High school student killed by school bus in Sandy identified

SANDY, Utah — A teenage girl died after being hit by a school bus in Sandy Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. at the intersection of 8375 South and State Street, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene and determined that the pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, had died from her injuries. Officials said she was a student at Jordan High School, which is about two miles south of the crash site.

The victim was identified as Jennifer Flores, according to a pair of GoFundMe campaigns (which can be found here and here ). An official spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed to FOX 13 News that the pages are both valid and the donations will go to the girl's family.

It is not yet known how the accident happened; an investigation is underway.

Police said there were 16 students from Hillcrest High School onboard the bus. Both Jordan and Hillcrest high schools are in the Canyons School District.

District Superintendent Rick Robins gave a statement following the incident:

“The loss of any child — at any time — is heartbreaking for a community. Today, the entire Canyons District community mourns the tragic passing of one of our beautiful and cherished students who died in an auto-pedestrian accident involving a school bus. Canyons District sends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the student, as well as the student’s friends, teachers, and school staff who will struggle with the pain and loss of a loved one. As Superintendent, I want our community to know that counseling services will be provided to students, faculty, and staff who are struggling with difficult emotions following the incident. A student death certainly can prompt feelings of anxiety or distress as peers try to cope with grief. We ask parents to talk with their children about their emotions and reach out to the school or the District Office if they need additional help to support their student. This is a difficult time for all of us, and we express our appreciation for the support that has already been shown to our school community.”

It's been an emotional day for the community. Carmen Wilcox lives across the street from the intersection where this happened said she tried to hold back tears when she learned about the situation.

“This is a very sad and scary situation. I cannot describe with words,” said Wilcox. “This is the worst nightmare for a parent. And no words can really alleviate this grief. it’s very very sad.”

Wilcox brought her son to the intersection to remind him to be careful when he’s on the street.

“I always recommend that he’s always aware of his surroundings," she said.

She also urges drivers to be careful and pay attention so no family has to go through this pain.

“We need to take care of our pedestrians, especially our kids," Wilcox said.

A memorial is forming at the intersection with loved ones dropping off flowers and lighting candles for the girl.

The intersection where the crash occurred is along the Sandy-Midvale city boundary. The Midvale City Government also posted a statement:

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the tragic death of a young Midvale resident who was involved in a fatal auto accident earlier today. We extend our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the family and loved ones of the student during this incredibly difficult time.

"This tragedy has deeply affected our community and we want to assure the family, friends, and classmates of the student that we are here to support them in any way possible. We understand that this is an unimaginable time for everyone involved and we will do everything we can to help the members of our community that were impacted by today’s events.”