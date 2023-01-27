ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery County launches bid to house new ARPA-H federal agency

Montgomery County officials are making a bid to become the D.C. metro region’s home to the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, a new federal agency focused on biomedical research. “We are the absolute perfect location in terms of talent, infrastructure, and being a great place to live, in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Announces Total of $800,000 Awarded to Nonprofit and Faith-based Organizations to Deter Hate Crimes and Support Security Needs

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by County Council Vice President Andrew Friedson and members of the County Council in Rockville today for the announcement that a total of $800,000 in grant funding will be provided to 91 County organizations to improve security and deter hate crimes. The funds will come through the County’s Nonprofit Security Grants program.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Recreation Asking Residents to Donate New or Gently Used Items for Second Annual ‘Praisner’s Project Prom Dress’

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation is working to ensure the dream of attending prom can come true for all high school students! The Department is collecting gently used and new dresses, suits and accessories that students will be able to choose from during “Praisner’s Project Prom Dress” giveaway event on Saturday, April 15, at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Provides Critical Update on Ellicott City Extended North Tunnel

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today provided a critical update on the comprehensive EC Safe and Sound Flood Mitigation plan in a video release. The Extended North Tunnel is the largest and most impactful flood mitigation component of the EC Safe and Sound plan, and it is nearing design completion. While the tunnel will soon be ready for construction, costs have risen due to the impacts of inflation across the nation.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Identities Of Two Suspects

(Photos from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Urbana, MD (MO) The Frederick County Sheriff Office needs the public’s help identifying two individuals in relation to the January 15th robbery of Urbana Liquors located at 3521 John Simmons Street. Three individuals entered the store and began gathering merchandise close to...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

2 hurt in Montgomery County shooting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting at a Gaithersburg apartment complex. The shooting happened in the 400 block of N. Summit Avenue near the Spring Ridge Apartments around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Gaithersburg officers and Montgomery County Police officers responded to the scene for a...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Frederick County District 5 residents call for improvements to parks and rec, infrastructure, and public libraries

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County hosted its final budget town hall Saturday evening and many residents didn’t hold back on what changes they wanted to see. At the top of the list for District 5 residents are parks and recreation, infrastructure, and public libraries. “I come out here every week, I need […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

MCPS to address bathroom safety concerns as parents voice frustrations

Community meeting held to address MCPS safety concerns. Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School parents attended a meeting Monday night with Montgomery County Public Schools leaders. It was a follow-up to safety concerns raised after a September gun scare at the school. However, many parents told FOX 5 they want to also discuss security when it comes to Fentanyl and substance abuse in school bathrooms.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

