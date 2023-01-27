ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are still a lot of questions that have gone unanswered following the death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas. Columbus police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Convenience store chain plots three more Dayton-area locations

TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major convenience store chain that began expansions in the Miami Valley in 2022 just landed three more locations. The project will create more gas and food options and prompt more hires in three local communities. Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain...
DAYTON, OH
Major insurers reportedly plan to drop Kia and Hyundai coverage due to thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least two major insurance companies will refuse to cover certain models by Kia and Hyundai, Fox Business reported. Both State Farm and Progressive have confirmed with CNN that they have stopped writing policies for Kia and Hyundai models made between 2015 and 2019 due to the lack of anti-theft technology common in modern vehicles.
COLUMBUS, OH
Xenia Police officer retiring after 25 years in law enforcement

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 25-year veteran of the Xenia Police Department retires officially Tuesday. Officer Ellyn Thornburg was sworn in on Jan. 8, 1998. Xenia Police Chief Chris Stutes said her experience, and presence will be missed around the division. “Officer Thornburg has served as a committed, dependable officer...
XENIA, OH
Central State University getting $3 million for broadband access

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Central State University is among 12 colleges and universities given grants to improve internet access. A total of $33.5 million is being given, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. The university will get about $3 million. "High-speed broadband availability can no longer be considered a...
WILBERFORCE, OH
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near SR 4

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday along I-70 East. Sgt. Jon Payer with the the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a pickup truck in the center lane swerved to miss another vehicle that was switching lanes when the pickup lost control and hit another vehicle.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Beavercreek City School District awarded $4 million for mental health grant

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Beavercreek City School District has announced that they have been awarded a School-Based Mental Health Services Grant (SBMH) Program from the Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, for $4,481,392. The grant is titled "A Comprehensive Framework for Mental Health Services: Respecializing, Recruiting,...
BEAVERCREEK, OH

