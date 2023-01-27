Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
NFC Team Has Interest in Steve Wilks for Defensive Coordinator Job
For whatever reason, none of the other four teams with a head coaching vacancy expressed interest in Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks did a remarkable job turning the season around despite losing his best player, Christian McCaffrey, in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers went 6-6 on his watch and were in the mix for a division title and playoff berth heading into a Week 17 matchup with Tampa Bay.
Wichita Eagle
Pick Your Poison: Cowboys Rooting Against Both Rivals in NFC Championship Game?
How synonymous are the Dallas Cowboys to NFC Championship Sunday?. They own the most all-time wins (8) ... despite not appearing in the game in 27 years. Again shoved from their cob-webbed throne and relegated to spectators, the Cowboys are forced to pick their poison when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles for a berth in Super Bowl LVII.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster move to acquire head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints might not be unprecedented. You'd have to go back about 20 years, but such head coach trades have happened in the past, the most recent of which was Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay in 2002.
Wichita Eagle
J.J. Watt on Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Hire: ‘Let’s Gooooooo!’
David Culley didn't really move the needle. Similarly, Lovie Smith was widely regarded as a Plan B place-holder. But with Tuesday's announcement that former player DeMeco Ryans will be their next head coach, the Houston Texans not only got the man they wanted but also the desired reaction. While those...
Wichita Eagle
Titans to Install Artificial Turf Playing Surface at Nissan Stadium
The Titans announced Tuesday that they are removing the natural grass field at Nissan Stadium and replacing it with new synthetic turf ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Tennessee elected to make the change in surfaces after assessing injuries and technology, as well as Nashville’s climate, which has led to the franchise’s struggles to cultivate and maintain grass inside the venue. The Titans already have been practicing on synthetic turf, which was added to their indoor practice facility last year.
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Salary-Cap Space: Bears Have $92 Million to Spend
The NFL informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million per club, shattering the previous record of $208.2 million, set in ’22. Previous reports had indicated the cap was bound for a record high, but an increase of more than $16 million still qualifies as a surprising jump. From ’13 to ’20, the salary cap had been growing at a pace of only $10.74 million a year.
Wichita Eagle
Insiders Battle on Twitter Over Viral Sean Payton-to-Broncos Rumor
On Tuesday, news broke that the Denver Broncosare finalizing a deal with the New Orleans Saints to acquire Sean Payton's coaching rights. Payton will become the 20th head coach in Broncos history. As Broncos Country soars with elation over the Payton news, one NFL insider threw some cold water on...
Wichita Eagle
Luka Doncic ‘Chirps Back’ at Pistons: 4 Big Takeaways From Mavs Win
The Dallas Mavericks (27-25) got a much-needed victory on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons, 111-105, led by Luka Doncic's 53-point performance in his return from what was essentially a two-game absence. Despite 27 first-half points from Doncic, including 24 in the first quarter, Detroit held a four-point halftime lead...
Wichita Eagle
Game-Wrecking Haason Reddick has the Eagles on the Precipice of a Championship
PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick understands what’s at stake and the veteran edge rusher has been a game-wrecker en route to Super Bowl LVII. Typically a very accessible player, Reddick has made himself scarce to reporters since the playoffs began in an attempt to get his body right for the final push and keep his eyes on the big prize.
Wichita Eagle
Denver Picks At Weak Spots, Defeats Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans had a 12-point lead with just over four minutes remaining in the first half but the Denver Nuggets cut that down to just 3 points when the halftime buzzer sounded. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. made two three-pointers to start the third quarter and the Pelicans played from behind the rest of the way. The 122-113 road defeat is the ninth-straight loss for New Orleans.
Wichita Eagle
76ers Rumors: Philly’s on the Hunt for Another Big Man?
At the start of the 2022-2023 offseason, reports indicated that the Philadelphia 76ers had confidence in their young group of centers, which included second-round picks, Charles Bassey and Paul Reed. Weeks before training camp, the Sixers brought in some competition by adding the former Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reassessment Timeline Pushed Back
The Lakers received some excellent news this morning regarding the status of Lonnie Walker IV. However, information about another Lakers guard came out, but it wasn't as great as Lonnie's. Lakers reporter for the LA Times Dan Woike says that guard Austin Reaves will be looked at on Thursday and...
Wichita Eagle
Willie Green Grinding Away For Another Successful Season
New Orleans, La.- Any NBA organization employing the third head coach in three seasons will have to give the new person on the job a bit of leeway. Any coach able to tread water without two All-Stars on the roster will get the benefit of the doubt for a while. After a 1-12 start to his coaching career, Willie Green ended his rookie campaign with a season-saving “Gotta Fight” speech during a play-in before falling in six games to the Phoenix Suns.
