co. Executive Marc Elrich will be joined by local leaders on Monday, Jan. 30. for the announcement of the awarding of $800,000 in grants.
fox5dc.com
2 children, 2 adults struck by vehicle in Montgomery County: officials
ADELPHI, Md. - Authorities say multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Montgomery County. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. near Buck Lodge Road and Riggs Road in the Adelphi area. The crash is near Buck Lodge Middle School. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Asking Residents to Donate New or Gently Used Items for Second Annual ‘Praisner’s Project Prom Dress’
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation is working to ensure the dream of attending prom can come true for all high school students! The Department is collecting gently used and new dresses, suits and accessories that students will be able to choose from during “Praisner’s Project Prom Dress” giveaway event on Saturday, April 15, at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. schools educate about fentanyl OD danger, Narcan use at family forum event
The Montgomery County Public Schools system hosted a family forum event Saturday at Clarksburg High School in Maryland, where panelists discussed both the dangers of fentanyl and the life-saving potential of Narcan. A panel of health experts, Montgomery County leaders and police held a discussion with parents and students to...
WTOP
Prince George’s County Council to tackle rising rents, tobacco stores
The council in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is taking up a list of bills on Tuesday, which include efforts at rent control — or rent stabilization as backers of the plan call it. Under the legislation, which easily passed a committee earlier this month, landlords would be prohibited...
howardcountymd.gov
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Provides Critical Update on Ellicott City Extended North Tunnel
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today provided a critical update on the comprehensive EC Safe and Sound Flood Mitigation plan in a video release. The Extended North Tunnel is the largest and most impactful flood mitigation component of the EC Safe and Sound plan, and it is nearing design completion. While the tunnel will soon be ready for construction, costs have risen due to the impacts of inflation across the nation.
fox5dc.com
Death investigation underway after body found in park near ICC in Montgomery County
A death investigation is underway after a body was found near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County, according to police. FOX 5's David Kaplan reports from the scene.
bethesdamagazine.com
Five county youths died of overdoses in January, Jawando tells teens
Five Montgomery County youths have died so far this month of overdoses – nearly half the 11 recorded in all of 2022 and equal to the number recorded in 2021, according to data shared Monday by County Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-Large). Jawando warned students of the risks of fentanyl...
Montgomery Co. Executive to announce $800,000 to deter hate crimes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Monday, local leaders in Montgomery County are set to allocate nearly $1 million to fight hate crimes. The announcement follows several high-profile incidents in the county, going back to last year. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be joined by County Council Vice President Andrew...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Identities Of Two Suspects
(Photos from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Urbana, MD (MO) The Frederick County Sheriff Office needs the public’s help identifying two individuals in relation to the January 15th robbery of Urbana Liquors located at 3521 John Simmons Street. Three individuals entered the store and began gathering merchandise close to...
2 hurt in Montgomery County shooting
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting at a Gaithersburg apartment complex. The shooting happened in the 400 block of N. Summit Avenue near the Spring Ridge Apartments around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Gaithersburg officers and Montgomery County Police officers responded to the scene for a...
Frederick County District 5 residents call for improvements to parks and rec, infrastructure, and public libraries
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County hosted its final budget town hall Saturday evening and many residents didn’t hold back on what changes they wanted to see. At the top of the list for District 5 residents are parks and recreation, infrastructure, and public libraries. “I come out here every week, I need […]
WMDT.com
MD tourism leaders seek to link Chesapeake Bay destinations with passenger ferry
MARYLAND – Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast in Annapolis, grab lunch in Saint Michaels, and round out the day with dinner in Crisfield? How about taking in all that those communities have to offer, while enjoying scenic views on the Chesapeake Bay as you move between them?
Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law
For criminal laws to be respected, they must be considered fair and in proportion to the crime. The post Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
MCPS to address bathroom safety concerns as parents voice frustrations
Community meeting held to address MCPS safety concerns. Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School parents attended a meeting Monday night with Montgomery County Public Schools leaders. It was a follow-up to safety concerns raised after a September gun scare at the school. However, many parents told FOX 5 they want to also discuss security when it comes to Fentanyl and substance abuse in school bathrooms.
