Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award
Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
yourbigsky.com
Serial Killers and Ties with Montana
Montana, known for its scenic beauty and friendly communities, has also been home to some notorious serial killers. Here are a few of the most well-known that have some ties with the state:. Wayne Nance, AKA the “Missoula Mauler,” is responsible for six or more murders in Missoula, Montana between...
mtpr.org
Diving Deep with Nakonanectes bradti, a Lizard-Like Sea Dweller of the Past
Imagine being on the shore of the Western Interior Seaway, 73 million years ago, near what is now Fort Peck Lake and the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge. (Yes, Montana once had beachfront property along a huge, warm, shallow inland sea!) You spy elasmosaurid Nakonanectes bradti as she comes up for air, showing teeth the size of a great white shark’s. She stretches her neck, longer than a giraffe’s, basking in the warm sea, savoring her latest catch, a tasty barracuda. Palm branches snap behind you. You feel the heavy steps of Deinosuchus on the prowl. Forty scary feet of crocodilian slides past you into the sea, eager to make a meal of either this skiff-long Elasmosaurid or perhaps a sea turtle as wide as your patio table. You sigh in sweet relief as your time-transporter whisks you forward, before you too are prey to one of the awesome and wondrous reptiles of our past.
UM Study: Paramount’s ‘Yellowstone’ Series Generates 2.1M Visitors, $750M in Spending for Montana
MISSOULA – Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” TV’s most popular series, has sparked the interest of a worldwide audience, bringing an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021, according to a new University of Montana study. Conducted by UM’s Bureau of...
New Barbecue Restaurant with Fun Name Opening in Western Montana
When it comes to food, every country has there signature style of food. When you picture Chinese food, you probably think of fried rice and sweet and sour pork. When you think of Mexican food, you picture tacos, nachos, and burritos. As well as Italy with its pasta and pizzas. But, what about the good ol' U.S of A? What is our signature style of food?
One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm
If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
Black bears, orphaned cubs being seen in Western Montana
The Missoula Bears Facebook page recently posted that there are several black bears and orphaned cubs in the Missoula area.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
Missoula Task Force tells Drug Dealers ‘We’re Coming After You’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A newly formed local Missoula law enforcement drug task force has been formed with a simple message for drug dealers; ‘We’re coming after you’. KGVO hosted Lieutenant Sean Manraksa with the Missoula Police Department on Monday’s Talk Back program, and the message...
NBCMontana
Traffic delayed on I-90, east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — An accident on Interstate 90 has caused delays in east bound lanes at mile marker 118, east of Missoula. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
newstalkkgvo.com
Strong Montana Cold Snap Still Ready To Snap This Weekend
While lingering warm air continued to hold the snow at bay Friday, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Missoula say all the elements are there for a very raw, stormy weekend in Western Montana. And that's going to mean dangerous driving conditions and then dangerous cold. Thursday's warm-up...
NBCMontana
Missoula officials warn seniors about Medicare scam
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office are warning Montanans about a scam alert from Montana Senior Medicare Patrol. If anyone receives a call claiming to be from Medicare about receiving an arthritis kit, they should report it to the SMP.
Highway 93 crash slows traffic near Blue Mountain Road
Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported one-vehicle accident on US Highway 93 near Blue Mountain Road.
Missoula SWAT Responds for Man Who Threatened Poverello Staff
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 24, 2023, at approximately 2:21 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of the Poverello Center for a report of a male being aggressive with a knife. The complainant had notified 911 that a male had threatened a staff member.
spartanscoop.org
Ghost Hunt at Missoula’s Masonic Lodge
My experience ghost hunting at Missoula’s Masonic Lodge was nothing short of incredible. Growing up, many kids are told spooky ghost stories to entertain or to pass the time. Despite being unsure if the story is true or not, we can’t help but be intrigued. Personally, I always found myself leaning in, listening so intently I could’ve heard a pin drop and asking the repetitive question of “what happened after that?”
NBCMontana
Lost Trail Ski Area to close due to cold snap
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lost Trail Ski Area announced it will be closed this Sunday and Monday. The ski area posted on Facebook, stating it will close "due to extreme cold weather." However, the ski area will open on Thursday, Feb. 2, with tons of fresh power for skiers. Officials...
NBCMontana
DEQ seeks public comment on mining permit for Marvin Rehbein Gravel pit site
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment draft for the Marvin Rehbein Gravel Pit site on the Flathead Reservation. The opencut mining permit application would allow gravel to be mined on the over 157-acre site near Arlee in Lake...
