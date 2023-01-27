ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coloma, MI

Elkhart Community Schools holds job fair

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Community Schools kicked off its jobs fair Tuesday. The goal is to fill teaching and non-teaching positions in the district. On-site interviews will be held for support roles including classroom assistants, building services, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, and secretarial staff. “ECS is...
ELKHART, IN
Lakeshore Public Schools purchases land, explores expansion options

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — Lakeshore Public Schools is acquiring nearly 20 acres of land, in a more than quarter of a million-dollar purchase to help the district, to help the district grow. Superintendent Greg Eding says he is thrilled about the acquisition. For years, it looked like the plot...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
South Bend provides energy-saving incentives for nonprofits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend is providing a new round of incentives to help nonprofits save energy. The program is called "Energy Assistance and Solar Savings Initiative" or EASSI. It works with non-profits and other organizations to become more energy efficient by installing solar...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Thousands without power in Coloma, prompts school closure

COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT) — Thousands of people in the Coloma area are left in the cold and dark due to a power outage that started early Tuesday morning. Indiana Michigan Power's outage map shows nearly 5,000 customers are without power in the Coloma and Watervliet area. Coloma schools were...
COLOMA, MI
South Bend officer justified for discharging weapon

A South Bend Police officer discharged his weapon while responding to a shots fired call on Sunday. On Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutors office determined that the officer was justified in firing his weapon. The investigation was completed by the St. Joseph County Police and Mishawaka Police Departments. After...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Neighbors react after 2 killed in Elkhart shooting

Frustration and apprehension from neighbors after two people -- including a teenager -- are dead after a shooting in Elkhart. It happened in the 700 block of Concord Avenue, two blocks north of Lusher, just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. Neighbors say, recently, gunshots have become common for that area.
ELKHART, IN
Mishawaka restaurant under new ownership

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A long time staple in downtown Mishawaka has a new owner. Our partners at the South Bend Tribune say Bruce and Pat Tassel have sold Doc Pierce's to Kurt Janowsky, the CEO of Navarre Hospitality Group. He owns several other local restaurants including the Emporium...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Old Chase Building catches fire in downtown Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Crews are still responding to a fire at the old Chase Building on Franklin Street in Elkhart, however the road is back open. Dispatch says the call came in around 3 a.m. for smoke coming form the building. They believe the fire is in the...
ELKHART, IN
Three Rivers man dead in weekend house fire

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire Sunday evening that left one man dead. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a fire. Officials state...
THREE RIVERS, MI
Victim identified in US-12 deadly head-on crash

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Road conditions appear to have been a factor in a deadly crash on US-12 in Berrien County. The crash happened last week when an SUV tried to pass a semi, lost control and then hit another semi head-on. This caused both the second semi and...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Michigan City man charged in deadly pedestrian crash near Notre Dame

Charges have been filed against a Michigan City man in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near the University of Notre Dame last September. Court documents say Donald Culpepper allegedly had methamphetamine and THC in his system when he hit Thomas Keyser with his vehicle. Culpepper was charged with one...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
ELKHART, IN

