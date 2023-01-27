ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
DALLAS, TX
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Pro Bowl: Trevor Lawrence replaces Patrick Mahomes

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was added to the Pro Bowl Games roster Tuesday to replace Super Bowl-bound Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Lawrence joins teammate Jamal Agnew, a wide receiver and return specialist, at this week's showcase in Las Vegas. He is the third quarterback to make...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Clayton News Daily

Report: Raiders QB Derek Carr not permitted to seek trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have not granted quarterback Derek Carr permission to speak to potential trade partners, multiple outlets reported. The Raiders have to trade or cut their all-time leading passer before Feb. 15, the date his $32.9 million base salary for 2023 and another $7.5 million for 2024 become fully guaranteed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clayton News Daily

Report: MRI negative for Eagles LG Landon Dickerson (elbow)

An MRI on Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson's hyperextended right elbow came back negative, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday. Dickerson, a first-time Pro Bowl selection this season, is expected to play in Super Bowl LVII while wearing a brace on his arm, per the report. The second-year player was...
ALABAMA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Report: Broncos Finalize Deal to Make Sean Payton Head Coach

The Broncos and Saints have finalized a deal to land Sean Payton in Denver as their new coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Payton retired after the 2021 season and was still under contract with New Orleans. Per ESPN, the Saints will send their third-round pick in 2024 and...
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Reports: Texans hire 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as head coach

The Houston Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as their head coach Tuesday afternoon, multiple reports said. The hire was widely expected after the NFL Network and KPRC2 in Houston reported Monday that the Texans planned to finalize a deal with Ryans after a second interview. With Ryans’ San Francisco 49ers losing in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, he was freed up to complete a second interview with Houston, per NFL rules.
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

Report: Panthers' Jeff Nixon up for Cowboys OC job

The Dallas Cowboys plan to interview Carolina Panthers assistant Jeff Nixon for their vacant offensive coordinator position, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Nixon, 48, joined the Panthers in 2020 and was the team's running backs coach and assistant head coach last season. The Cowboys parted ways Sunday with offensive coordinator Kellen...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Clayton News Daily

Titans switching to turf surface for 2023

The Tennessee Titans are going away from natural grass and will install "cutting-edge field turf" in time for the 2023 NFL season. According to the Titans, they're replacing their grass with monofilament, Matrix Helix Turf with organic infill, becoming the "first NFL stadium with the technology of a synthetic turf system that incorporates organic infill."
NASHVILLE, TN
Clayton News Daily

Bengals-Chiefs ratings hit 4-year high for championship game

Sunday's AFC Championship Game between Cincinnati and Kansas City was the most-watched conference title game in four years. At an average of 53.124 million viewers, the ratings were an 11 percent increase over last year's AFC title game between the same teams. The Chiefs won Sunday's game 23-20 on a field goal in the final seconds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Clayton News Daily

All-Star OF Dexter Fowler retires after 14 seasons

Center fielder Dexter Fowler, an All-Star and World Series champion, retired after 14 seasons on Tuesday. Fowler, 36, announced his decision on social media, stepping away after 1,460 games with five organizations. "It's here. I'm hanging up my cleats," he wrote. "... Today is one of those moments where you...
COLORADO STATE

