96.3 The Blaze

Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump

This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award

Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Serial Killers and Ties with Montana

Montana, known for its scenic beauty and friendly communities, has also been home to some notorious serial killers. Here are a few of the most well-known that have some ties with the state:. Wayne Nance, AKA the “Missoula Mauler,” is responsible for six or more murders in Missoula, Montana between...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Diving Deep with Nakonanectes bradti, a Lizard-Like Sea Dweller of the Past

Imagine being on the shore of the Western Interior Seaway, 73 million years ago, near what is now Fort Peck Lake and the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge. (Yes, Montana once had beachfront property along a huge, warm, shallow inland sea!) You spy elasmosaurid Nakonanectes bradti as she comes up for air, showing teeth the size of a great white shark’s. She stretches her neck, longer than a giraffe’s, basking in the warm sea, savoring her latest catch, a tasty barracuda. Palm branches snap behind you. You feel the heavy steps of Deinosuchus on the prowl. Forty scary feet of crocodilian slides past you into the sea, eager to make a meal of either this skiff-long Elasmosaurid or perhaps a sea turtle as wide as your patio table. You sigh in sweet relief as your time-transporter whisks you forward, before you too are prey to one of the awesome and wondrous reptiles of our past.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

New Barbecue Restaurant with Fun Name Opening in Western Montana

When it comes to food, every country has there signature style of food. When you picture Chinese food, you probably think of fried rice and sweet and sour pork. When you think of Mexican food, you picture tacos, nachos, and burritos. As well as Italy with its pasta and pizzas. But, what about the good ol' U.S of A? What is our signature style of food?
FRENCHTOWN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm

If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Traffic delayed on I-90, east of Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — An accident on Interstate 90 has caused delays in east bound lanes at mile marker 118, east of Missoula. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
MISSOULA, MT
newstalkkgvo.com

Strong Montana Cold Snap Still Ready To Snap This Weekend

While lingering warm air continued to hold the snow at bay Friday, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Missoula say all the elements are there for a very raw, stormy weekend in Western Montana. And that's going to mean dangerous driving conditions and then dangerous cold. Thursday's warm-up...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula officials warn seniors about Medicare scam

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office are warning Montanans about a scam alert from Montana Senior Medicare Patrol. If anyone receives a call claiming to be from Medicare about receiving an arthritis kit, they should report it to the SMP.
MISSOULA, MT
spartanscoop.org

Ghost Hunt at Missoula’s Masonic Lodge

My experience ghost hunting at Missoula’s Masonic Lodge was nothing short of incredible. Growing up, many kids are told spooky ghost stories to entertain or to pass the time. Despite being unsure if the story is true or not, we can’t help but be intrigued. Personally, I always found myself leaning in, listening so intently I could’ve heard a pin drop and asking the repetitive question of “what happened after that?”
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Lost Trail Ski Area to close due to cold snap

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lost Trail Ski Area announced it will be closed this Sunday and Monday. The ski area posted on Facebook, stating it will close "due to extreme cold weather." However, the ski area will open on Thursday, Feb. 2, with tons of fresh power for skiers. Officials...
MISSOULA, MT

