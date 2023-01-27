Moment great white shark attacks fishermen’s boat after stalking them for an hour and a half

THIS is the terrifying moment a great white shark launched an attack on a fishermen’s boat after it had circled for 90 minutes.

Peter Galea and his pal Joseph were out fishing off the coast of Portland in Victoria, Australia, when the two-and-a-half metre shark approached.

The shark decided to attack the boat having circled it for 90 minutes Credit: 9News

The pair got out a phone and started recording as it started to attack the boat, wrapping its fearsome teeth around the motor.

Galea can be heard yelling: “He’s lifting the boat.”

He later told 9News: "He kept on coming up ... when he bit the motor you could see the whites in the eyes.”

A kayaker nearby was also in potential danger although the men quickly alerted them to the shark.

Galea said: "As soon as it came up I yelled out to the kayak, 'big great white you know'… He paddled in.”

The two fishermen intend to go out again next week but certainly don’t have any plans to go swimming.

Galea said: "You won't get me in the water. I only stay in the boat, but each to their own."

Fortunately, the shark only caused minor damage to their boat.

Victorian Fishing Authorities said they were monitoring the shark and have advised people to stay out of the water.

The news comes after a diver had his head ripped off by a great white in the first fatal shark attack of the year.

Manuel Lopez was scuba diving off the coast of Mexico when he was killed by the 19-foot beast as horrified fishermen looked on.

He was collecting ax tripe, a mollusc like a scallop, in the open ocean around 11.30am when he was attacked

“He was diving when the animal attacked him, ripping off his head and biting both shoulders,” said witness Jose Bernal.

The sea off Mexico is home to one of the world’s biggest great white sharks, known as Deep Blue.

Incredible footage shows the 22ft ocean giant swimming dangerously close to a pair of brave divers in Guadalupe.

Weighing an enormous 2.5 tonnes, the 50-year-old predator dwarfed the divers as they reached out to interact with the beast.

