Americans paying $329 more a month but rising costs aren’t just on supermarket shelves – where you live is costing you

WHILE inflation cooled a bit this month, the cost of housing remains stubbornly high-especially in certain areas.

The Consumer Price Index report released earlier this month showed that average prices of goods and services rose 6.5 percent year-over-year in December.

Rents are still high in much of the country

This was an improvement over November when prices went up 7.1 percent.

And renters saw slight relief too, as the median rent declined to $1,978, a 1.41 percent drop from the previous month.

Yet, the average renter still paid $329 more this December than they did in December 2020.

And depending on where you live, you may have gotten hit much harder.

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION

If you are a renter in the Southern United States, you may have noticed a surge in rents.

Six of the top 10 states for rental growth over the last year were in the south, according to Rent.com.

Floridians saw the biggest increase, as the Sunshine State had a nearly 24 percent rent jump.

Yet, the state with the second highest bump is a Northeastern one long known for big rents.

New York came in second with an over 20 percent increase.

Meanwhile, rents out west saw some of the biggest decreases.

The top four biggest statewide average rental drops were in Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Oregon.

Idaho renters were treated to a 5.4 average decrease, the largest in the nation.

INFLATION RELIEF?

Many states, cities, and counties have provided rebates and other direct payments to help residents offset inflation.

Most notably, Social Security payments have gone up to keep pace with rising prices.

The annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to Social Security was 8.7 percent.

Yet, this increase was based on 2022's inflation, and it remains to be seen how much it will help recipients in 2023.

For more information on COLA, check out our live blog.

And see if you are still owed a stimulus check or other direct payment.