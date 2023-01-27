COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least two major insurance companies will refuse to cover certain models by Kia and Hyundai, Fox Business reported. Both State Farm and Progressive have confirmed with CNN that they have stopped writing policies for Kia and Hyundai models made between 2015 and 2019 due to the lack of anti-theft technology common in modern vehicles.

